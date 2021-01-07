Michigan doesn’t like Michigan State.
And vice versa. Same for for Indiana-Purdue. And Iowa-Iowa State. And Kentucky-Louisville.
Nothing they want more than a victory against their in-state rivals. If you are playing them, you want to beat them. In the worst way. The sport doesn’t really matter, be it football, basketball, hockey, beer pong, bags, whatever.
And the aim is to not only win, but win decisively. Leave no doubt.
You might even wear an offensive T-shirt making fun of your rival, with a message you’d rather the kids not see.
Unfortunately, Illinois-Northwestern doesn’t have the same passion as those other rivalries. At least, not now.
The men’s basketball teams at both schools meet again Thursday night in Evanston.
They first played in 1908, Illinois squeaking out an 18-13 victory at Evanston’s Patten Gymnasium. The team from Champaign won the first six meetings between the schools and has dominated pretty much ever since.
Northwestern has won less than a quarter of the games against Illinois. The Wildcats are currently on a four-game losing streak against Brad Underwood’s team, a skid they hope to end at spruced-up Welsh-Ryan Arena.
I’ll be honest, I used to dread going to Northwestern for basketball games for a couple of reasons.
First, before the renovation, Northwestern’s home court was dank and depressing. (It is much better now).
Second, the games often weren’t competitive. Generally, sportswriters enjoy it when there is some drama during the game.
To their credit, the Wildcats haven’t been pushovers lately. The last four losses have been decided by eight points or less. And before that, Northwestern won two in a row and six of the previous 11.
Chris Collins seems to understand the importance of the series. The Illinois native and former News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year from Glenbrook North has the Wildcats competing like his dad, Doug.
Collins is trying to succeed where so many others have failed. Only one basketball coach in Northwestern history left the place above .500. That was long-ago Dutch Lonborg, who went 236-203 from 1927-50. Ahh, the glory days.
It’s a football schoolCompare the recent bad basketball to the recent football fun in Evanston.
Former star linebacker Pat Fitzgerald came home and has turned Northwestern into Wisconsin South or Iowa East. He has done so well, the NFL apparently wants to take a look.
Here’s hoping Fitz stays in Evanston for the remainder of his career. But if he wants to go make a bazillion dollars with the Bears, I’d say go for it.
Like with Nick Saban when he tried pro football, there will always be a place in college for Fitzgerald.
The problem for Illinois in its football rivalry with Northwestern is that the Wildcats are too good. Northwestern has won six in a row and eight of the last nine, many by lopsided scores.
With new coach Bret Bielema in place, Illinois hopes to turn the series. But it will take time. Could be a couple of years before Bielema has a roster ready to compete with the Wildcats, who won the Big Ten West this season and beat Auburn in the Citrus Bowl.
The current domination by Fitzgerald’s team mirrors what Illinois basketball was able to do against the Wildcats in stretches before Collins arrived.
The basketball rivalry isn’t limited to one game each season. The teams play at least twice this year, with the Wildcats scheduled to visit Champaign on Feb. 16.
And there is always a chance for a third game between the two during the Big Ten tournament. The teams have met twice at the United Center, in 2005 and 2019.
The more games the merrier, especially if you are the Wildcats trying to dig out of a deep hole, while rebooting the rivalry.
The Phillips factorJim Phillips used to be on the other side. The Illinois graduate helped Lou Henson’s Flyin’ Illini reach the Final Four as a student manager and stayed close to the legend for the next 30 years.
In 2008, Phillips took over as Northwestern athletic director. Suddenly, he couldn’t cheer for the Illini, at least not openly, when they came to Evanston. Or played in Champaign.
I never asked Phillips how he felt when his new school played his old one. The easy answer would be “conflicted,” but the right answer is you root for the school that signs the checks. So, Northwestern.
For the past decade-plus, Phillips could root for his alma mater as long as it wasn’t playing his employer. Problem solved.
Soon, Phillips won’t have the annual dilemma. Next month, he becomes ACC commissioner, replacing retiring John Swofford. Oh no, what if Illinois meets North Carolina in the Final Four? That would be fun.
Phillips did a great job keeping his personal loyalties separate from his professional ones. He was able to maintain close relationships in Champaign while working for a rival.
Now, we’ll see if the rivalry remains on the same tepid nature it is now or if it ratchets up a notch. How Thursday night goes would be a good indicator.