 BOB ASMUSSEN asmussen@news-gazette.com
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:

1. Clemson 1

2. Alabama 2

3. Georgia 4

4. Ohio State 3

5. Florida 5

6. Notre Dame 6

7. Miami 9

8. Oregon 7

9. Penn State 8

10. North Carolina 14

11. Minnesota 12

12. Oklahoma State 15

13. Auburn 10

14. Cincinnati 16

15. Tennessee --

16. BYU 20

17. Wisconsin 22

18. Texas A&M 18

19. Michigan 21

20. SMU --

21. Mississippi State 11

22. LSU 25

23. Louisiana 23

24. Iowa State --

25. TCU --

Who's up: Georgia. The Bulldogs have found their quarterback, former walk-on Stetson Bennett. He threw for 240 yards in a dominant win against Auburn. Georgia's defense stuffed the Tigers, staying in Bo Nix's face the entire game. Kirby Smart's guy look capable of beating anybody.

Who's down: Mississippi State. Well that didn't last very long. A week after shocking LSU in Baton Rouge, the Bulldogs slipped at home against Arkansas. Might be a sign that Mike Leach's pass-first, second and third offense has some flaws. After a record-shattering performance against LSU, K.J. Costello threw three interceptions in a loss to Arkansas.

Who to watch: Miami at Clemson. Sure, the early November trip to Notre Dame will be a challenge for Clemson. But this is the most difficult game on Tigers' schedule. The Hurricanes had the weekend off to gear up for the chance to knock off No. 1. If D'Eriq King comes through, Miami has a ability to to vault toward the top of playoff contenders. Didn't see that one coming.

