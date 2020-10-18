TOUGH BUT NICE
Great news late in the week: Florida State legend Bobby Bowden left the hospital after a weeklong stay because of COVID-19. Sorry to report to Florida fans, but B.O.B. is a longtime fan of Bobby B. Earlier in my career, I had a chance to talk to him and he was funny/gracious/insightful. The conversation lasted about 15 minutes and he seemed willing to talk as long as I wanted. Not all big-time coaches, and Bowden is a giant, are as generous with their time. Stay safe, Coach.
GIVE UNTIL IT HURTS, WELL, SORT OF
B.O.B. can’t quite decide what to think about Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. Obviously, he’s a great coach. You don’t win championships and compete at the highest level without a tremendous amount of skill. Was Clemson ready to take off when Swinney arrived? Maybe. But he still had to turn the key. On the personality side, Swinney comes across as a bit fake. Again, maybe that’s what you have to do to win at a high level. But you have to give the guy high marks for dealing with the reality of COVID-19. He is voluntarily giving up $1.25 million of his salary this year. Before you praise him too much, it is important to know he makes $8.3 million. So, yes, the pay cut is significant, but the coach still have plenty of pizza money. Wonder if he is interested in adopting a 59-year-old sportswriter?
MUST BE WATCHING NETFLIX
When sports went away for a while because of COVID-19, fans were understandably disappointed. And seemed eager to see them come back ASAP. An emphasis on the word “seemed,” The reality, at least based on the TV ratings, is that we aren’t quite as interested in live sports. Numbers for the NHL playoffs dipped significantly. And NFL numbers are off. Why? Here’s a crazy thought: Some of us (not me) have found different ways to fill our time during the pandemic. Watch a movie. Read a book. Take a long walk. Will the ratings go back up? Maybe. But it won’t be overnight. Stay tuned. Or don’t.