CHAMPAIGN — In the 2019 Illinois football media guide, Alex Pihlstrom is listed at 240 pounds ... at tight end.
But there he was Saturday against Purdue, all 285 pounds of him, making his first college start ... at left guard.
How did the tight end turn into an offensive lineman? Eating. Lots and lots of eating.
“I think it was about 5,000 calories (per day),” Pihlstrom said. “Quarantine was rough on my mom (Kim) because she had to make so much food for me. She was not used to making all that food.
“I was like ‘Mom, I need more. I need as much as I can right now.’”
Plenty of ravioli and Chinese takeout.
Pihlstrom was needed against Purdue because of a personnel shortage caused by COVID-19 tracing.
The Glenbard West alum found out late in the week he would be in the starting lineup.
“Definitely something I wasn’t planning on doing,” Pihlstrom said. “During meetings Thursday, had to pull a couple guys out.”
Including starting center Doug Kramer. With the captain sidelined, Kendrick Green moved over to center and Pihlstrom took Green’s spot at guard.
“I knew I had to be ready,” Pihlstrom said.
The first play, he was nervous. He hadn’t had a full practice. Only walk-throughs. He knew his assignments, but it was still a new experience.
“I just wanted to go as hard as I could the first play and try to not worry about making mistakes,” Pihlstrom said. “After that first play, I felt pretty comfortable.”
This week, Pihlstrom has a full set of practices as the starter.
“I want to take a different approach and clean up my mistakes from Saturday,” he said.
Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith realizes Pihlstrom is learning. Just like quarterback Coran Taylor, who got thrown in the deep end after Matt Robinson left the Purdue game in the first half.
“Alex held his own and did well,” Smith said. “I’m excited about him. That just shows me there’s another guy there we have up front that I think we could end up winning with. He’s going to provide quality depth. We hope this week will be a step in the right direction as far as improving. Really pleased with his play.”
And he is pleased with Pihlstrom’s attitude.
“He’s a great guy,” Smith said. “He’s a team-first type of guy. He played tight end and he wanted to get on the field. He ended up naturally making the transition. The kid just wants to play. He’s what you want in terms of a mindset of a football player. He’s strong. He’s physical. He plays hard. He gets after it.”
Cinderella storyIt’s almost too far-fetched to believe.
Recruited mostly by FCS schools, the 6-foot-6 Pihlstrom wanted to go bigger.
He walked on at Illinois in 2017. He was a member of the team but didn’t play in 2018 and got in one game last season.
During the 2019 season, Pihlstrom volunteered to give left tackle a try on the scout team.
“I said to the coaches, ‘Why don’t you just put me in there? I’ll play hard. I’ll give you a look,’” Pihlstrom said. “I had no idea what I was doing. I don’t know what technique I was using.”
After a few days, tight ends coach Cory Patterson suggested Pihlstrom gain weight and play permanently on the offensive line.
“I was like, ‘I’d love to play on the field and I’d love to get my shot. I’ll do whatever it takes,’” he said. “Over these past eight months and 45 pounds, I’ve been trying to learn everything I can about O-line. It’s crazy to me to think this is my third month being on the field. I’m learning something new every day. I want to be a sponge.”
Illinois coach Lovie Smith liked what he saw of Pihlstrom on the scout team early in the player’s career.
“He was dominant down there,” Smith said. “He was good at tight end. He kept getting big. I knew he would help us somewhere. He’s got a future. Normally, when you deserve to play, something happens where you get a chance to and you’ve got to answer the bell. He answered the bell.”
Gopher legacyPihlstrom’s second start comes Saturday. Against his dad’s alma mater, Minnesota. His dad, Mike, played for the Gophers in the 1980s.
Did Alex think about following in his dad’s footsteps?
“We visited the facility once,” Pihlstrom said. “We were just trying to get film out there. I really didn’t hear anything else after that.”
The Pihlstroms will be rooting for Illinois on Saturday. Though Mike might have a Minnesota shirt on underneath his Illinois sweatshirt.
“I’m sure my grandma, who is from there, will be doing the same thing,” Pihlstrom said.
Playing against his dad’s school doesn’t add much for Alex.
“I’m sure it does to him,” Pihlstrom said, “but in my mind it’s just another big-time game for me that we want to get the win.”