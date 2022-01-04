CHAMPAIGN — Fans entering State Farm Center for Illini games now have two directives before arrival.
First, bring proof of vaccination or a negative test from the last 72 hours with ID to match. Second: Get there early.
“To mitigate longer lines due to the additional processes beginning Jan. 6,” State Farm Center will now open 90 minutes prior to tip-off instead of the usual 60 minutes, according to the arena’s new frequently asked questions section on its COVID-19 policies.
That means doors open at 4:30 p.m. before Thursday’s game against Maryland, the first Illinois sporting event to implement the vaccination-or-test policy.
The entry requirements apply to all attendees 12 and older. Those 17 and under who are accompanied by an adult do not need to show a photo ID.
According to Illinois athletics spokesperson Kent Brown, the arena’s staff will “try and open up every entrance that they can” to avoid longer lines.
“Since the game is at 6 o’ clock and many of the employees work other jobs, staffing is an issue,” Brown said Monday. “They may open up some more entrances as more people show up.”
The verification process, done by State Farm Center staff, will happen prior to the metal detector phase of entry.
The new vaccination-or-test policy for Illinois athletic events raised a few questions; many of them have been answered.
From the arena FAQ: Will any refunds be granted for Illini basketball ticket holders who are unwilling to test or be vaccinated?
Nope. As the FAQ notes, “While we understand that some Illini Basketball ticket holders may not be vaccinated, since we offer proof of a negative test as an option for entry, we are not barring any guest the opportunity to attend events.
“In addition, any ticket holder may transfer tickets to others who may wish to attend or may resell them through Stubhub or the secondary market vendors.”
Accepted proof of vaccination status include the paper vaccination card or a digital image of the card, presented with valid ID. State Farm Center will accept “building access granted” statuses from the Illinois App, Safer Community app or the State of Illinois SMART Health Card.
Proof of negative tests should show the attendee’s name, the date the test was administered, the date the test was processed, the type of test and result of the test. The name on the test result must match the name on the photo ID.
The policy also applies to all indoor sporting events at Huff Hall, the Armory and Atkins Tennis Center, until further notice.
“We just hope people that come through have an understanding and patience about the process,” Brown said. “Staff will be doing the best they can to work people through as quickly as possible.”
Because of the school’s new return-to-campus policy, UI students who come to Thursday’s game will have to obtain a negative result from a university testing site before getting the “building access granted” message on their Illinois app.
Phil Unes, head of communications for the Orange Krush, figures the new policy will be breezy for students like himself.
“It’s just showing a pic of a vax card or my app, so it’s not a big deal,” Unes said. “On the positive side, I guess everyone can feel safe about attending games.”
He plans to attend the games against Michigan and Purdue on Jan. 14 and 17. The Krush will return to State Farm Center for the Michigan State game on Jan. 25.