Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Clemson 1
2. Alabama 2
3. Georgia 3
4. Ohio State 4
5. Notre Dame 6
6. North Carolina 10
7. Oregon 8
8. Penn State 9
9. Minnesota 11
10. Oklahoma State 12
11. Auburn 13
12. Cincinnati 14
13. Miami 7
14. Texas A&M 18
15. Florida 5
16. BYU 16
17. Wisconsin 17
18. Michigan 19
19. SMU 20
20. Tennessee 15
21. Louisiana 23
22. Iowa State 24
23. Kansas State --
24. Southern Cal --
25. Virginia Tech --
THIRD AND SHORT
Who's up: North Carolina. If you don't like Mack Brown, then you don't like ice cream. Back to his roots in Chapel Hill, good-guy Brown made a smooth transition from the broadcast booth to the field. A great second act.
Who's down: Florida. I had been given serious consideration to bumping the Gators ahead of Alabama. Not now after they lost a thriller at Texas A&M. In a twist, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is named after the Aggies' home field. Thanks, Mom and Dad.
Who to watch: Georgia at Alabama. It's the Game of the Century ... this week. While the winner isn't automatic for a spot in the playoffs, the loser will be in great danger of falling out of the race. It's the nation's No. 4 scoring offense (Alabama) vs. the No. 4 scoring defense (Georgia).