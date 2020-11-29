ALABAMA
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, pictured here in an earlier game, helped the his team keep a firm hold on No. 1 with a decisive win against Auburn on Saturday.

 BOB ASMUSSEN asmussen@news-gazette.com
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM PREVIOUS

1. Alabama 1

2. Notre Dame 2

3. Ohio State 3

4. Clemson 4

5. Texas A&M 5

6. Florida 6

7. Cincinnati 7

8. BYU 9

9. Miami 10

10. Georgia 12

11. Indiana 13

12. Iowa State 16

13. Southern Cal 14

14. Marshall 15

15. Oklahoma 17

16. Coastal Carolina 18

17. Northwestern 11

18. Wisconsin 19

19. Oregon 8

20. Oklahoma State 22

21. Louisiana 23

22. Iowa --

23. Tulsa 25

24. Washington --

25. Buffalo --

THIRD AND SHORT

Bob Asmussen's three quick thoughts related to The AP Top 25:

Who's up: State of Iowa. The guys in Ames moved closer to the Top 10 with a win at Texas, knocking the Longhorns out of the rankings. The guys from Iowa City moved back in with their fourth victory in a row.

Who's down: Oregon. On a rainy, gross Friday night in Corvallis, the host Beavers stunned the Ducks 41-38. It was just Oregon State's second win since 2008 against their bitter rivals. So much for the Ducks making the playoffs. Third-year coach Jonathan Smith, a former Oregon State quarterback, has the Beavers pointing in the right direction.

Who to watch: Indiana at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., Saturday. Credit to the Hoosiers, who shook off any disappointment from the close loss to Ohio State with a convincing victory against Maryland. The Badgers will just be happy to get back on the field after their game with Minnesota got called off. Not sure which Wisconsin team will show up: the one that drilled Illinois or the one that couldn't hang onto the ball against Northwestern?

