Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Clemson 1
2. Alabama 2
3. Ohio State 3
4. Notre Dame 4
5. Georgia 5
6. Oregon 6
7. Oklahoma State 9
8. Cincinnati 10
9. Texas A&M 11
10. Michigan 16
11. Wisconsin 15
12. Miami 12
13. BYU 14
14. Florida13
15. North Carolina 18
16. Indiana --
17. Penn State --7
18. Kansas State 20
19. Minnesota 8
20. Southern Cal 22
21. Marshall 23
22. Oklahoma --
23. Coastal Carolina --
24. SMU 17
25. Memphis --
THIRD AND SHORT
Bob Asmussen's three quick thoughts related to The AP Top 25:
Who's up: The Swing States. Michigan and Wisconsin climbed six and four spots, respectively after imprssive wins against Minnesota and Illinois. Ohio State has some competition for the Big Ten title.
Who's down: The Hawkeye State. Both Iowa State and Iowa fell out of my rankings after losses to Oklahoma State (no disgrace there) and Purdue (the Boilers played without their head coach and star player.
Who to watch: Ohio State at Penn State. Normally, this would be a "White Out" game at Beaver Stadium. Besides the lack of fans, the game lost more luster when the Nittany Lions were stunned by Indiana. Not in basketball.