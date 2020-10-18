Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Clemson 1
2. Alabama 2
3. Ohio State 4
4. Notre Dame 5
5. Georgia 3
6. Oregon 7
7. Penn State 8
8. Minnesota 9
9. Oklahoma State 10
10. Cincinnati 12
11. Texas A&M 14
12. Miami 13
13. Florida 15
14. BYU 16
15. Wisconsin 17
16. Michigan 18
17. SMU 19
18. North Carolina 6
19. Iowa State 22
20. Kansas State 23
21. Virginia Tech 25
22. Southern Cal 24
23. Marshall --
24. NC State --
25. Iowa --
THIRD AND SHORT
Bob Asmussen's three quick thoughts related to The AP Top 25:
Who's up: Oklahoma State. Mike Gundy's Cowboys didn't get to play Baylor on Saturday because of COVID-19. Still yet, they climbed a spot on my ballot. Now the favorite to win the Big 12, Oklahoma State hosts dangerous Iowa State this week. The Cyclones already have a win against Oklahoma.
Who's down: Tennessee. The Volunteers fell out of the ratings after their first loss. It was a doozy, a never-really-in-it 34-7 decision against Kentucky. It was the first time Tennessee lost at home to the Wildcats since 1984. Ronald Reagan was president back then.
Who to watch: Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., Saturday. The Big Ten is back. And this is the best matchup of the opening weekend. Both ranked, the Wolverines and Gophers will try to get a leg up in a shortened league race. Oh, yeah, it for the Little Brown Jug, which I hope they don't use as the team water bottle.