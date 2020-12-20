Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Alabama 1
2. Ohio State 3
3. Clemson 4
4. Notre Dame 2
5. Texas A&M 5
6. Cincinnati 6
7. Indiana 7
8. Coastal Carolina 9
9. Oklahoma 12
10. Georgia 10
11. Florida 11
12. Iowa State 8
13. BYU 14
14. Northwestern15
15. North Carolina 16
16. Louisiana 17
17. Iowa 18
18. San Jose State 24
19. Miami 21
20. North Carolina State 22
21. Texas 23
22. Southern Cal 13
23. Liberty 25
24. Army --
25. Tulsa 19
THIRD AND SHORT
Bob Asmussen's three quick thoughts:
Who's up: Oklahoma. The Sooners avenged their earlier loss to Iowa State by beating the Cyclones in the Big 12 title game. Lincoln Riley's team is one of the best with two losses in recent memory.
Who's down: Texas A&M. Despite Jimbo Fisher's plea, the College Football Playoff selection committee picked Notre Dame over the Aggies for the final spot. Tough call, but likely the correct one.
Who to watch: Clemson vs. Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, 7:45 p.m., Jan. 1. Of course, we want to see the Tigers and Buckeyes in the College Football Playoffs again. It's a matchup of the projected No. 1 and 2 picks in the 2021 NFL draft, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.