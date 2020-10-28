It was easy for Jim Phillips to smile when he was around Lou Henson. Here, from left, Phillips’ wife Laura, Henson, Phillips and Henson’s wife, Mary, share a moment at Henson’s house in Champaign before a recent Illinois-Northwestern football game in Champaign. Phillips, the athletic director at Northwestern since 2008, was a manager and student assistant for Henson, including on the memorable 1988-89 Flyin’ Illini team.