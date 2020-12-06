Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Alabama 1
2. Notre Dame 2
3. Ohio State 3
4. Clemson 4
5. Texas A&M 5
6. Florida 6
7. Cincinnati 7
8. Miami 9
9. Indiana 11
10. Iowa State 12
11, Georgia 10
12. Coastal Carolina 16
13. Oklahoma 15
14. Southern Cal 13
15. BYU 8
16. Northwestern 17
17. Louisiana 21
18. Iowa 22
19. Tulsa 23
20. North Carolina --
21. Buffalo 25
22. Colorado --
23. NC State --
24. Texas --
25. Liberty --
THIRD AND SHORT
Bob Asmussen's three quick thoughts:
Who's up: Coastal Carolina. It plays on a teal field and just stunned a Top 10 teeam in a game put together in two days. And the Chanticleers are better known for baseball. Yes, the perfect team for 2020. The feel-good story of the season.
Who's down: The 2020 Rose Bowl. Wisconsin and Oregon played a great game on Jan. 1, but they have struggled this season. After both lost Saturday, the Badgers and Ducks are a combined 5-4. Yucks.
Who to watch: Michigan at Ohio State, 11 a.m., Saturday. Trust me on this, the Big Ten will do everything within reason to get this game played. The Buckeyes need it to be eligible for the conference championship game, Even short-handed, they are among the best in the country.