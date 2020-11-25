CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith’s sole focus at the moment is on Ohio State.
As it should be.
The third-ranked Buckeyes (4-0) visit Champaign on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff. It’s a critical game for Ohio State, which was less than impressive in the second half against Indiana.
And it’s an important game for Illinois, which seemed to have postseason hopes wiped out by an 0-3 start. Consecutive wins against Rutgers and Nebraska put Smith’s team again in position for a bowl bid. But it won’t be easy.
After Saturday, the Illini host Iowa (3-2) on Senior Day, travel to Big Ten West front-runner Northwestern (5-0) and then play a mystery game during Championship Week. Though the Big Ten has been sketchy with the details, schools are supposed to play a team from the other division in approximately the same place in the standings.
Currently, Illinois is tied for fifth in the West with Minnesota. That would mean a potential matchup with Michigan State.
The regular season will be followed by bowls for the qualifiers and time off for the teams that don’t have the required number of wins.
Eventually, the calendar flips and college football can look ahead to 2021.
After the 0-3 start, some Illinois fans wondered aloud if next season would/should include Smith.
Consecutive road wins have quieted the talk. The inbox is filling up with praise for the team’s rebound and acceptance of Smith’s return.
To be clear, I never felt Smith’s situation had reached the point where a change was likely. Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman never swayed in support of Smith.
In fact, Whitman enhanced Smith’s job security by adding two years to his original six-year deal a day after the 2018 season ended.
Smith earns $4 million per season. In his early years at Illinois, the contract included a hefty buyout that would have done serious damage to the Illinois athletic budget.
Making a change was never seriously considered. Over time, Smith’s buyout has been reduced considerably. The current figure is $2 million and it drops to $1 million after Jan. 31, 2021.
It’s still a lot of money. More than a sports writer makes in 20 years. But it is definitely user-friendly for the athletic department.
Planning purposesOnce a bow is put on the awkward 2020 season, Smith has some decisions to make.
The most important involves his roster. Seniors are expected to be allowed to return in 2021, as if 2020 didn’t happen.
The current Illinois lineup is loaded with seniors playing significant roles.
“We are constantly critiquing our roster,” Smith said. “Looking at ways to improve our roster. The direction we’re going to go with our roster, we have a plan as we go forward.
“The exciting part is we’re able to make good evaluations because we’ve been able to see a lot of different players.”
There will be some additions going into the spring semester. And Smith has shown a willingness to bring in transfers from other schools.
Soon, those players will be allowed to move without being forced to sit out a year. Situations like the one faced by Illini tight end Luke Ford, who had to sit out the 2019 season after his departure from Georgia, will be no more.
Not all of the seniors will return. Some will decide to look to the next level. Or move on with their non-football lives.
“I always talk about having options,” Smith said. “We have lot of options. Of course, the players have a lot of options. That will take care of itself.”
Too soonJake Hansen is one of those players with options. The senior linebacker signed with Bill Cubit in the 2016 signing class and played in Smith’s first season as head coach.
Hansen has become a prolific tackler and fumble-forcer.
On Tuesday, Smith called Hansen an NFL prospect, which will certainly be part of the consideration for the Floridian.
What is he thinking about 2021?
“That’s a little bit far down the road right now,” Hansen said.
What would it take for him to come back for a final college season?
“It’s something I’m going to have look at and discuss with our coaches and my family,” Hansen said. “Then, I’ll decide at the end of the year.”
The Illinois players, especially the older guys, talk about 2021.
“It’s a serious question and something that needs to be considered both ways,” Hansen said.
If he returns in 2021, the 22-year-old Hansen knows it will be another chance to learn from Smith. The two have become close during their five seasons together.
The relationship began to form during spring ball of Hansen’s freshman year.
“I started meeting with him more and more and we built a relationship through that,” Hansen said. “He had a lot of trust and faith in me coming off a serious knee injury (in 2017). That’s what really made me be loyal to Coach Smith.”
Almost the same amount of loyalty and patience that Illinois has shown Smith. And will still show him moving into the new year.