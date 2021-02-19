Ayo Dosunmu put himself in the Illinois men’s basketball record book Feb. 6 with a 21-point, 12-rebound, 12-assist performance against Wisconsin.
A rare triple-double, just the third in program history.
Sergio McClain knows the feeling. Twenty years before Dosunmu’s magic afternoon, McClain recorded the second triple-double in Illinois history. On Jan. 13, 2001, at the then-Assembly Hall, McClain had 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in an 80-51 rout against Michigan.
Frank Williams — the team’s star and leading scorer — wasn’t available to play the Wolverines. He suffered a bruised tailbone in the previous game against Iowa.
With Williams out, McClain’s role changed.
“I had the duties of ball handling,” McClain said.
At halftime, then-Illinois assistant coach Rob Judson talked to McClain about his golden opportunity.
“He was like, ‘Bro, you are on the verge of getting a triple-double. Get this done,’” McClain said.
And he did. After the game, McClain started to realize the significance of what he had just accomplished.
Multiple businesses in Campustown had signs congratulating McClain.
“I was like, ‘Why are they making a big deal out of this?’” McClain said. “Then you look at it, ‘Bro, you were the second player in the 100 years of Illinois basketball history that has a triple-double. That’s big.’”
Words of adviceMcClain didn’t see Dosunmu’s triple-double live. But he heard about it soon afterward.
“My first reaction was, ‘Man, it’s been that long?” McClain told me on Wednesday. “It happens every 20 years.”
Mark Smith, like McClain a Peoria product, recorded the first Illinois triple-double in 1979. Against Minnesota on Feb. 1, Smith had 18 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a 67-57 victory.
McClain hasn’t had a chance to talk to Dosunmu. What would he say to him?
“Congratulations,” McClain said. “The biggest mistake I made was not continuing to do it.
“If you’re trying to make it to the next level, make it clear and uncut. Don’t let them have any doubt in your game. Show them you can do this on a consistent basis. And if you don’t reach it, make sure you’re close enough that they’re seeing you can do more than just score, you can rebound and you can facilitate. That you’re a true point guard.”
All three triple-doubles came at home. All during wins.
Why hasn’t it happened more often at Illinois? A good question for the expert.
“It isn’t easy to do,” McClain said. “It’s not just you. Everything has to come together where other’s people’s games are on.”
McClain sees some similarities between Bill Self’s 2000-01 Illini team he played such a vital role on and Brad Underwood’s current team. They both had star guards (Williams and Dosunmu) and dominant big men (Marcus Griffin and Kofi Cockburn). But ...
“They don’t have the depth we had,” McClain said. “They don’t have a (Robert) Archibald coming off the bench. They don’t have a Damir Krupalija. They don’t have a Lucas Johnson-type player coming off the bench.”
The 2000-01 team lost a fouled-plagued thriller against Arizona in the Elite Eight at San Antonio. (I think the officials just blew their whistles again). To get that far this year, McClain said, the younger players on the current Illinois team (Adam Miller, Andre Curbelo and friends) will need to keep improving.
“It takes the growth of the kids to understand that they’ve got to continue evolving during the run,” McClain said.
And there’s more.
“It comes down to momentum,” McClain said. “It comes down to focus. It comes down to buying in to what the coach is saying. It comes down to the coaches creating new looks that teams haven’t seen.”
McClain is a big fan of Cockburn.
“He doesn’t seem like one of those kids that worries about stats,” McClain said. “He wants to win.”
Now it can be toldMcClain didn’t have the best shooting day when he recorded his triple-double. He was 4 of 11 from the field (including one three-pointer) and only 1 of 7 on free throws.
Turns out, McClain had a good excuse for the misfires: He was playing with a broken right wrist ... on his shooting hand.
“After the Missouri game, I had a fractured wrist the rest of the season,” McClain said.
Not that anyone outside the team knew about it. McClain didn’t wear a cast.
How did he get hurt?
“Frank and I were horseplaying after the Missouri game and (Williams) hit my wrist and cracked it,” McClain said. “That’s why the free-throw shooting was off the whole second half of the year.”
McClain hit just 55 percent of his free throws after making 71 percent the previous season.
Here and now
McClain, 42, lives in the area. He recently started a postgraduate basketball program to honor his late father.
The Wayne McClain Basketball Academy plays against junior colleges and NAIA schools.
“It gives a kid an opportunity for one or two years to grow physically, mentally and skill-wise in order to try to get a scholarship,” McClain said.
McClain serves as the Academy’s athletic director and coach. The team practices at the Savoy Recreation Center.
He is thrilled to honor his late father, an Illinois assistant after building a high school power at Peoria Manual.
“Wayne McClain was my best friend,” Sergio said. “I get calls every day, ‘I miss your father. Your father said this to me.’ It gives me that strength to get this done and have something that is in honor of his legacy. He was a true king.”