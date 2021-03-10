For most Illinois fans, the following question is easy to answer: Who is the best player in the Big Ten?
They will shout, without hesitation: Ayo Dosunmu. At the top of their lungs. With pride.
He has given the fans so many reasons to believe. Clutch play after clutch play. Two triple-doubles, the most in program history. A return from injury to play against Ohio State that was both breathtaking and inspiring.
Wearing a mask to protect his injured noggin’, Dosunmu led his team to a No. 1-seed clinching victory in Columbus.
It was the latest in a string of games they will be talking at The Esquire and Tumble Inn for years.
“Remember the time Ayo Dosunmu ....”
The stuff of legends.
If Dosunmu and friends go on to win the national title on April 5 — a tall order for sure — you will be able to make a strong argument that he is the best player in program history.
Let’s not go there now. That’s a question for a later day.
So, the ballots are in. Three different Big Ten Player of the Year awards were announced Tuesday, one by league coaches, one from conference media members and one from an Associated Press panel.
Dosunmu wasn’t picked by any of them.
Instead, last year’s Big Ten Player of the Year, Luka Garza, repeated.
Iowa’s career scoring leader is having another monster season. The school just retired his No. 55 in a tear-inducing moment at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
He is third in the nation in scoring this season at 23.8 points per game.
But how does he compare with Dosunmu? The Illinois guard averages three fewer points. Dosunmu is better at the free throw line, while Garza leads from the field and beyond the arc.
Garza has more rebounds, though Dosunmu’s 6.2 average is huge for a player his size and position. Dosunmu has a large edge in assists: 5.2 to 1.7. When Garza gets the ball, he isn’t likely to give it up.
Value to the team
Iowa enters the Big Ten tournament with a 20-7 record, just behind Illinois’ 20-6. While Illinois appears to be a lock for a No. 1 seed when NCAA pairings are announced Sunday, Iowa is more likely a No. 2.
There is a chance that the Hawkeyes could take a No. 1 seed with a long run at the Big Ten tournament. But they will still remain behind Illinois on the S-curve.
What happens if you take Garza off the Iowa roster and Dosunmu away from Illinois?
Without Garza’s inside presence, Iowa becomes even more reliant on perimeter shooting. The open three-point attempts shot by Jordan Bohannon and Joe Wieskamp would be more closely guarded.
Playing without Garza would cost Iowa at least two to three wins. Maybe more.
The No. 2 seed would be more like a No. 7 or 8. A long NCAA run, while always possible, would be unlikely.
And what would Illinois look like with Dosunmu? Well, we actually know. After the rough stuff by Michigan State, the star had to sit three games with a broken nose and concussion.
The Illini didn’t skip a beat. They trounced Nebraska, scored a close win at Wisconsin, and then, in the most impressive performance in school history, steamrolled host Michigan by 23.
Of course, Dosunmu came back this past Saturday at Ohio State with his usual flare. He hit a late basket to give his team the win. Thankfully, family members were there to see him play, just as they will this week at the Big Ten tournament.
Certainly, Dosunmu has massive value to his team. But the three-game stretch without him will prove helpful as Trent Frazier, Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller showed they are capable of larger roles.
Dosunmu is the clear-cut MVP for a team that is better than Iowa.
Half and half?
Too bad the Big Ten can’t take the Player of the Year award, cut it in two and give half to Garza and half to Dosunmu.
But we don’t like ties, so that isn’t really an option.
The Associated Press actually announced the results of the POY voting (thanks for the transparency).
Of the 15 voters, 11 picked Garza and four picked Dosunmu, including The News-Gazette’s Scott Richey. With an odd number of ballots, there was no way it could have ended in a tie.
There are a handful of national awards still to be given out. In a perfect world, Dosunmu will get his share.
He would seem to be a lock for the Bob Cousy Award, which goes to the nation’s top point guard.
Dosunmu is one of the finalists for the Wooden Award, which will be voted on starting Monday and will include consideration of the early rounds of the NCAA tournament. Don’t be surprised if Dosunmu hangs close to Garza in the voting. It is possible Dosunmu wins it.
No matter what happens with the national awards, Dosunmu and Garza are both certain first-team, consensus All-Americans.
What happens next year? Well, Dosunmu made the right call to wait on the NBA for another year. His reward comes in the mid to late first round when some lucky team calls his name.
Garza is not considered as much of a prospect as Dosunmu. But he made great leaps while in Iowa City. It wouldn’t shock me a bit to see him become a longtime contributor at the next level.