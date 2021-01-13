Late Monday night, Alabama won its sixth national title in 12 seasons under legendary coach Nick Saban. But next season, News-Gazette AP Top 25 voter BOB AMUSSEN says it’ll be ... BOOMER SOONER!
1. Oklahoma
Yes, it helps to have quarterback Spencer Rattler back in the saddle. Almost as important: Lincoln Riley is still in charge. At the end of the season, only Alabama was playing better than the Sooners. The bulk of the defense returns along with hotshot coordinator Alex Grinch.
2. Alabama
Ho, hum, another Nick Saban offensive coordinator is becoming a head coach. No doubt, the Crimson Tide will miss Steve Sarkisian, who is off to Texas. But Saban found the right guy (Bill O’Brien). Don’t worry about the loss of stars Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris. There are guys lined up in Tuscaloosa waiting to go next.
3. Clemson
Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne need to be replaced. But Dabo Swinney has another potential star quarterback itching to go in D.J. Uiagalelei, who played well when Lawrence missed two games because of COVID-19. Talented receivers keep the Tigers humming right along.
4. Ohio State
Justin Fields has no choice but to leave for the NFL, which will take him early in the draft. Three guys are ready to take Fields’ place, and all are good enough to be Big Ten starters. Depending on which players besides Fields leave for the NFL, the Buckeyes — arguably the class of the Big Ten once again — might bring back another playoff team.
5. North Carolina
Mack Brown’s successful return to Chapel Hill is one of the best recent stories in college football. The former Texas boss fixed the Tar Heels in a hurry and thanks to quarterback Sam Howell has a team capable of winning the ACC. If the defense improves just a bit, the Heels could go undefeated.
6. Texas A&M
Would have been fun to see the sizzling Aggies in the playoffs. Oh, well. Jimbo Fisher will have to break in a new quarterback with Kellen Mond and his 93 career touchdowns off to the NFL, but has talented returnees on both sides of the ball. Texas A&M will open 5-0 against a soft early schedule before jumping in against the league heavyweights.
7. Georgia
Coach Kirby Smart is known for his defensive expertise, but the Bulldogs will be led by their offense. Quarterback JT Daniels is one of nine starters expected back for Todd Monken’s crew. Bad news: The Bulldogs open against Clemson. Good news: They don’t play Alabama.
8. Iowa State
Wonder why Matt Campbell didn’t entertain any coaching offers? Because he knew what was returning to Ames. The Cyclones will have 18 starters back, including quarterback Brock Purdy. Star tailback Breece Hall returns, along with five starters on the offensive line. My guess is Iowa State breaks its school record for wins in a season: nine.
9. Indiana
Tom Allen is turning the place into a football school (don’t tell Dan Dakich or Steve Alford). If quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is able to return from a torn ACL, the Hoosiers will have all but one starter back on offense. Receiver Ty Fryfogle is one of the best in the country.
10. Cincinnati
Luke Fickell’s team came so close to finishing with a perfect season. The last-second loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl figures to motivate the Bearcats. Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is now at Notre Dame, but 15 starters are expected back, including QB Desmond Ridder. Suddenly, the Queen City is a top destination for top recruits.