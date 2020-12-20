DABO SWINNEY
 BOB ASMUSSEN asmussen@news-gazette.com
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM PREVIOUS

1. Alabama 1

2. Ohio State 3

3. Clemson 4

4. Notre Dame 2

5. Texas A&M 5

6. Cincinnati 6

7. Indiana 7

8. Coastal Carolina 9

9. Oklahoma 12

10. Georgia 10

11. Florida 11

12. Iowa State 8

13. BYU 14

14. Northwestern15

15. North Carolina 16

16. Louisiana 17

17. Iowa 18

18. San Jose State 24

19. Miami 21

20. North Carolina State 22

21. Texas 23

22. Southern Cal 13

23. Liberty 25

24. Army --

25. Tulsa 19

THIRD AND SHORT

Bob Asmussen's three quick thoughts:

Who's up: Oklahoma. The Sooners avenged their earlier loss to Iowa State by beating the Cyclones in the Big 12 title game. Lincoln Riley's team is one of the best with two losses in recent memory.

Who's down: Texas A&M. Despite Jimbo Fisher's plea, the College Football Playoff selection committee picked Notre Dame over the Aggies for the final spot. Tough call, but likely the correct one.

Who to watch: Clemson vs. Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, 7:45 p.m., Jan. 1. Of course, we want to see the Tigers and Buckeyes in the College Football Playoffs again. It's a matchup of the projected No. 1 and 2 picks in the 2021 NFL draft, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

