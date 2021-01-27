The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 2,122 Wednesday, according to public health data.
The total number of county residents now just awaiting a second dose stands at 18,615 — or 8.9 percent of the county population — according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Another smaller group of county residents — 2,520, or 1.2 percent — has received both doses of the vaccine. That number rose by 166 overnight.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
— DOUGLAS COUNTY: 1,110 total doses have now been administered, up 43 from the day before.
164 residents (0.84 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— FORD COUNTY: 883 total doses have now been administered, up 94 from the day before.
90 residents (0.68 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— IROQUOIS COUNTY: 2,074 total doses have now been administered, up 459 from the day before.
299 residents (1.08 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— PIATT COUNTY: 1,429 total doses have now been administered, up 149 from the day before.
225 residents (1.37 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— VERMILION COUNTY: 3,046 total doses have now been administered, up 431 from the day before.
211 residents (0.27 percent of the county population) have received both doses.