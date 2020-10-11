KANSAS STATE

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman argues with officials during a 2019 game. The Wildcats moved into Bob Asmussen's To[ 25 after Saturday's win against TCU.

 BOB ASMUSSEN asmussen@news-gazette.com
Listen to this article

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM PREVIOUS

1. Clemson 1

2. Alabama 2

3. Georgia 3

4. Ohio State 4

5. Notre Dame 6

6. North Carolina 10

7. Oregon 8

8. Penn State 9

9. Minnesota 11

10. Oklahoma State 12

11. Auburn 13

12. Cincinnati 14

13. Miami 7

14. Texas A&M 18

15. Florida 5

16. BYU 16

17. Wisconsin 17

18. Michigan 19

19. SMU 20

20. Tennessee 15

21. Louisiana 23

22. Iowa State 24

23. Kansas State --

24. Southern Cal --

25. Virginia Tech --

THIRD AND SHORT

Who's up: North Carolina. If you don't like Mack Brown, then you don't like ice cream. Back to his roots in Chapel Hill, good-guy Brown made a smooth transition from the broadcast booth to the field. A great second act.

Who's down: Florida. I had been given serious consideration to bumping the Gators ahead of Alabama. Not now after they lost a thriller at Texas A&M. In a twist, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is named after the Aggies' home field. Thanks, Mom and Dad.

Who to watch: Georgia at Alabama. It's the Game of the Century ... this week. While the winner isn't automatic for a spot in the playoffs, the loser will be in great danger of falling out of the race. It's the nation's No. 4 scoring offense (Alabama) vs. the No. 4 scoring defense (Georgia).

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).