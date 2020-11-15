Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Alabama 1
2. Notre Dame 2
3. Ohio State 3
4. Oregon 4
5. Clemson 5
6. Cincinati 6
7. Texas A&M 7
8. Florida 8
9. Indiana 10
10. BYU 9
11. Wisconsin 12
12. Miami 11
13. Georgia 13
14. Southern Cal 14
15. Marshall 15
16. Oklahoma 16
17. Coastal Carolina 17
18. Oklahoma State 18
19. Iowa State 20
20. Northwestern 21
21. Texas 22
22. Louisiana 24
23. Liberty 23
24. Boise State 25
25. North Carolina --
THIRD AND SHORT
Bob Asmussen's three quick thoughts related to The AP Top 25:
Who's up: The status quo. With so many teams off because of either open weeks or COVID-19 cases, it was a quiet time in the Top 25. Only one team, SMU, got knocked out of the rankings with a loss. My top eight remained unchanged.
Who's down: Playoff proponents for non-Power 5 schools. Yes, Cincinnati looks great and could hang with the best in the country. But a blowout win against bad East Carolina does the Bearcats absolutely no good when it comes to reaching the semifinals. This would have been the year to have Ohio State on the schedule, though that game would have been canceled by the pandemic. We need an eight-team playff ... NOW.
Who to watch: Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m., Saturday. I knew going into the season that one of these two teams would be undefeated ahead of their matchup. Naturally, the Buckeyes. But here are the Hoosiers with a chance to upset the college football universe. Makes sense that it would happen in 2020, the weirdest year ever. What next, aliens visiting State Farm Center, which they confuse for the mothership?