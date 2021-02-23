CHAMPAIGN — During this week’s edition of “Monday Morning Quarterbacks” on WDWS 1400-AM, John from Mahomet texted a suggestion:
“Why doesn’t the university hold back enough tickets to send the entire Orange Krush to the (NCAA) tournament? Can you imagine the statement we would make with the Krush bringing the house down on every Kofi (Cockburn) dunk?”
John will get no argument from Kate Eathington. The senior from Avon is the current vice president of the Orange Krush student section.
“That would be awesome,” Eathington said.
This season is the best for the Illinois basketball program since the 2005 team reached the national title game.
The Krush has turned into a cheering section that can’t cheer. Or at least, not in public. Blame COVID-19.
“Gameday has changed completely this year,’ Eathington said.
Orange Krush planned to have watch parties, but couldn’t because of rules limiting crowd size.
“We understand that the university wants to put everyone’s health and safety first,” Eathington said. “Regardless, at the end of the day, we’re going to cheer on our guys no matter what. Whether we’re in person or we’re watching on TV.”
In March, the Krush has a chance to do the former.
The NCAA is going to allow up to 25 percent capacity at this year’s tournament. There will be enough seats for the Krush. If offered, the Krush is ready and willing to travel to Indy.
“We’ll fill them,” Eathington said.
The Krush was ready to travel to the 2020 tournament, which would have been the first for Illinois since 2013. The event got called off before the teams were even selected.
“We set aside money to go,” Eathington said. “We were going to take a bus full of Krush members.”
Raising the roof
John’s idea has tremendous merit. It would reward the students who, going back to the Lou Henson era, have supported the team through thick and thin. In good times and bad. Like a marriage, only with basketball.
The group has gained national attention for both its polite intimidation skills and its good works.
Each year, the organization raises thousands of dollars for local charities.
Despite not having access to its usual fundraising, the Orange Krush will give away $20,000 in grants this year.
There were Fatheads at State Farm Center this season in place of the Krush members. The proceeds from the Fatheads went to the Krush Foundation.
The organization is also selling Krush membership boxes at the Illini Shop. Every penny from the Krush boxes go to the Krush Foundation. The boxes, loaded with Krush merchandise, are $25, $50 and $75.
“We still wanted to give back to the community,” Eathington said. “That’s what matters.”
Krush members have a group Snapchat on gamedays. When they don’t agree with foul calls, they are chatting about it.
Of course, not being at State Farm Center for all the games has been difficult on the Krush.
But ...
“I would call this a learning experience,” Eathington said. “And definitely an opportunity to kind of take a step back and realize what’s important.
“The guys are still playing. They’re still healthy.”
Line ‘em up
The Krush should be the second group at Illinois to get tickets. First in line needs to be the families of the players and coaches, who have missed the chance to see their loved ones on the court.
Next, if John is handing out tickets, comes the Krush.
In a normal non-COVID-19 year, Orange Krush membership would number about 600. That’s how many showed for the last game with fans at State Farm Center, the 2019-20 finale against Iowa.
Eathington was there. Normally, there are snacks served at the Krush Club before the games. She left a bunch of cookies after her favorite team beat the Hawkeyes.
“All of that food is sitting rotting in the Krush Club right now,” Eathington said.
Hopefully, it gets tossed before next season. And hopefully, the Krush is able to return in full force in 2021-22.
Because of the pandemic, the Krush is down to 75 paying members this year.
“It’s extremely low compared to normal,” Eathington said.
Certainly, Illinois can spare 75 of its NCAA tournament tickets to take care of its best fans.
Have to think Brad Underwood, Ayo Dosunmu, Cockburn and pals will be thrilled if the Krush shows up at Indy. They’ll appreciate the noise.
“The guys on the court can hear us just because the Krush is always as loud as we possibly can be,” Eathington said.