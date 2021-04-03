CHAMPAIGN — The offseason for Illinois men’s basketball started sooner than anyone affiliated with the program hoped.
If the Illini had their druthers, they would be hanging out in Indianapolis this weekend, getting ready for a rematch against Baylor in the national semifinal.
No ... such ... luck.
Instead of multiple free meals at St. Elmo’s, the Illini had to come home early after a second-round loss to Loyola Chicago in the NCAA tournament.
Which meant a return to reality for Illinois. Back to C-U for classes. Time to look ahead to next season.
Then, a surprise transpired Thursday afternoon. Guard Adam Miller, who started every game as a freshman, took to Twitter and said “I’m outta here.”
Miller seemed to have his career on a successful path. He was a starter in the Big Ten for a talented, winning program.
But, perhaps, he wants more. He was supposed to help replace Ayo Dosunmu as one of the Illini go-to guys. He watched as teammate Andre Curbelo won a bigger role and appears to be one of the faces of the program going forward.
Miller will have his choice of schools. Will the Chicago Morgan Park product, who counts Peoria as his hometown, be a star at his next stop? A 20-point-a-game scorer with an NBA future?
Hope so. As do his former coaches and teammates. They would have preferred The News-Gazette’s All-State Player of the Year in 2020 stay, but will always be on his side.
I am not one of those who thinks guys shouldn’t be able to transfer so easily. Is it hard to keep track of everybody? Yes. Is it hurting the overall game? No question.
Eventually, the players and coaches will adjust. They will listen to each other and find a way to stretch out the commitments. Either legislatively or practically.
Basketball is particularly susceptible to the current level of transferdom because it only takes a player or two to make a huge difference. Take the best player off any top school and put him on the rival and there will be a change in fortune.
Penn State could become Michigan. DePaul could turn into Villanova.
If the best programs want to avoid that kind of upheaval, they will figure out a way to keep their rosters whole. Or close to it.
Back in the dayDon’t know about the rest of you, but it is really comforting to see UCLA back in the Final Four. Where it used to live.
When I was kid 50 years ago, the Bruins were the dominant power. John Wooden and his rolled-up program were considered a lock every tournament.
I remember specifically rooting against UCLA in the 1974 Final Four when it played North Carolina State. David Thompson could jump out of the gym. He was the first guy I remember hearing about his vertical leap, which was in the 50-inch range.
They had smallish Monte Towe, giantish Tom Burleson and future World Series pitcher Tim Stoddard.
Nobody I knew rooted for UCLA, even though Wooden’s amazing career was winding down. I was on his side the next year when his last team regained the national title.
This year’s UCLA team is a great story. From the First Four to the Final Four. Underrated coach Mick Cronin, with his dad in the stands, pushing his team to unexpected heights. He is way ahead of schedule in Westwood and will be back with better teams.
But his run ends Saturday. Why? Because current Gonzaga looks a whole lot like 1970s UCLA.
I said earlier in the week, “Gonzaga is the best college team I have ever seen.” Period. The Zags/Bulldogs/Whatevers are winning their first title.
And don’t be surprised if Gonzaga star Drew Timme goes all Bill Walton in the championship game. Against Memphis State in 1973, Walton hit 21 of 22 shots from the field for 44 points. He actually hit four more shots, but they weren’t allowed because of the NCAA’s stupid “no dunking” rule. Yes, the organization eventually saw the error of its ways.
Who will Gonzaga play in Monday night’s final? It doesn’t really matter. That team is playing for second. But I’ve got a feeling Baylor will end Houston and Kelvin Sampson’s run.
What might have beenOf course, it could have been Illinois in the other semifinal Saturday. At the start of the tournament, it is what I thought would happen.
But the NCAA tournament is the most fickle of all sporting events. One bad 10-minute stretch and you are packing up the gear.
The best teams usually win the series in the NBA. Not always, but usually.
This year shows us the best college teams aren’t guaranteed anything. That there are two No. 1 seeds left is a credit to the tournament selection committee. So is the inclusion of No. 11 seed UCLA, which many bracketologists excluded from the field.
If No. 1s Baylor and Gonzaga play for the title, the committee deserves a pat on the back. If it’s No. 2 Houston and No. 11 UCLA, we will still watch.
It has been a great tournament. Plenty of upsets and enough close games to keep us glued to the TV.
One more thing: except for an early forfeit by VCU, COVID-19 hasn’t hindered the event. Call that a basketball miracle. One equal to what it will take for UCLA to knock off Gonzaga.
Happy hooping.