CHAMPAIGN — Jim Phillips never plans on deleting one particular voicemail from his iPhone.
With good reason.
It’s from Illinois legend Lou Henson, whom Phillips considers a second father and a man the current Northwestern athletic director holds near and dear to his heart.
Phillips exchanged Father’s Day greetings with Henson earlier this summer. A month later, on July 25, the Hall of Famer passed away at age 88.
The message is always available to Phillips. It’s a reminder.
“I listen to it if I ever need a smile,” Phillips said, “or if I’m thinking about him, I’ll play it.”
They met when Phillips was just a kid and stayed close for more than 40 years. The relationship bloomed from the time Phillips was a manager and student assistant on some of the most successful Illini basketball teams in school history. The Flyin’ Illini wowed the country with their rim-rattling abilities on the way to the 1989 Final Four, but the memories Phillips carries with him are more than just what happened on the basketball court.
Like how he got to know Henson and his wife, Mary, on another level when he was done with his studies at UI in 1990.
“I love Coach,” Phillips told me last week. “He just meant so much to me in my life. When you go away to school, you look toward people you admire. He was so kind and caring. He and Mary both.”
Phillips will get the chance to expand on those thoughts Wednesday night during part of the University of Illinois’ Sapora Symposium, a virtual event set to run from 6-8 p.m. to honor Henson and his role in sport and social justice.
Phillips joins a panel that includes Mary Henson, Henson’s nephew and longtime Illini assistant coach Mark Coomes, former assistant coach Rob Evans and longtime basketball official Ed Hightower.
Phillips, the athletic director at Northwestern since April 2008, never misses a chance to talk about Henson, who kept close tabs on both the athletic programs at Illinois and Northwestern. The two communicated frequently.
“We’d have a chance to catch up on family matters and Big Ten sports and the rest,” Phillips said.
Helping hands
While Phillips was at Illinois, his mom, Anita, passed away suddenly.
Phillips was understandably distraught. He is the youngest of 10 children.
“I wasn’t sure what to do,” Phillips said. “The comfort and care he and Mary provided helped me at such a critical time. I told Coach and Mary, I could never repay them for what they showed me during a really tough time in my life.”
Phillips was in Arizona when the Hensons lost their son, Lou Jr., in a car accident.
Phillips returned to Champaign and tried to comfort the Hensons.
“Those are the moments where you just become connected forever and a friendship becomes a more deep, significant, meaningful relationship,” Phillips said. “Coach has been part of my family and hopefully I’ve been part of his family.”
In admiration
Later in life, Henson battled physical ailments, including cancer.
“He was the ultimate competitor and fighter,” Phillips said. “It didn’t matter what he was doing, he fought.
“The cancer and going down to MD Anderson (in Houston for) chemotherapy, he was not going to surrender to that. He just wouldn’t.”
Phillips saw Henson’s competitive side when playing bridge.
“He’d give you that nice smile, but at the end of the day, he wanted to crush you when it came to playing bridge,” Phillips said. “That’s how he lived his life. But he was also compassionate and caring.”
Henson showed his competitive side on the basketball court. It was easy to spot for Phillips.
“He had as strong a will as anybody I know,” Phillips said.
Better than advertised
Beloved off the court, Henson was a star on it.
“To me, he’s underappreciated in certain circles,” Phillips said. “When people talk about the great coaches in the history of the game, he’s one of the great coaches.”
Henson is the winningest coach at Illinois and New Mexico State and led both schools to the Final Four. He had 21 seasons of at least 20 wins and 18 NCAA tournament appearances.
Henson is in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame and also in the Hall of Fame at both Illinois and New Mexico State.
Like others who are close to Henson, Phillips agrees the big one is missing from Henson’s storied career: the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.
“He absolutely deserves a spot in the Naismith Hall of Fame.” Phillips said. “I really have confidence that the Naismith committee will do that and honor him with an induction. I believe it intellectually and I believe it in my heart. It’s only a matter of time because he is one of the all-time greats and represents what’s great about college basketball.”