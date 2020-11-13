Illinois makes its longest trip of the season Saturday, flying to New Jersey to take on Rutgers.
In a strange twist of the Big Ten schedule, this will be Lovie Smith’s fifth game against the Scarlet Knights. Here’s what I am thinking before the noon kickoff at SHI Stadium:
➜ 1. Normally, you would say five games in a row against Rutgers is a good thing for the Illinois coach. And it mostly has been. Smith is 3-1 against the Scarlet Knights with the one loss coming in 2017 (35-24). But Rutgers has been rejuvenated by the return of Greg Schiano.
➜ 2. The Scarlet Knights aren’t ready to win the Big Ten East just yet. But they are better. The win in the opener against Michigan State ended a 21-game conference losing streak and allowed the locals to dream of better times ahead.
➜ 3. Beloved by the folks in New Jersey, Schiano has his share of detractors outside the area. Word is it can be difficult to work with him. He has a reputation for using trick plays, which is good. But he is considered an average X and O coach.
His strength is recruiting, which is what Rutgers needs most.
➜ 4. If the Rutgers offense runs all over the Illini, one of the culprits might be Noah Vedral. Stuck as a backup at Nebraska, the native of Wahoo, Neb. (yes, that’s a real city) has been solid for the Scarlet Knights. This is Vedral’s third school. He started his career at UCF with Scott Frost.
➜ 5. Lots of credit to Schiano for keeping former interim coach Nunzio Campanile on his staff. A lot of coaches would have wiped the slate clean. But having someone from last year’s staff has to help the transition.
➜ 6. The first road trip of the season didn’t go well for Illinois. In any way. The team got spanked by Wisconsin on Oct. 23 and exposed to a quarterback who had COVID-19. Pretty much your all-time nightmare. Under normal conditions, I would think a couple days in a faraway place might be just what the Illini need to turn the ship. We’ll see.
➜ 7. Illinois has issues on both sides of the ball. Minnesota put up 41 points last week and could have scored more. The Illinois offense failed to move the ball consistently against one of the worst defenses in the Big Ten. After three games, Illinois ranks last in the conference in defense and 13th in offense. In a word: yuck.
➜ 8. Illinois gets a boost with the return of center Doug Kramer, kicker James McCourt, backup quarterback Isaiah Williams and others. Will it be enough to end a six-game losing streak? Perhaps.
➜ 9. Having Kramer back in the lineup allows Kendrick Green to move back to guard from center.
“Our preference is for him to be a guard for us because our preference for center is Doug Kramer,” Smith said. “You never know where Kendrick will end up his career. The more things you can do, of course, the more you can help the football team. When you’re an inside player like that and you can snap and play guard, that means an awful lot.”
➜ 10. Quarterback play will be a key for Rod Smith’s Illini offense. After showing flashes against Purdue, Coran Taylor never really got going against Minnesota. As I wrote earlier in the week, it sounds like the Peoria product will again start, but Williams will get early playing time.
➜ 11. If the coaches give Williams the start, it will bring back memories of the last time an Isaiah/Isiah Williams made his debut at quarterback for the Illini. Back in 2006, I got a well-sourced tip that Juice would start the fourth game of the season against Iowa. He struggled in that one, but wound up one of the most productive players in school history.
➜ 12. With six games left, Illinois is one of three winless Big Ten teams, joining Nebraska and Penn State. One of those teams will win Saturday since the Cornhuskers and Nittany Lions play each other.
“I’m anxious to see it all play out,” Lovie Smith said. “Of course that’s going to be my tone since we’re one of the teams that hasn’t played as well we thought we would early on. We’re part of that group that can’t wait for these next games to come up to see if we can show improvement.”
➜ 13. Against Indiana, Rutgers pulled off the best play that didn’t count in football history. The multiple-lateral touchdown on fourth and forever was wiped out by a forward lateral. Those picky officials. What did Illini defensive lineman Rod Perry think?
“It was one of those crazy things,” he said. “Anything can happen.”
Lesson learned. Especially when playing the trick-play-happy Scarlet Knights.
“We’re already alert to it,” Perry said.
➜ 14. For those of you keeping score at home — and I am — the Illini tight ends have 12 catches this season: eight for Daniel Barker, three for Daniel Imatorbhebhe and one for Luke Ford.
➜ 15. Before the season, Valpo transfer Donny Navarro got a lot of attention. In the first three games, he has one catch for 5 yards. Possible explanation: He has a good connection with Brandon Peters, who hasn’t played since the opener.
➜ 16. It is still early in the strangest college football season, but it looks like Blake Hayes has some competition to repeat as the Big Ten’s Punter of the Year. Hayes is 10th in the league in average, more than 7 yards behind Michigan’s Brad Robbins, the conference leader.
➜ 17. This won’t come as a surprise, but Illinois is tied with Michigan for last in the Big Ten in penalty yards at 85 per game. The teams are a combined 1-5.
➜ 18. More fun with stats: Illinois remains in last place in the Big Ten in time of possession. Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio State and Northwestern are the top four. Of that group, only the Gophers have a loss.
➜ 19. Don’t know about the rest of you, but I was looking forward to seeing former Illini offensive coordinator Mike Locksley and Maryland take on No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon. The game was canceled because of COVID-19. Maryland has a good chance to finish with a winning record.
➜ 20. Prediction time: The Illini are another loss or two away from having little to play for, except pride. If this was last year’s Scarlet Knights, I’d go with Lovie Smith’s team. I like the direction of the Rs by a smidge. Rutgers 21, Illinois 17.
