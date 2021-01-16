For three years, Bobby Gikas went about the business of being an Illinois men’s basketball managers. He put in long hours with little fanfare.
Yes, the coaches appreciated his tireless work. And so did the Illinois players. But there was little outside attention.
Until now.
Suddenly, Gikas is a BMOC (Big Manager On Campus).
This week, Illinois basketball SID Derrick Burson fielded interview requests for the senior.
The Lockport native and St. Rita graduate was happy to oblige. Even though his plate is plenty full. The molecular and cellular biology major is finishing his degree this semester.
It is easy to spot Gikas during the games. He is the one on the sidelines revving up the players on the court and the subs on the bench.
“In a year where there’s no home-court advantage because of the crowd, he’s not afraid.” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He excels at his role. There’s nothing more that young man can possibly do to help our team win. Whether it’s every day in practice and drills or it’s during the game, he finds himself a way to be a factor. That’s vital. And it gets everybody else going.”
Underwood encourages Gikas to make all the noise he wants.
“Why not?” Underwood said. “We’re not getting anything from cheerleaders, fans, bands. All we get is a steady hum of (piped in) crowd noise.”
Do the players hear Gikas? Absolutely.
“Bobby’s a great guy,” Illini freshman Andre Curbelo said. “I love Bobby. He does so much for us. So much for the team.
“We don’t have any fans. It’s pretty quiet. When we’re playing at home that gets us going. Having Bobby bring that juice, I think it’s very important. It’s a great part of the game.”
Gikas has a dry-erase board with him on the Illinois bench. He writes “Juice” and shows it to the players.
That’s a signal to the team.
“We know what it means,” Curbelo said. “It makes us play harder and keep going.”
And it tells the subs to turn up the volume.
“If I could advise managers from other teams, they should be looking at Bobby because he does a really good job,” Curbelo said.
Being a manager is not a job for the lazy. Or for the unmotivated.
Gikas is always willing to help, making sure the players have what they need. Even something as simple as getting them breakfast.
“He’s always looking out for us,” Curbelo said.
Coach speak
Normally, Illinois would have 16 to 18 managers. But because of COVID-19 restrictions, the team is down to a handful this season.
Gikas is the leader.
“He is unbelievable,” Underwood said. “We’ve been blessed in this program to have a lot of good ones. But when you think about the fact that our group of managers, what they are going through in the pandemic, they’re here every day.”
What does Underwood like about Gikas? Well, pretty much everything.
“He’s energetic,” the Illini coach said. “He’s enthusiastic. He suits and fits my moniker of ‘everyday guy.’ He is all of that.”
Gikas and the managers are active in practice.
“I can’t put a value on how important they are,” Underwood said. “Especially in year like this where we’ve asked so much of them.”
Gikas and the managers have to stay away from folks outside the basketball bubble. Not an easy ask.
Like the players, Gikas and pals have made a commitment to do everything they can to stay COVID-19 free.
Origin story
Gikas has been an Illinois basketball and football fan for life.
He rooted for the 2008 Rose Bowl team with Rashard Mendenhall and Juice Williams and Bruce Weber’s basketball teams that featured Brandon Paul and Meyers Leonard.
About to turn 22, Gikas is too young to remember much about the 2005 Illinois basketball team that reached the national title game.
An Evans Scholar, Gikas had many options for college, but attending Illinois was his top choice.
“I’ve always felt this would be a dream school of mine,” Gikas said.
He is the oldest of Nancy’s four kids. He has triplet siblings finishing up as high school seniors (Tommy, Katie and Krista). Gikas’ dad, Bob Sr., passed away 12 years ago.
Gikas played football, baseball and golf in high school. While at St. Rita, Gikas was the basketball manager four years. His coach, Gary DeCesare, was Illinois assistant Orlando Antigua’s high school coach.
DeCesare helped Gikas connect with the Illini basketball program.
Throughout his time at Illinois, Gikas has always been heavily invested in the games. This year, he knew he had to take his support to a higher level.
When Illinois trailed in the third game of the season against Ohio, Gikas looked at the bench and saw long faces.
Not on his watch. Gikas sprung into action.
“I just started screaming, ‘Juice,’” Gikas recalled. “‘Bring the juice. Bring energy.’”
During the Illini’s showdown against Baylor, Gikas found an extra white board and wrote “Juice.”
It helped keep the team engaged. Watch the games on TV and you will be able to hear Gikas and the rest of the bench. They have created an atmosphere where wasn’t one before.
“That’s what I wanted to do,” Gikas said. “Senior year, I look at his as a last dance opportunity. Whatever I can do to help us out.”
The players and managers are friends. Because of COVID-19, they spend the bulk of their time together.
“The players are great,” Gikas said. “These relationships will last forever.”
He is optimistic about the rest of the season. Gikas thinks the team will win the Big Ten regular season title and the Big Ten tournament.
“I’m 100 percent certain we are a Final Four team,” Gikas said.