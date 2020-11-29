Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Alabama 1
2. Notre Dame 2
3. Ohio State 3
4. Clemson 4
5. Texas A&M 5
6. Florida 6
7. Cincinnati 7
8. BYU 9
9. Miami 10
10. Georgia 12
11. Indiana 13
12. Iowa State 16
13. Southern Cal 14
14. Marshall 15
15. Oklahoma 17
16. Coastal Carolina 18
17. Northwestern 11
18. Wisconsin 19
19. Oregon 8
20. Oklahoma State 22
21. Louisiana 23
22. Iowa --
23. Tulsa 25
24. Washington --
25. Buffalo --
THIRD AND SHORT
Bob Asmussen's three quick thoughts related to The AP Top 25:
Who's up: State of Iowa. The guys in Ames moved closer to the Top 10 with a win at Texas, knocking the Longhorns out of the rankings. The guys from Iowa City moved back in with their fourth victory in a row.
Who's down: Oregon. On a rainy, gross Friday night in Corvallis, the host Beavers stunned the Ducks 41-38. It was just Oregon State's second win since 2008 against their bitter rivals. So much for the Ducks making the playoffs. Third-year coach Jonathan Smith, a former Oregon State quarterback, has the Beavers pointing in the right direction.
Who to watch: Indiana at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., Saturday. Credit to the Hoosiers, who shook off any disappointment from the close loss to Ohio State with a convincing victory against Maryland. The Badgers will just be happy to get back on the field after their game with Minnesota got called off. Not sure which Wisconsin team will show up: the one that drilled Illinois or the one that couldn't hang onto the ball against Northwestern?