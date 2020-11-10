CHAMPAIGN — Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters, who has missed two games, is feeling good and working out on his own as he recovers from COVID-19.
He won’t be available again for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Rutgers, but the coaches expect to have him back for the Nov. 21 game at Nebraska that will also start at 11 a.m.
“I’m hoping he will be,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said Monday. “We’ll get him back practicing before he can actually play. Everything is going fine with him. We do have a date and the first game he’ll be able to play.”
So, what to do at quarterback this week against the Scarlet Knights?
Against Minnesota, Coran Taylor did throw a touchdown pass to Josh Imatorbhebhe after the outcome had been decided in a lopsided 41-14 loss. The Peoria native was mostly ineffective, throwing and running for a combined 148 yards.
Taylor was the only quarterback to play against Minnesota. Freshman Deuce Spann will be a good player in time, but tossing him into the deep end would not make sense.
This week, the Illini will have at least one more quarterback available. Redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams finishes his 14-day quarantine later in the week and will compete for playing time. Backup Matt Robinson, who started against Purdue, is also on the road to recovery from an ankle injury sustained against Purdue on Halloween.
Williams can work with the team starting Wednesday. The coaches have made some adjustments to the practice schedule to give Williams and others more time to prepare.
Smith said the coaches have a plan for the quarterbacks. He is keeping that information on a need-to-know basis and nosy reporters are not in that group.
“Pretty clear in my mind, absolutely,” Smith said. “We’ll let it all play out.”
Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith wants to see the competition between the quarterbacks this week. It is possible one will make the choice a no-brainer.
“We’re going to let those guys take reps,” Rod Smith said. “All those guys have been fairly close anyway throughout the season, throughout camp.”
Williams participated with the other quarterbacks on a Zoom call Monday morning.
“He’s getting all the coaching in the film room that Coran and everybody else was getting while he was away,” Rod Smith said. “What Isaiah missed is the physical reps.”
Rod Smith said Williams has become more comfortable with the offense and better at reading defenses.
I am hearing that Taylor will again get the start. He has more experience than Williams, who has thrown just 10 passes in his college career.
But you will likely see Williams behind center at some point. And maybe lining up behind the quarterback, too. Or in the slot as a receiver.
He is a speedy, athletic option and the coaches will use him.
“I’ve always said that Isaiah, there’s a place for him,” Rod Smith said. “You want to have him touch the ball somehow. Whether he’s playing quarterback, he’s playing wideout, yeah, you could see two (quarterbacks). I hope you don’t see three. If you’re seeing three, that means we probably got an injury or we’re not playing as well as what we should.”
The Illinois offense is struggling. Big time. The team is 105th in the nation in yards and 13th among Big Ten schools. Good news: Rutgers is 14th.
The Illini are tied with Nebraska for 116th in the country in scoring offense, averaging a paltry 14 points per game.
Moving onRunning back Ra’Von Bonner had already opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns. The senior wasn’t part of the team’s 2020 Illinois media guide.
Bonner recently entered the NCAA transfer portal and will have a chance to finish his career at another school. Perhaps, hometown Cincinnati or one of the many Ohio schools in the MAC.
Bonner told the Chicago Tribune he didn’t feel he would be welcomed back at Illinois after opting out this season.
Lovie Smith disputed the characterization on Monday.
“I don’t know exactly what we did that was wrong,” Smith said. “I communicated with Ra’Von this week.”
Lovie Smith said he commits four years to every player he brings to campus. In Bonner’s case, the 2021 season would have been a fifth year.
“After a player becomes a graduate, there isn’t a guarantee that he comes back,” Lovie Smith said. “After your fourth year, we have a conversation. Are we getting a divorce or we staying married? Both parties have to agree with that. Pretty simple to me.”
Bonner, who already has his degree, remains on scholarship in grad school.
“I feel real good about how we treated Ra’Von and any other athlete that’s come through our program,” Lovie Smith said.
Illinois seems set at running back in 2021. Mike Epstein and Chase Brown figure to get the bulk of the carries, with the staff grooming freshman Reggie Love to be the third option.
It didn’t seem Bonner was a big part of the staff’s plans before he opted out, having rushed for 822 yards on 204 carries and 10 touchdowns in three seasons.
Bright spotObviously, Lovie Smith wasn’t pleased with how his team played Saturday against Minnesota or the result, a sixth consecutive loss for the program.
But the fifth-year Illini coach did have a happy moment before the game, when Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election, with Kamala Harris set to become the first female vice president.
“That was one of the best things that happened this weekend,” Smith said. “Not a lot of good things happened for me personally here. But the big picture of what’s happening in our world, I supported the Biden-Harris ticket. I’m excited about our new leadership as we go forward. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.”