When the initial College Football Playoff rankings are announced Tuesday night on ESPN, expect to see Ohio State among the Fantastic Four. Win out in 2020 and the Buckeyes are going to the playoffs.
Unless ... Illinois messes it up. With one of the biggest upsets in school history.
Lovie Smith’s Illini (2-3) are 281/2-point underdogs against No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) entering Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium here in Champaign.
It doesn’t matter that Illinois has won consecutive games. Or that the Buckeyes struggled to close out Indiana this past Saturday.
The oddsmakers base the spreads in part on where the teams are now and where they have been traditionally.
Recent history works against Illinois when it comes to playing Ohio State.
The Illini haven’t beaten the Buckeyes since the 2007 classic in Columbus. Since then, Ohio State has won 30-20, 30-0, 24-13, 17-7, 52-22, 60-35, 55-14, 28-3 and 52-14.
That’s an average margin of 39-14. Would you like some butter on that toast? But ... if Illinois pulls off the upset, it flip college football upside down. Which is hard to do in the weirdest of all strange years.
To quote one of my favorite lines from a Bill Murray movie: “Dogs and cats living together. Mass hysteria.”
Heck, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man might even make an appearance.
The college football world expects Illinois to lose Saturday. Probably by a big margin. I have seen this play before, and college football is usually right.
But not always.
Been there, done thatI was at Ohio Stadium in 2007, watching quarterback Juice Williams and the Illini take it to the No. 1 Buckeyes. I can’t believe it’s been 13 years. Seems like only yesterday, though it was actually four Illinois coaches ago.
I remember almost every play. And certainly all four Williams touchdowns. How fitting there is another Isaiah Williams on the team now, though the current one won’t likely have as great of an impact. Never know.
I’m going to limit the “Then and Now” comparisons. Overall, the ‘07 group had more talent. All-American-level players were available at offensive guard, linebacker, corner and tailback. The top receiver was the Big Ten’s best freshman. Experience reigned across the defense, with two future NFL tight ends and talent on both lines.
If they played right now, I would make the ‘07 Illini 17-point favorites against the current team.
However, the 2007 Buckeyes were better than the current model. The only edge for the youngsters would be quarterback, with Justin Fields a lot better than Todd Boeckman. No offense.
Coach speakIn his opening remarks during Monday afternoon’s Zoom, Smith called the Buckeyes the best football team in college football this season.
Ohio State is among the best, but I’m thinking Alabama fans would take exception. As would Notre Dame.
Smith understands the history and tradition of the Buckeyes.
“Ohio State’s been one of the best teams in our conference for a long time,” Smith said. “We knew they were on the schedule. We knew the exposure a game like this would bring to our program, and we’ll be ready to go.”
He worked there in 1995, serving as John Cooper’s secondary coach. The 11-2 team featured Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George and beat visiting Illinois 41-3. That was Smith’s last college stop before taking over the Illini in 2016.
The Buckeyes are coming off an up-and-down performance against Indiana. They built a big early lead, only to watch the Hoosiers cut the margin to seven.
“We’re playing a good football team,” Smith said. “Every week they’ve played, you see that. We’re excited about playing a good football team.”
The Illini are coming off their best performance of the Smith era.
The offense was crisp and the defense helped force five turnovers in its 41-23 win at Nebraska. Play like it did against the Cornhuskers and Illinois will be able to hang with Ohio State.
You might think the point spread and history between the schools don’t matter much once they get on the field. The Illini notice.
“When you’re as big of underdogs as we are, we’ve been in that position before,” Smith said. “Last game, we were more than two touchdown underdogs, and it didn’t turn out that way. What our guys concentrate on as much as anything is how they prepare and how much faith they have in themselves.”
During two decades in coaching, Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith has been a part of upsets.
Including last season’s win against No. 6 Wisconsin that brought about a field storming.
What is the common denominator for the shockers?
“Your kids have got to believe that you can do what some people say is the impossible,” Rod Smith said. “That’s the reality.
“If there’s a trust factor, if there is a confidence trait within your team that’s high and there’s a brotherhood, great things can happen. We say it all the time: ‘I slap you with an open hand, it stings. I hit with you a fist, it’s all five of you working together, it hurts a lot worse.’ Same deal. When our guys are together, they can move mountains. That’s the whole key.”