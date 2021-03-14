The stuff of legends.
Yes, I understand there is more work to do for the third-ranked Illinois men’s basketball team after its 82-71 win against No. 5 Iowa on Saturday at the Big Ten tournament. Seven games’ worth by my count.
But Ayo Dosunmu and friends are entering that rare place in sports: one that demands a catchy nickname.
“Flyin’ Illini” would be perfect, but that’s been taken — and worn proudly for 30-plus years — by Lou Henson’s 1989 squad.
No nickname ever really stuck for Illinois’ 2005 NCAA finalist. The first reference to Bruce Weber’s powerhouse almost always mentions Dee Brown, Deron Williams and any combination of others on the roster.
Would have been so much easier to call them “Bruce’s Ballers” or “Weber’s Wonders,” but the time has passed.
So, what to call the current team?
It is not an easy group to define. As was pointed out on Saturday’s CBS broadcast by Jim Nantz, “they have so many ways to beat you.”
Nantz sounded impressed during his first live look at the Big Ten runner-up.
Maybe he can toss around some nickname ideas with Bill Raftery and Grant Hill, who also came across as Illini admirers Saturday.
Actually, it will be best if the nickname is homegrown. Something original, preferably from a team member or coach. Or a fan.
Over the years, reporters have coined their share.
“The Galloping Ghost” ranks among the classics.
I am all for your suggestions. You can email them to me or suggest them on Twitter.
The ultimate nickname“Champs.”
That one never gets old. No matter what happens Sunday afternoon in the Big Ten tournament championship game against Ohio State, Illinois can add the title with six wins starting next weekend in Indiana.
Illinois hasn’t had a team this good since 2005. Remember, the national runner-up Illini also got some breaks during the NCAA tournament.
Besides playing close to home (Indianapolis, Rosemont, St. Louis), the Illini also got to meet a No. 16 seed. Just like they will next week. In the second round in ‘05, Illinois played No. 9 seed Nevada instead of scarier No. 8 Texas. In the Sweet 16, Illinois met No. 12 seed Milwaukee (short pause while you boo Bruce Pearl). The Panthers had knocked off No. 5 Alabama and No. 4 Boston College.
Of course, the regional final against No. 3 seed Arizona was a classic. But Illinois could have faced No. 2 seed Oklahoma State. And in the national semifinal, the Illini dominated No. 4 seed Louisville. They could have met top-seeded Washington, No. 2 Wake Forest (again) or No. 3 Gonzaga.
The only time the ‘05 team had to play the highest seed possible was in the finale against No. 1 North Carolina. Yeah, I get that’s a sore subject around here.
Pencils readySelection Sunday used to be a big deal in Champaign-Urbana. But a long gap between invites dampened the mood.
Might be time to retire the phrase, “Illinois would have gone in 2020 if not for the tournament being canceled.” Replace it with the simple “2021 qualifier.”
It looks good in the record book.
Always fun to see your name go up on the “You’re in” board. The team will have to tune in to the pairings announcement in Indianapolis after the Big Ten title game.
There was a time back in the day when the Illinois players and coaches would watch the tournament selection show in a room full of fans.
Makes a lot of sense. You want to celebrate with your family and supporters.
But somebody figured out that a negative reaction to an opponent isn’t the best look, so the Selection Sunday activities moved behind closed doors. A coach would hate to have one of his guys say “Team X is easy” on camera.
Actually, the current Illini might not care. They have a level of confidence rarely seen around here. But they have done a good job throughout the season saying nice things about their opponents.
Even after the Big Ten regular season title controversy, Brad Underwood made it clear he had no beef with Michigan. The big question about Illinois going into Selection Sunday is where the team ranks overall. To me, Saturday’s win against Iowa, coupled with Michigan’s loss to Ohio State, means Illinois should be No. 3 overall.
Why does that matter? Because if the seeds stay true, Illinois won’t play No. 1 Gonzaga until the title game. Just a hunch that draw will be fine with the “Skyin’ Illini.”
Sorry, wanted to try one on for size. And that isn’t it.