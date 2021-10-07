TUSCOLA — The timing was lucky for the Tuscola High School drama department in spring 2020.
Just days before in-person classes were shut down for the rest of the year due to COVID-19, it got to hold its spring musical.
Eighteen months later, the timing couldn’t have been worse for the group’s fall play. Last Thursday, which was supposed to be opening night, the school announced that its extracurricular activities would be put on hold and school would go remote this week.
“It was unfortunate the timing of everything,” director Johanna Steffens said. “Luckily, we already have dates rescheduled. I think telling the cast that it was postponed and having new dates on the schedule made it feel better.”
At the time of the announcement, 20 percent of Tuscola’s 290 students were in quarantine, and the number of cases at the school were considered an outbreak by state guidelines, Superintendent Gary Alexander said.
The high school, Principal Steve Fiscus said, was ready to make a quick move to remote learning for a week.
“Our teachers, students and staff have been fantastic in being able to transition to a fully remote week,” Fiscus said. “The experience gained by all stakeholders during remote learning in the spring of 2020 and all of last school year, have enabled the school to transition fairly smoothly.”
Over the last few weeks, senior Maddie Stahler noticed the number of students in the hallways and classrooms dwindling. One class was down from its normal 10 students to only three.
A majority of Tuscola students didn’t have to experience fully remote learning last year because the school allowed them to choose whether they wanted to attend school online or in person.
The adjustment, Stahler said, hasn’t necessarily been easy. She still isn’t used to unmuting herself to speak on Zoom, for instance. But she has been impressed at how well her teachers have adjusted.
“I was just really surprised at how smooth it’s been and how they adapted everything,” she said.
The move, though, brings up complications for extracurriculars.
For the school’s football team, it’s now impossible to meet the typical threshold of five wins required to make the playoffs.
The drama department rented much of the equipment for an elaborate set, which involves several different rooms. Luckily, Steffens was able to work out discounts on extensions with the rental companies.
Quarantines, though, would be extremely difficult to deal with.
“A play is a little different than a sport where, if we lose one of our actors due to quarantine, in a small school, we don’t have a lot to replace them,” Steffens said. “Especially with a show, it’s been a lot of work. We had a short amount of time to practice anyway and rehearse.”
Stahler tries to stay optimistic when she thinks about the rest of her senior year. But in the midst of her third school year affected by the pandemic, she and her classmates hardly know any different.
“It’s just heartbreaking at some points,” Stahler said. “I feel like my grade and grades below me haven’t really gotten that chance to have those high school memories. … It’s just hard (not) having school where we can see everybody’s faces and you don’t have to worry about getting too close to somebody.
“It’s going to feel surreal when the masks go away. If they do.”