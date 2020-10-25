MASTER TEAGUE
Buy Now

Ohio State's Master Teague III (33) celebrates with Josh Myers (71) after scoring a first-quarter touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday.

 BOB ASMUSSEN asmussen@news-gazette.com
Listen to this article

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM PREVIOUS

1. Clemson 1

2. Alabama 2

3. Ohio State 3

4. Notre Dame 4

5. Georgia 5

6. Oregon 6

7. Oklahoma State 9

8. Cincinnati 10

9. Texas A&M 11

10. Michigan 16

11. Wisconsin 15

12. Miami 12

13. BYU 14

14. Florida13

15. North Carolina 18

16. Indiana --

17. Penn State --7

18. Kansas State 20

19. Minnesota 8

20. Southern Cal 22

21. Marshall 23

22. Oklahoma --

23. Coastal Carolina --

24. SMU 17

25. Memphis --

THIRD AND SHORT

Bob Asmussen's three quick thoughts related to The AP Top 25:

Who's up: The Swing States. Michigan and Wisconsin climbed six and four spots, respectively after imprssive wins against Minnesota and Illinois. Ohio State has some competition for the Big Ten title.

Who's down: The Hawkeye State. Both Iowa State and Iowa fell out of my rankings after losses to Oklahoma State (no disgrace there) and Purdue (the Boilers played without their head coach and star player.

Who to watch: Ohio State at Penn State. Normally, this would be a "White Out" game at Beaver Stadium. Besides the lack of fans, the game lost more luster when the Nittany Lions were stunned by Indiana. Not in basketball.

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).