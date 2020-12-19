On Saturday at Beaver Stadium, the Illinois football team plays out the string against streaking Penn State. The end of a disappointing 2-5 season.
But the real action is away from State College, Pa. Illini athletic director Josh Whitman is searching for his next football coach, six days after he fired Lovie Smith.
Who is it going to be? You know what I think: Buffalo’s Lance Leipold. On Friday night, Leipold coached the Bulls in the MAC title game (a 38-28 loss by Buffalo against Ball State).
As a longtime, AP Top 25 voter, I have access to a lot of very smart colleagues. And they are always willing to share.
I asked them the following question: Who should Illinois hire: Army’s Jeff Monken, Buffalo’s Leipold, former Wisconsin/Arkansas coach Bret Bielema or someone else?
Here is what they told me, starting with Colten Bartholomew from the Wisconsin State Journal.
“If Leipold wants the job, sign him yesterday. I’m biased because I spent years playing in and then covering the WIAC, the D-III conference that Leipold’s UW-Whitewater teams dominated. He’s an incredible coach and recruiter. And best yet, at Buffalo he’s proven he can turn around a program quickly despite high academic standards and established brands in his conference.
“Bielema would be the most fun because he’s a lightning rod, but for the Illini to compete — and fast — Leipold’s the guy.”
That’s high praise from someone who covers one of Big Ten’s most consistent winning programs.
How about the words of a longtime reporter (Steve Batterson from the Quad City Times) who writes about Big Ten West heavy Iowa?
“Illinois and Midwestern ties are important for a program that has struggled to connect with the state’s high school coaches.
“Jeff Monken, Bret Bielema and Lance Leipold bring experience and those Midwestern connections. Looking for a little more youthful enthusiasm? How about Iowa State offensive coordinator and run game coordinator Tom Manning? A teammate of Matt Campbell at Mount Union and a member of his Toledo staff from 2012-15, the 37-year old followed Campbell to Iowa State in 2016 as offensive coordinator and the offensive line coach, spent 2018 coaching tight ends with the Colts and returned to Ames a year later where he heads an offensive staff that includes Nathan Scheelhaase.”
Nathan Baird covers Ohio State for Cleveland.com. Here’s his take:
“Leipold has made too much sense to me from Day 1. Admittedly I was influenced by my familiarity with Josh Whitman’s D-III background (including in Wisconsin) and his willingness to make bold hires. I think Leipold is the real deal, though. Illinois doesn’t need someone who knows how to win. It needs someone who knows how to build a winner, and Leipold has done that at Buffalo.”
One of Smith’s two wins this season came at Rutgers. James Kratch, who covers the Scarlet Knights for NJ Advance Media, was there.
He is thinking more about ball control.
“The Illini should hire Jeff Monken, go all-in on his offensive style and have the courage to be different. The option is the great equalizer in college football and Paul Johnson proved a Power Five program can win with the flexbone at Georgia Tech. And it certainly helps Illinois has some compatible offensive personnel already in place. Boosters and fans may complain at first, but when the program starts to win again, they will get on board.”
Put Aaron McMann of the Ann Arbor (Mich.) News in the MAC coach corner.
“I’d go with Lance Leipold — he’s done a bang-up job at Buffalo, and his brand of football would fit well at Illinois and in the Big Ten.”
One final Big Ten point of view from Rob Long, who covers Maryland on WJZ-FM 105.7 The Fan.
“I like Bielema because of his experience coaching Power Five conference football.”
Outside the conference
Opinions vary on the Illinois job. Far removed from central Illinois, it is difficult to form a read on a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2011.
The football is good in the Sooner State, where Ryan Aber covers the sport for The Oklahoman.
“Of those, I feel like Bielema would be the best fit. He knows the Big Ten, especially when it comes to recruiting, and his system can still be successful in that league. I don’t think they could persuade Luke Fickell, who along with Matt Campbell are the two hottest names in coaching right now, to leave Cincinnati but Bearcats’ defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman would be very high on my list too.”
The report out of Texas favors the Buffalo coach, too. Here’s what Robert Cessna from the Bryan-College Station (Texas) Eagle had to say.
“Bielema has the experience of coaching in Power Five conferences and is certainly familiar with Illinois. That being said, Leipold has done wonders at Buffalo. His teams have put points on the board, which these days is a big selling point. I’d give him the nod, because last time I thought Lovie’s experience and name would help him win at Illinois. I look at what offensive-minded Eliah Drinkwitz is doing at Missouri. I thought he might win 1-2 games this year. Monken is solid, but that 15-0 victory over Navy was too Big Ten-ish. Illinois needs to think outside the line of scrimmage.”
Might as well check in with Florida, too, and Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times supports Leipold.
“Leipold would probably be my pick. The Army triple option can be an equalizer at schools with lesser talent and resources, but Illinois doesn’t need to go there. Leipold has done a remarkable job of turning Buffalo around and knows the Midwest well. He makes the most sense.”
Nate Mink of the Syracuse Post-Stadard likes the idea of a MAC coach for Illinois. But not the one everyone is focused on.
“I’m biased, but I’d take a hard look at Kent State’s Sean Lewis. Illinois has the benefit of being in the Big Ten West, opposite some of the recruiting juggernauts. Lewis is relentless in recruiting, has Midwest ties and would run a system that is decidedly different than places in Madison and Iowa City.”
Summing it up
By my count, it’s Leipold with the lead over Bielema, with Monken and others trailing.
The only vote that matters is Whitman’s. But it’s fun to guess, and reporters enjoy trying to think like an athletic director.
Probably good that we aren’t actually in charge. If I was making the hire, I would have long since shared the name with Colten, Steve, Nathan, James, Aaron, Rob, Ryan, Robert, Matt and Nate. Oh yeah, I would also gab to the readers of The News-Gazette.