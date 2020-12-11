On Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois looks for its first win against Northwestern since 2014.
Here’s what I am thinking before the 11 a.m kickoff on ESPN2, which should be a lot easier to find on your TV than the SEC Network Alternate channel.
➜ 1. The last time Illinois beat the Wildcats, Tim Beckman was in charge. The Reilly O’Toole-led victory helped the Illini secure a bid to the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
➜ 2. Since that unexpected 47-33 victory by Illinois, Pat Fitzgerald’s team has won 24-14, 42-21, 42-7, 24-16 and 29-10. That’s an average score of 32-14. Not exactly Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, but still fairly decisive.
➜ 3. Illinois used to own Northwestern. Mike White beat the Wildcats six seasons in a row from 1980-85, mostly in blowouts. The streak was actually seven games, with Gary Moeller knocking off Northwestern in 1979. Moeller also coached the infamous 0-0 tie in 1978. In a word: Blech.
➜ 4. Most memorable Illinois-Northwestern games I have seen in my 32 years at The News-Gazette? I’ve got two. First, the 2001 game played at Memorial Stadium on Thanksgiving with the Big Ten title on the line for Illinois. It was the only time in the past two decades we got to host my family for the big feast, everyone coming to us because I had to work. Back to the game, Illinois survived a last-second drive by the Wildcats in a 34-28 win. Afterward, Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany handed the league trophy to Ron Turner and his team.
➜ 5. And of course, the one-way game at Wrigley Field in 2010. Just an awesome experience, especially for Champaign’s Mikel Leshoure, who set the school’s single-game rushing record (330 yards) in a dominant 48-27 victory. I was at Robert Holcombe’s 315-yard game in 1996, which was impressive. Leshoure’s was better.
➜ 6. No surprise, Illinois and Northwestern don’t like each other very much. I asked Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler about the rivalry earlier in the week and he was, well, blunt.
“I hate the color purple,” the Washington transfer said. “It’s disgusting. Northwestern is awful. Evanston, I don’t even know where that is. We have to come in there with a focused mindset and take care of business. There’s always a chip on your shoulder when it’s a rivalry. It’s good that they’re in state. We get to beat up on our little brother. We have to win the game first.”
➜ 7. Why does Eifler hate the color purple, the uniform color he used to wear with Washington?
“It’s just ugly,” he said. “It doesn’t fit well with my skin tone.”
➜ 8. You will hear nothing but words of praise from Illinois coach Lovie Smith toward Fitzgerald. He isn’t surprised by Fitzgerald’s success with the Wildcats. They have known each other for years.
“I’ve followed his career,” Smith said. “An outstanding coach. A great man. I consider him a friend.”
➜ 9. If Illinois hopes to beat Northwestern, it will need some of its reserves to step up in a big way. I am hearing the lineup will be severely depleted by injury/illness, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Those in doubt include defensive tackle Jamal Woods, linebacker Khalan Tolson and defensive backs Nate Hobbs and Tony Adams.
➜ 10. Backup quarterback Isaiah Williams finished strong against Iowa, leading a late scoring drive. Expect Rod Smith to get Williams in the game early. The concern is whether the temporary move to the bench disrupts starter Brandon Peters. Not in a good way.
➜ 11. Peters played well early against Iowa, completing his first eight passes. The back half of the game was tougher on the Michigan transfer. Peters was so good in the previous win against Nebraska. But like Iowa, Northwestern presents a much greater defensive challenge.
➜ 12. Peters will be making just his fourth start of the season. He missed the Purdue, Minnesota and Rutgers games after being diagnosed with COVID-19. My guess is Illinois would have knocked off the Boilermakers had Peters been available. Guess we will never know for sure.
➜ 13. After Saturday’s game, Illinois has one guaranteed game left, which is tentatively set for Dec. 19. It is supposed to be against a comparable team from the East while avoiding a rematch. That puts Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State in play. Lovie Smith would like the game to be at home. Hope the Big Ten agrees.
➜ 14. Illinois gets a boost this week with the return of tailback Mike Epstein, who wasn’t able to go against Iowa. Epstein is second on the team in rushing behind Chase Brown. Illinois can be effective with both of them in the game at the same time.
➜ 15. Northwestern has locked up a bowl berth no matter what happens the rest of the regular season. Because the Wildcats have already qualified for the Big Ten title game, will Fitzgerald be tempted to hold some guys back for Ohio State? Don’t bet on it. Since his playing days as a star linebacker at Northwestern, Fitzgerald seems to be on a mission to beat Illinois.
➜ 16. If it has any hope for a bowl bid, Illinois must win its final two games. Illinois is one of 10 Big Ten teams with two victories. Ohio State, Indiana, Northwestern and Iowa are on their way to the postseason. The other 10 are vying for three to four spots. If there are multiple ties, which is likely, look for the teams with winning traditions to be favored by bowls. Name is more important than on-field performance for this odd season.
➜ 17. Illinois is a two-touchdown underdog against Northwestern. It isn’t as severe as the 28-point margin in the game that never happened against Ohio State. In early odds for the Big Ten title game, Northwestern is a 20-point underdog against the Buckeyes. That’s a big swing in two weeks.
➜ 18. Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey is having a solid season for the Wildcats, throwing for 189 yards per game. He has eight TD passes and six interceptions. The Wildcats struggled at the position in 2019, with four quarterbacks combining for 15 interceptions and six touchdowns.
➜ 19, Ex-Illini Ra’Von Bonner, who opted out before the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns, will continue his college career at Temple. Bonner will play for Thad Ward, his former position coach at Illinois. Bonner is a good dude, and I wish him well in Philly.
➜ 20. Prediction time. Often in the Illinois-Northwestern rivalry, but not always, the team you think will play the best comes up short. That was certainly the case in 2019, when bowl-bound Illinois laid an egg on Senior Day against the Wildcats. Didn’t see that one coming. At times over the years, Northwestern had little to play for and put together a gem. This year, the Wildcats are the hunted, and Illinois is the team with low expectations. Will it matter? Maybe. Northwestern’s offense is middle of the road in the Big Ten. But the defense is the best (sorry, Wisconsin, you haven’t played enough). Looking to get on a roll going into its showdown with Ohio State, Northwestern beats Illinois 23-7.
