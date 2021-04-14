Brandon Peters’ first senior season didn’t go so well.
He got COVID-19. Missed a big chunk of the games. Watched his team finish 2-6 and his coach get fired.
In a word: Bummer.
But thanks to some astute decisions by college football’s higher-ups, the Illini quarterback has another chance to make a last impression.
“I’m really blessed to have another year to play football,” Peters said. “I’m really excited with what Coach B(ielema) is putting together here. It’s been really fun so far. I think the sky is the limit with this staff.”
He is getting a mulligan. On a shanked shot that plunked in the water.
“That last year definitely left a bad taste in my mouth,” Peters said. “Wasn’t the year I was hoping for, anyone expected. Everything happens for a reason. I believe that.”
Peters is having fun playing football. That’s the idea.
“Guys are getting really good coaching,” he said. “They’re buying in.”
Entering his sixth college season in his fifth offense, Peters and the rest of the quarterbacks are spending the spring learning Tony Petersen’s system.
Peters and his main competition, third-year freshman Isaiah Williams, talked to the media Tuesday, via Zoom of course, for the first time this spring.
Peters said he likes what he sees of Petersen and the new Illini attack.
“He’s really an attention-to-detail-oriented kind of guy,” Peters said. “He brings juice. He’s going to let you know when you mess up.”
Petersen has talked to Peters about being more vocal.
“He went back to his years at Marshall,” Peters said. “Chad Pennington is a guy he brought up to me and how vocal he was as a quarterback. He was explaining to me, ‘You can’t expect to be a successful quarterback and not be vocal.’”
During workouts, Petersen has pushed his quarterback to raise his voice.
“I think it’s more some of that’s inside of you,” Peters said. “How bad do you really want it? How bad do you want to be great? How bad do you want to win? That kind of mentality. When other people see that, they kind of latch on.
“I think I’ve done a better job of it over the years, just coming out of my shell a little bit more.”
Friendly competition
The Illinois quarterbacks get along. Really. Peters and Williams are joined by Deuce Spann, Coran Taylor and Matt Robinson.
“We do a good job with helping each other,” Williams said. “(On Tuesday), I was having a conversation with Brandon Peters about mechanics.
“Same thing with Deuce, Coran and Matt. We just try to help each other, uplift each other. If I can make him better, I can also become better.”
Peters and Williams have been splitting the practice reps with the first and second units “pretty even,” Peters said.
“Personally for me, I’ve done what I could with my reps,” Peters said. “Isaiah has really improved, as well, throughout this camp. Iron sharpens iron.”
There is mutual respect between the top two.
“He’s a super hard worker,” Peters said of Williams. “He’s a very coachable kid. He listens. He transitions things from what we learn in drills to what we do in the scrimmage. And he’s a great teammate, as well.”
Peters saw Williams lead the team in 2020. And expects to see it again.
“I think Isaiah is going to be a great player,” Peters said. “Just like me, he’s got little things he’s got to work on. He does it every single day.
“He’s definitely going to be an older player guys look up to on this team.”
Of course, all the quarterbacks want to win the job in 2021. What does Williams need to do to be QB1?
“I’ve got to become more consistent,” he said. “That just comes from putting in the work every day and being confident.”
Same boat
Peters, Williams and the rest of the quarterbacks are learning the new offense together.
One big change from last season: The quarterbacks will mostly line up behind center.
“For me, it really wasn’t anything new,” Peters said.
He lined up behind center some in high school and more during three seasons at Michigan.
“For me, I just had to knock the rust off a little bit,” Peters added.
It will be new for Williams.
“It’s a huge difference,” he said. “But honestly, it’s been something that kind of helped me a lot. I like it better.
“It was a tough transition the first few days, but now I almost like it better than shotgun.”
Peters finds himself concentrating on the little things. Putting the ball just a bit closer to the receiver, so it doesn’t get knocked away. Adjusting his footwork.
Peters will get some bonus instruction later in the spring. In early May, he plans to spend three or four days with Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner in Arizona.
“Just learning from a guy who has done it a very high level,” Peters said. “I wouldn’t say there’s a defined, written out outline for what we’re going to do. Definitely get some work in.”