CHAMPAIGN — The good news: NCAA men’s basketball tournament games will have up to 25 percent capacity next month.
The bad news: Tickets will be extremely tight. If they are available at all.
The NCAA announced its attendance decision Friday. Apparently, without telling any/many of the schools.
“I read that release like everybody else did,” Illinois ticket manager Jason Heggemeyer said. “We don’t have any concrete details from any of the venues on what we’re going to have.”
The best part of the announcement as far as Heggemeyer is concerned: guaranteed seats for the families of the players and coaches for the fifth-ranked Illini, who are back on the court at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota.
“Now we know that,” Heggemeyer said. “They haven’t been able to do that at our home games all year. That’s a great first step. Anything after that is just a bonus.”
Heggemeyer asks for fans to be patient.
“We don’t know how many tickets are being offered and to who,” he said. “All we know is that there’s a capacity now.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood is all for having fans in the stands before his program plays its first NCAA tournament game in eight years.
“I’m happy for our fans,” Underwood said Friday. “They deserve the opportunity to see this basketball team. That’s great for the NCAA. It’s great for all of college basketball to have fans back, if it’s safe.”
The Indiana-only tournament will have games at six sites in the Hoosier State: Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena (West Lafayette) and Assembly Hall (Bloomington). Bob Knight’s former home venue in Bloomington has already said it will limit attendance to 500 in its 17,222-seat building.
Lucas Oil Stadium normally seats 70,000 for basketball, but there has been no announcement on how the building will be configured for the NCAA tournament. The venue is hosting games in every round, except for the third.
All four regional finals will be played at Lucas Oil on March 29-30. The Final Four is scheduled at the home of the Colts on April 3 and April 5.
The 25 percent capacity includes the players, coaches, family members and essential staff.
Bankers Life Fieldhouse holds 17,923 for basketball. Twenty-five percent of that is 4,481.
But the math is only starting. For the first round, it will be split into two sessions, with two games per session. That means four schools splitting up whatever tickets are available.
A public sale of seats seems extremely unlikely. Even in the bigger venues. Schools will want to make sure their administrations and big-money donors have a chance to go first. Longtime season-ticket holders could also be on the priority lists.
Short supply, big demand
In non-pandemic times, when Illinois played early-round games at a nearby venue, the place would be full of folks in orange and blue. The 2005 tournament games at Indianapolis, Rosemont and St. Louis felt like Illini Invitationals, with their fans far outnumbering those of the other teams.
This year’s tournament again has easy access for Illinois fans. Bankers Life Fieldhouse is 128 miles away, Lucas Oil Stadium is about the same. Hinkle and Indiana Farmers Coliseum are 123-mile trips. Mackey Arena is the closest (94) miles. Assembly Hall is the farthest (164).
Purdue and Indiana are only hosting the First Four games and first-round games.
Hinkle Fieldhouse (capacity 9,100) and Indiana Farmers Coliseum (6,500) are the two smallest venues.
Hinkle will have games in the first, second and third rounds. Indiana Farmers Coliseum is being used for the first and second rounds.
Ready and willing
Lisa Pierce is a lifelong Illinois fan. If there is a football or basketball game being played in non-pandemic times, the Champaign resident and Lincoln native is in the stands.
So, yes, Pierce is interested in attending the NCAA tournament.
How much would she pay to see the early rounds?
“I’d probably spend $250 each ticket,” Pierce said. “We haven’t been spending money on anything really.”
And for the Final Four?
“Probably $500-plus,” Pierce said.
She won’t be alone in her willingness to open up the wallet. With a long drought between postseason appearances, the fans are hungry.
The last time Illinois made the tournament was 2013. Pierce attended the games in Austin, Texas.
Having the tournament in Indiana makes it accessible for more Illinois fans. Had the NCAA stuck with its original 2021 sites, none of the games would have been nearby. The closest venue was Lexington, Ky., a mere 314 miles away. Games were also set for Detroit, Wichita, Kan., Raleigh, N.C., Dallas, Boise, Idaho, San Jose, Calif., and Providence, R.I.
No day trips in that group.
“We’ve always had a big following and we’ve always used our tickets,” Heggemeyer said. “It’s just a matter of who was able to utilize them. If we’re close and you can drive it, it’s a really tough ticket to get.”
Like this one.
“The fans are all very excited about the team,” Heggemeyer said. “They’re all very excited about the opportunity to see them again.”