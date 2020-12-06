IF IN DOUBT, CALL ESPN
When B.O.B., isn’t covering sports or watching sports, he is probably in front of a TV, catching up on his must-see shows. Last Sunday, he got sports and entertainment all rolled into one thanks to “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” The celebrity contestant on the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted show, chef David Chang, needed help on the final question. So, he turned to ESPN’s Mina Kimes as his phone a friend. Kimes came through, knowing that Benjamin Harrison was the first president to have electricity in the White House. Chang won $1 million for his charity, Southern Smoke Foundation, and became the first celebrity to win the big prize.
BUT WHAT DO YOU REALLY THINK?
Nothing a sportswriter likes better than a coach who tells it like it is. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin just moved to the top of the honesty chart. After a less-than-stellar performance against Baltimore on Wednesday, Tomlin didn’t hold back in criticizing his team. “It was really junior varsity, to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said after the 19-14 victory. He used other choice words to describe his team. Remember, Pittsburgh is undefeated. Might want to have the bleeper ready if the Steelers actually lose.
TOP OF THE LIST
When fans are allowed to return to sporting events, one of my first stops will be Toronto’s Rogers Centre. Why? Well, apparently the once-super cool stadium is on the way out. That’s a shame. I have been there twice, the first when it was called the SkyDome. In fact, I stayed at the hotel that is part of the building. Despite the proximity to our seats, we were almost late for the game because we decided to take a cab to dinner beforehand. Our driver, let’s call him Joe, sensed my anxiousness about being late for first pitch and broke several traffic laws to get us there in time.