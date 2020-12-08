As far as two-game stretches go, none is more important during the 2020-21 season for the Illinois men’s basketball than what’s on tap.
First, Brad Underwood’s sixth-ranked team visits not-as-scary-without-fans Cameron Indoor Stadium to play No. 10 Duke at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Meet the Blue Devils on a concrete slab in the middle of the desert, and it’s a big deal. Play them in Durham, and it becomes other-worldly.
Twenty-five years later, Duke has a chance to get revenge for Kiwane Garris and friends ending their 95-game nonconference home-court winning streak. None of the current Duke players were even alive then.
Of course, Mike Krzyzewski was there. That was 698 wins ago (give or take a few) for the most successful coach in college basketball history.
Tuesday’s showdown offers another a big-time stage for the Illini, who are coming off a disappointing 82-69 loss to No. 2 Baylor in Indianapolis last Wednesday night.
Illinois, on the cusp of being a national player for the first time in 15 years, gets a do-over. If it can beat the latest loaded Duke team, everyone will take notice. It doesn’t matter that Michigan State just knocked off the Blue Devils. A win is a win is a win.
When the NCAA tournament selection committee gets together in mid-March, Illinois-Duke way back in December will be considered.
Every big nonconference win now means a line in seeding. It might warrant a jump from a No. 5 to a No. 4. Or it could be the difference between a No. 2 and a No. 1.
Control what you can control. Coaches say this all the time. Tuesday night’s matchup gives Illinois another chance to shout “relevant again.”
Big week, part two
Which leads to Saturday night in Columbia, Mo. Sadly. At something called Mizzou Arena. The annual Braggin’ Rights Game feels like Braggin’ Wrongs when it isn’t in St. Louis. Missouri won the coin flip last month and gets to host. Oh, well.
Going into the season, most would have figured Illinois to be a favorite in the game against the Tigers. And that still might be the case.
But Cuonzo Martin’s guys are playing well. They have early wins against Oregon and Wichita State, which aren’t as impressive as they sound. Still, read the earlier line, a win is a win is a win.
Onetime Illini and former News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year Mark Smith is off to a hot start. The Edwardsville native leads the Tigers in scoring.
You know he will be more than motivated to play the Illini. As will the other almost-exes on the team (Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett).
Hopefully, this is the one and only time the game is played outside of St. Louis. And not just because of my craving for great Italian food.
With no crowd, it doesn’t matter where they play. Heck, put them in Ubben or Huff.
But once fans are allowed back in (cross your fingers it will be next season), THE game must return to the Enterprise Center. The rivalry should become the Lou Henson vs. Norm Stewart special in the coming years.
Looking ahead
Yes, this has the potential to be a monster week for Illinois basketball. Win both road games against Duke and Missouri and the team will start to climb back up the rankings.
Later in the year, there is another loaded two-game stretch. On Jan 23, Illinois visits East Lansing to play No. 4 Michigan State. Six days later, the Illini host No. 3 Iowa in the only scheduled (right now) regular-season matchup against Luka Garza and the Hawkeyes.
To make that later two-game set matter, Illinois must take care of the immediate double dip. Beat Duke and Missouri and the rest of season remains full of potential.
Lose both, or split, and it can still be a solid season. But not the kind of breakout year many envisioned when Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn agreed to come back.
After Illinois lost to Baylor, there was a sense of despair among some fans. I would remind them of a couple things.
One, it’s early. Oodles of big games are left for every team.
And two, a loss isn’t the end.
The last national champion, Virginia, dropped three games before winning the 2019 title. The champ in 2018, Villanova, dropped four.So sit back and enjoy. Sports was missing for such a long time this year that a week like this should be valued.