CHAMPAIGN — Yes, there were people in the stands at Memorial Stadium this past Saturday.
With permission from the university, parents and family members of current Illinois football players were allowed to watch the team scrimmage.
“It was a nice addition,” first-year Illini coach Bret Bielema said. “We talk a lot about family here.
“Quite a few of the people who could get here, got here from the surrounding communities, which was kind of cool.”
Like a regular game day, the players had to submit names of family members that would attend. The family members were required to socially distance in the stands, which was easy in the large building.
“Unfortunately, I couldn’t go talk to them because of COVID restrictions,” Bielema said. “I want to always stress family.”
An Easter dinner celebration happened after the scrimmage.
“The Easter Bunny even showed up,” Bielema said.
It was a perfect, sunny day. The kind you hope for when Bielema makes his Illinois debut on Aug. 28 against Nebraska in Champaign.
The rest of the fandom will have a chance to see the team on April 19. The rare Monday night spring game, which kicks off at 7 p.m., will be televised live on BTN.
That might be the last time the team is seen by the public until the opener with the Cornhuskers.
Bielema and his staff feel they have an advantage against the early opponents because they alone know their plans.
“I want Illinois to win our opener,” Bielema said. “One of the great advantages we have as a staff is no one knows what we’re doing right now. That’s not a bad thing.”
Taking a lookWhen superstar recruit Marquez Beason first came to Illinois in 2019, the idea of him playing both on offense and defense was discussed.
He settled in on defense, where he was considered a possible starter until a torn ACL ended his season during training camp.
The Texan got on the field for six games in 2020, making his first start at Northwestern.
Late last week, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Beason began working with the receivers. It is a need position at Illinois after the offseason departure of Josh Imatorbhebhe.
“He called me late Thursday night and asked me about the possibility of playing wide receiver,” Bielema said.
Bielema discussed it with the defensive coaches, who were fine with the idea. Bielema then went to offensive coordinator Tony Petersen and receivers coach George McDonald to get their thoughts.
Beason, who normally wears No. 3, put on No. 81.
“He’s a very talented athlete that’s got a lot of skills,” Bielema said. “Wherever he can help us win, we’ll eventually hopefully get him there.”
Is the move to receiver permanent for Beason?
“Don’t know,” Bielema said. “My guess is if he has success, he’ll want to stay there. If he has failure, he’ll probably want to go back.”
Down the road, Beason might again be considered as a possible two-way player.
“Never say never,” Bielema said. “But I need him to play one way first.
“A lot of Marquez’s things will be how well he attacks things on the football field, but how he trains his body away from the field. I’ve had conversations with him about that.”
Bielema said he doesn’t mandate players move to other positions. He has had success over the years with guys in new spots.
Spring ball is a good time for players to try new positions. The pressure of upcoming games isn’t there, and there is a chance for continued improvement before training camp.
Work to doBielema saw “good and bad” from his quarterbacks during Saturday’s scrimmage.
“They’ve got to be able to protect the football,” Bielema said. “They’ve all got to be able to handle the pass efficiently and give us confidence as coaches that can happen.”
Because of injuries and illness, Illinois used four quarterbacks in 2020: Brandon Peters, Isaiah Williams, Coran Taylor and Matt Robinson.
The quarterbacks are learning a new system, and Bielema said he doesn’t know when the team will name a starting quarterback.
During his coaching career, he has named the starter long before the season, when possible. At others, he needed to wait until just before the opener.
“I don’t think there is any doubt in my mind these guys are all excited about it,” Bielema said. “We’ve just got to continue to move forward. Correct yesterday’s mistakes and move forward. It’s a little bit like watching ‘Groundhog Day.’ Eventually, we’re going to move on to a different show. We’ve got to have better results, and we can’t have the same repeated mistakes.”