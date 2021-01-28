Technically, the Illinois football season is scheduled to open Aug. 28. Until told otherwise, the team will plan to play Nebraska in Dublin.
The reality is the first game of the Bret Bielema era will be against UTSA on Sept. 4. Not at Aviva Stadium in the Ireland capital city, but at Memorial Stadium instead. Assuming that is how it plays out, the Bielema lid-lifter is 219 days away.
The coaches and team have already started working toward it. Bielema completed his staff last week by hiring Kevin Kane (outside linebackers) and George McDonald (receivers).
During a Wednesday afternoon press conference on Zoom, Bielema had his first chance to talk about the 10 assistant coaches. They had their first full staff meeting this past Sunday.
“I couldn’t be more excited about the group of guys,” Bielema said.
Bielema wanted to hire coordinators he hadn’t work with in the past. He found them in Tony Petersen (offense) and Ryan Walters (defense).
Walters, Bielema said Wednesday, was the only person offered the Illinois defensive coordinator position.
“And he took it,” Bielema said. “It was important for me to the get the guy that I wanted.”
After he hired Petersen and Walters, Bielema picked the rest of the staff deliberately. One coach at a time on both sides of the ball.
Bielema seems to have found the right mix of youth and experience. He has matched coaches with different strengths. As he explained the process, it made a lot of sense. Of course, staff cohesion is important. But they can’t be clones. Their differences create a fresh dynamic.
“It’s bringing five guys together on both sides of the ball that have never worked together,” Bielema said.
During the next six weeks, the coaches will build their playbooks. Not before they figure out what kind of talent they have on hand.
“We’ll put the X’s and O’s together at a later time,” Bielema said.
Past practicesWhen Bielema took over as head coach at Wisconsin, Paul Chryst was already the offensive coordinator.
Wisely, he did not make a change. Chryst has been a hit as the Badgers’ head coach.
Bielema’s first defensive coordinator was Mike Hankwitz, who just retired from Northwestern after a long, successful tenure.
Bielema has also worked with Dave Doeren and Chris Ash, both of whom he promoted from within his staffs.
“I like to bring guys from within once I get it going,” Bielema said. “But I thought just starting in the league, I was very aware that I wanted to make this identity unique to Illinois. I wanted to build out with someone who was coming in at the same time as me.”
Bielema and his staff will develop the plan together.
“I didn’t want someone to just walk in, put down a playbook and say, ‘This is what we’re running,’” he said.
All in the familyThe Illinois staff is coming from far and wide. Only holdover Cory Patterson won’t be new to the area.
The coaches have been introduced to the returning players. And the players have met the coaches’ wives and kids, too.
“I want those guys to understand that if we’re going to talk about an Illini family, they better understand (the assistants) have families, as well,” Bielema said.
Family is a big deal for Bielema. He came up with a way to show his staff.
Since his early days as a head coach, Bielema has sent flowers to the homes of the new hires. Ashley Jamison, wife of new defensive line coach Terrance Jamison, took to Twitter to say thanks to Bielema after receiving an orange blue bouquet Tuesday.
“That’s just something I believe in,” Bielema said.
On the wayIt has been a while since Illinois hired a head football coach with young children. Lovie Smith’s children were grown and on their own. Same for Bill Cubit. Tim Beckman’s son was still in high school when the family moved to C-U, but his other kids were older.
Bielema and wife Jen have picked out a lot in Champaign and are building a home here. They will live in a rental house with their young daughters until the new place is done.
“My oldest daughter (Briella) got me in the heart the other day,” Bielema said.
The coach was talking to her just before he had to go into a meeting.
“She said, ‘Hey, Dad, can you just come home?’” he said. “It was like a straight dagger in the heart. It’s one of the things we’re dealing with right now. We’ll all be together soon enough.”