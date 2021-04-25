ALL TOGETHER NOW:
AWWWW
Perhaps the cutest thing you will ever see at a baseball game happened Thursday night at San Francisco’s Oracle Park. Fan Kei Kato brought her therapy bunny, Alex, to the ballpark. The golden-colored, floppy eared critter came dressed for the occasion, sporting an orange and black Giants collar. The Giants beat the Marlins 3-0 and Alex is now considered a good-luck charm.
THIS GUY MIGHT NEED
TO FIND A HOBBY
Of course, I am talking about Tom Brady. Football’s G.O.A.T. Winner of seven Super Bowls. A 43-year-old who looks like he’s 25. So, why, with all the good around him, does the Buccaneers quarterback pick a fight with the NFL? Specifically, whoever came up with the rules changes regarding uniform numbers. The league is going to allow more flexibility when it comes to numbers. Why shouldn’t a tight end or running back don No. 12? On Instagram, Brady wrote: “Good luck trying to block the right people now! Going to make for a lot of bad football!” B.O.B. doesn’t understand his beef. Sounds like a guy with no problems who is looking for one.
BEST PLAYER I’VE
NEVER HEARD OF
B.O.B. loves baseball, but my interest rests mostly with one team, Atlanta. Time to start paying attention to the NL Central and the Brewers in particular. Pitcher Corbin Burnes is off to an unreal start. In four games (241/3 innings), he has 40 strikeouts and no walks. Nobody has ever done that to start a season, though Adam Wainwright came close in 2013 (35 strikeouts, no walks). One question I have: How did Burnes lose a game? He is 2-1, dropping a 2-0 decision to Minnesota on April 3. Milwaukee’s offense was one-hit that day. Burnes allowed only one hit himself. Next start for Burnes will likely come Monday against the Marlins. Must-see TV.