 BOB ASMUSSEN asmussen@news-gazette.com
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM PREVIOUS

1. Alabama 1

2. Notre Dame 2

3. Ohio State 3

4. Clemson 4

5. Texas A&M 5

6. Florida 6

7. Cincinnati 7

8. Miami 9

9. Indiana 11

10. Iowa State 12

11, Georgia 10

12. Coastal Carolina 16

13. Oklahoma 15

14. Southern Cal 13

15. BYU 8

16. Northwestern 17

17. Louisiana 21

18. Iowa 22

19. Tulsa 23

20. North Carolina --

21. Buffalo 25

22. Colorado --

23. NC State --

24. Texas --

25. Liberty --

THIRD AND SHORT

Bob Asmussen's three quick thoughts:

Who's up: Coastal Carolina. It plays on a teal field and just stunned a Top 10 teeam in a game put together in two days. And the Chanticleers are better known for baseball. Yes, the perfect team for 2020. The feel-good story of the season.

Who's down: The 2020 Rose Bowl. Wisconsin and Oregon played a great game on Jan. 1, but they have struggled this season. After both lost Saturday, the Badgers and Ducks are a combined 5-4. Yucks.

Who to watch: Michigan at Ohio State, 11 a.m., Saturday. Trust me on this, the Big Ten will do everything within reason to get this game played. The Buckeyes need it to be eligible for the conference championship game, Even short-handed, they are among the best in the country.

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

