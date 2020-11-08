Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Alabama 2
2. Notre Dame 4
3. Ohio State 3
4. Oregon 6
5. Clemson 1
6. Cincinati 7
7. Texas A&M 8
8. Florida 12
9. BYU 10
10. Indiana 13
11. Miami 9
12. Wisconsin 11
13. Georgia 5
14. Southern Cal 14
15. Marshall 15
16. Oklahoma 16
17. Coastal Carolina 17
18. Oklahoma State 18
19. SMU 19
20. Iowa State 20
21. Northwestern --
22. Texas 23
23. Liberty 24
24. Louisiana --
25. Boise State 22
THIRD AND SHORT
Bob Asmussen's three quick thoughts related to The AP Top 25:
Who's up: Notre Dame. The double-OT win against Clemson is the game of the year. And earned the Irish a promotion just behind the Crimson Tide. Right now, I've got Notre Dame in the CFP. Easily.
Who's down: Big Ten East powers. Michigan and Penn State lost on the same day to Indiana and Maryland. The world is officially upside down. Don't think you will see the Wolves or Lions on my ballot the rest of the year.
Who to watch: Ohio State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., Saturday. This game just got a lot more interesting for two reasons. First, the Buckeyes were less than impressive in the second half against Rutgers after dominating early. Second, Mike Locksley's Terrapins have shrugged off the bad opener against Northwestern to win consecutive games. This will be closer than you think.