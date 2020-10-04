Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Clemson 1
2. Alabama 2
3. Georgia 4
4. Ohio State 3
5. Florida 5
6. Notre Dame 6
7. Miami 9
8. Oregon 7
9. Penn State 8
10. North Carolina 14
11. Minnesota 12
12. Oklahoma State 15
13. Auburn 10
14. Cincinnati 16
15. Tennessee --
16. BYU 20
17. Wisconsin 22
18. Texas A&M 18
19. Michigan 21
20. SMU --
21. Mississippi State 11
22. LSU 25
23. Louisiana 23
24. Iowa State --
25. TCU --
Third and short
Who's up: Georgia. The Bulldogs have found their quarterback, former walk-on Stetson Bennett. He threw for 240 yards in a dominant win against Auburn. Georgia's defense stuffed the Tigers, staying in Bo Nix's face the entire game. Kirby Smart's guy look capable of beating anybody.
Who's down: Mississippi State. Well that didn't last very long. A week after shocking LSU in Baton Rouge, the Bulldogs slipped at home against Arkansas. Might be a sign that Mike Leach's pass-first, second and third offense has some flaws. After a record-shattering performance against LSU, K.J. Costello threw three interceptions in a loss to Arkansas.
Who to watch: Miami at Clemson. Sure, the early November trip to Notre Dame will be a challenge for Clemson. But this is the most difficult game on Tigers' schedule. The Hurricanes had the weekend off to gear up for the chance to knock off No. 1. If D'Eriq King comes through, Miami has a ability to to vault toward the top of playoff contenders. Didn't see that one coming.