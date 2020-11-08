SPORTS-FBC-CLEMSON-NOTREDAME-2-GET
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly leads his team out of the tunnel to face visiting Clemson at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM PREVIOUS

1. Alabama 2

2. Notre Dame 4

3. Ohio State 3

4. Oregon 6

5. Clemson 1

6. Cincinati 7

7. Texas A&M 8

8. Florida 12

9. BYU 10

10. Indiana 13

11. Miami 9

12. Wisconsin 11

13. Georgia 5

14. Southern Cal 14

15. Marshall 15

16. Oklahoma 16

17. Coastal Carolina 17

18. Oklahoma State 18

19. SMU 19

20. Iowa State 20

21. Northwestern --

22. Texas 23

23. Liberty 24

24. Louisiana --

25. Boise State 22

THIRD AND SHORT

Bob Asmussen's three quick thoughts related to The AP Top 25:

Who's up: Notre Dame. The double-OT win against Clemson is the game of the year. And earned the Irish a promotion just behind the Crimson Tide. Right now, I've got Notre Dame in the CFP. Easily.

Who's down: Big Ten East powers. Michigan and Penn State lost on the same day to Indiana and Maryland. The world is officially upside down. Don't think you will see the Wolves or Lions on my ballot the rest of the year.

Who to watch: Ohio State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., Saturday. This game just got a lot more interesting for two reasons. First, the Buckeyes were less than impressive in the second half against Rutgers after dominating early. Second, Mike Locksley's Terrapins have shrugged off the bad opener against Northwestern to win consecutive games. This will be closer than you think.

