CHAMPAIGN — What do you have planned for April 19?
How about a football game? I’ll buy.
For the first time since March 8, 2020 (remember when Kofi Cockburn blocked Luka Garza’s shot?) fans can see a live Illinois sporting event.
For this one, you will have to move across the street from State Farm Center to the House that Red Grange Built.
The school announced Monday limited free tickets will be available for Bret Bielema’s first spring game. And they had to add more tickets, after getting approval to do so since we’re still living amid the COVID-19 pandemic, on Monday afternoon.
I’m going to be there with the rest of the media types.
Even though I am fully vaccinated, I will be wearing a mask and socially distancing. It’s all about taking care of your neighbor.
I’ve checked the seven-day forecast and it looks like a perfect night for a scrimmage. Temperatures in the mid-50s for the 7 p.m. kickoff. Football weather.
Any kind of athletic event with fans in the stands is progress. A reason to celebrate. And smile.
The reaction from Champaign-Urbana’s and the University of Illinois to the pandemic from a health standpoint has been remarkable. We are getting shots in arms faster than any place in the state.
No surprise there. As communities go, we are full of bright, helpful, kind people. We believe in science. We follow the rules. We do what is best for the common good.
And one of the rewards comes next Monday, when we get to see two hours of what Illinois football will look like in 2021.
Now, don’t expect the full playbook. Or even one-fourth of it.
Bielema and his staff have what they consider a big advantage going into the season: nobody knows what the team will do style-wise. On offense, defense or special teams.
For all we know, the Illini will line up in the wishbone. Be suspicious if you see Barry Switzer in the stands.
Defensively, there are all sorts of ways the team can go. Honestly, the fans don’t care what systems the team uses. Only that they work and produce more than the two wins from 2020.
The decision to allow fans into the spring game bodes well for attendance at games this season. How many fans will be determined later, but it looks more promising every day.
What we knowBrandon Peters figures to take the first snap at quarterback. The Michigan transfer was supposed to be here for two seasons. He is going into No. 3. That’s a whole lot of bonus football.
The media has seen the Illini practice in 15-minute blips this spring. Not a lot of time to get a read on the passing game.
Isaiah Williams, Matt Robinson, Coran Taylor and Deuce Spann will also take turns at quarterback.
Though not big on specifics, Bielema has made it clear he wants to see improved quarterback play going into the season.
Fans will want to pay special attention to the quarterbacks’ accuracy and how well they protect the ball.
Bielema favors quarterbacks who don’t put the team in trouble with careless errors.
The two strengths the crowd will notice next Monday are the talent and depth at running back and the experience on the offensive line. Thanks to super senior returnees Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski, the Illinois starting five is as long in the tooth as any in the Big Ten. Of course, Palczewski won’t play in the spring game since he’s still recovering from a season-ending knee injury he sustained last November.
You should also watch the tight ends. Daniel Barker and Luke Ford provide a threat, which is much needed given the team’s uncertainty at receiver (see below).
What we don’t knowWho is catching the passes from Peters and the rest of the quarterbacks?
The leading returning receiver, Brian Hightower, had just 11 receptions in 2020.
Maybe there is a secret stash of David Williams-like receivers at the Smith Center.
More likely, the offense will look to converted players like defensive back Marquez Beason and kicker Caleb Griffin. And will look to help from players arriving in the summer, including Notre Dame transfer Jafar Armstrong and incoming freshman Patrick Bryant.
On defense, who is filling the linebacker spots? Jake Hansen is returning for a rare sixth season. Originally signed by Bill Cubit, Hansen spent five seasons with Lovie Smith.
He originally announced plans to move on to pro football this offseason, but changed his mind.
With a big senior season, he has a chance to move into the school’s career Top 10 for tackles. He is already tied for third with 10 forced fumbles in his career.
Who helps at linebacker will be part of summertime decision-making for the defensive staff.
One they’ll get to make after the Illini perform in front of fans. That will be a sight to see. Quite literally.