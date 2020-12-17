CHAMPAIGN — After firing Lovie Smith as Illinois football coach on Sunday, athletic director Josh Whitman sent a letter to season-ticket holders and program supporters.
Addressed to “Dear Illini Family,” the note spelled out why he made the decision.
Whitman also praised the departing coach for his integrity and leadership.
And he wrote about what is to happen next, starting with a nationwide search to fill the vacancy.
“I appreciate the public interest in this process and understand the speculation that will inevitably ensue,” he wrote. “I would be remiss if I failed to remind you not to believe everything that you read or hear. The truth, I am afraid, is usually not nearly as exciting as the rumors.”
I’m going to wholeheartedly agree with the last line.
I’ve been here long enough to remember hearing rumors about Mike Krzyzewski buying property in Mahomet. Or was it Monticello?
Anyway, somewhere nice near Champaign-Urbana.
Of course, those rumors never take into account the truth about the way coaches view the world. Their goal is to have a five-minute drive to the office. Living in Mahomet or Monticello would make that goal impossible.
Smith pulled it off, living in a condo in downtown Champaign near the former News-Gazette office. A few times, I would see him out and about (pre-COVID-19, of course) or driving out of the garage.
Smith was the first coach at Illinois to not own a free-standing home. With his kids grown and out of the house, it made a lot of sense. He didn’t need a big place in one of the nice C-U neighborhoods for just him and his wife MaryAnne.
Many recent Illinois football coaches built large homes in C-U. To me, it spoke of their commitment to the community and their intention to be here a while. It was neighborly and the right thing to do.
A practical side was also in play. When Illinois football hosted recruits on the weekend, the coaches’ homes served as a base of operations. With the new Smith Center, that might not be needed as much now, but it is still a great option.
Hoop dreamsShortly after taking over as Illinois athletic director, Whitman tried to hit a home run with his first coaching hire (Smith). After five years and no winning seasons, fair to say it was a swing and a miss.
It happens. Think of all the coaches Alabama went through before it got to Nick Saban.
Mike DuBose, Dennis Franchione, Mike Price (for a minute) and Mike Shula couldn’t recapture Bear Bryant or Gene Stallings’ success.
Despite the football slump, Whitman has earned major points with the fans and media by hiring men’s basketballc oach Brad Underwood. He slipped him away from Oklahoma State after one season. The team struggled record-wise in its first two seasons with Underwood. But it was clear the roster was improving dramatically. That played out in the oh-so-annoying 2019-20 season that ended the week the Illini were to receive their first NCAA tournament bid since 2013.
During the offseason, Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn shocked most experts by returning to school for one more year. Let’s throw this out there now: they are not coming back next season.
Both have the pro scouts eager to see them at the next level. Both are playing like All-Americans.
If Illinois performs like it did against Duke and Minnesota, it can beat any team in the country.
I’m counting on the NCAA tournament being played in some form this season. And I’m expecting Underwood’s team to go very, very far. Maybe to the title game.
So, major props to Whitman for seeing Underwood’s skill as a coach and recruiter. It helps make up for the football strikeout ... for now.
The real dealBasketball success is not the be all, end all for top programs.
It’s great. It’s fun.
But football drives the bus. Sustained success at Memorial Stadium would mean the world to Illinois athletics. And do a lot of good for the school, too. COVID-19 in 2020 saved Illinois from seeing how far interest in the football program had dropped.
Had there been no pandemic and fans were allowed in for the home finale against Iowa, attendance would have scarily low. So, Whitman can’t miss with his next football coach. He doesn’t need to hit a home run. But a ringing double off the wall would be helpful.
Important to remember Whitman doesn’t have unlimited resources. He can’t pay Saban money to the next coach.
Now, Lovie Smith money ($4 million per year) should be more than enough.
I understand fans’ interest in ex-Auburn coach Gus Malzahn. He made nearly $7 million with the Tigers and has a huge buyout coming. Malzahn is unlikely to be the choice.
And Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell is currently paid $3.2 million. He has a loaded team and more help on the way. If he leaves the Bearcats in the coming years, it will be for a college football power.
Whitman’s job is to find that sweet spot on the money line. A coach who will help rebuild interest without breaking the bank.
If he gets it right, Whitman will be praised from all corners. On campus, in the community and beyond.
But, if the next coach isn’t the answer, Illinois might be looking for another athletic director, too.
Ron Guenther, who held Whitman’s job for two decades, hired two football coaches: Ron Turner and Ron Zook. He didn’t get a chance to hire a third. Mike Thomas, who followed Guenther, hired one permanent head coach, Tim Beckman and a second on an interim basis, Bill Cubit. He didn’t get a chance to hire a third.
So yes, the next week or two are important for the future of the Illinois football program and the department overall.
Can’t wait to see the choice.