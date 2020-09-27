Asmussen's Top 25: Buckeyes check in at No. 3
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot which for the first time this season can include Big Ten teams:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Clemson 1
2. Alabama 2
3. Ohio State --
4. Georgia 4
5. Florida 7
6. Notre Dame 5
7. Oregon --
8. Penn State --
9. Miami 11
10. Auburn 10
11. Mississippi State --
12. Minnesoa --
13. UCF 12
14. North Carolina 13
15. Oklahoma State 14
16. Cincinnati 15
17. Texas 9
18. Texas A&M 8
19. Pitt 18
20. BYU 19
21. Michigan --
22. Wisconsin --
23. Louisiana 16
24. Oklahoma 6
25. LSU 2
Third and short
— Who's up: Mississippi State. Welcome to the SEC, Mike Leach and K.J. Costello. The coach and his quarterback stunned defending national champion LSU in Baton Rouge. Proves you don't need to run (9 yards) to win.
— Who's down: Oklahoma, For the second year in a row, the Sooners lost to Kansas State. This time in spectacular fashion, blowing a big lead. So much for another playoff berth.
— Who to watch: Auburn at Georgia. The best of two Top 25 matchups in the SEC (Texas A&M at Alabama is the other). The Tigers and the Bulldogs played well in their openers. This is a chance to really impress.
Miami’s Donald Chaney, Jr. and Mike Harley display the Canes touchdown rings after Chaney’s scores against Florida State on Saturday. Miami won 52-10.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.