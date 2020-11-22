Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Alabama 1
2. Notre Dame 2
3. Ohio State 3
4. Clemson 5
5. Texas A&M 7
6. Florida 8
7. Cincinnati 6
8. Oregon 4
9. BYU 10
10. Miami 12
11. Northwestern 20
12. Georgia 13
13. Indiana 9
14. Southern Cal 14
15. Marshall 15
16. Iowa State 19
17. Oklahoma 16
18. Coastal Carolina 17
19. Wisconsin 11
20. Texas 21
21. Auburn --
22. Oklahoma State 18
23. Louisiana 22
24. North Carolina 25
25. Tulsa --
THIRD AND SHORT
Bob Asmussen's three quick thoughts related to The AP Top 25:
Who's up: Northwestern. The final score against Wisconsin, 17-7, didn't seem too lopsided. But the Wildcats dominated the Badgers, exposing their weaknesses. And I love the whole "Fighting Rece Davis" thing. Anybody surprised Pat Fitzgerald has his team back on track? You shouldn't be.
Who's down: Oklahoma State. Losing to Oklahoma in the awesome Bedlam Series is no disgrace. It happens. But some had been talking about the Cowboys as a potential playoff team. We can put that thougtht away for the rest of the season. Oklahoma State has a good team, but is not ready to compete with the best. Too bad the Sooners lost those games at the start of the season.
Who to watch: Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., Saturday. Maybe Florida will put up a fight in the SEC title game, but there are no guarantees. There is nothing the visiting Tigers would like better than to end their rival's perfect season. They will pull out all the stops. Warning to Alabama: Might want to be careful on any ultra long field goal attempts. The Tigers like to bring those back for scores.