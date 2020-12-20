Beyond the Boardroom: Tuscola High Principal Steve Fiscus
Rule No. 1 of the Fiscus household: No tweeting or texting once supper’s served.
And that goes especially for Dad, whose job — Tuscola High principal — isn’t always the leave-it-at-the-office variety.
“As admins, our job is 24/7, and the need to be available is constant, and the public’s need for information from us is high,” STEVE FISCUS says. “Technology has made our jobs easier in this aspect, but it also can be a major distraction.
“We have a ‘no phones at dinner’ rule in our house to help recapture some family time, and I need to do a better job of putting my phone down and staying off Twitter.”
A former St. Joseph-Ogden quarterback and longtime Prairieview-Ogden employee, @MrFiscus_TCHS is in his third year of his first principal gig. It’s been a bumpier ride than anyone could have predicted, pre-pandemic, but one he believes could prove beneficial down the road for the students who’ve had to trudge through it.
The Blackburn College and Eastern Illinois University grad took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 55th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... a golf cart for our family. Tuscola is a golf cart community, and it is enjoyable to drive it around town, or to ballgames, and just steal a little more family time on weekend drives around town.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... don’t ask your students to do something that you wouldn’t do yourself. Lead by example.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they should be used to cover what can’t be sent in an email, and to answer questions. One of the few things we can give our teachers is time, so I don’t want to take away from that.
When it comes to my favorite moment in this job ... it’s really hard to single out one, but I am really partial to the acceptance this district and community showed my family, and especially my own children, when they entered school.
They treated them like they’ve been in Tuscola their whole lives, and that really helped their transition. As parents, that was important to us.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... knowing that you aren’t going to please everyone. There will always be people upset with a decision, but in our profession, if you put the student needs at the top of the list, you will rarely make a wrong decision.
My business role model is ... Shane Cultra, owner of Country Arbors Nursery. I started working at Country Arbors as a college student in the mid-’90s. Working with Shane and seeing how hard he worked to make that business grow over the last 25 years has been amazing.
We are still friends to this day, and he has been a major influence in my life.
I’m frugal in that ... I rarely throw anything away or spend money on myself.
The biggest business risk I ever took was ... leaving my position at Prairieview-Ogden school district as teacher/athletic director/assistant principal. I had a great job with great people, but transitioning to a full-time administrator was something I always aspired to do.
When my good friend, Brad Allen, left TCHS to take the principal job at Prairie Central, he encouraged me to apply here at Tuscola. It was a risk, but I also felt it was a necessary move for my family and my career.
I’m up and at ‘em every day by ... 5:45 am.
As far as my exercise routine goes ... when the weather is nice, my wife and I have a 3.2-mile loop in town that we love to walk. We try to walk daily when the weather cooperates.
I also walk the golf courses when I follow my daughter’s summer tournaments. My knees and feet can’t take running anymore.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... 9. The impact that this has had on our students has been immense. Their social and emotional needs are not being met by remote learning or lockdowns. There is data that shows the negative mental impact of loss of social interaction, learning loss, ability to participate in sports, drama, band and increased suicidal thoughts/rates is something that needs to be considered.
I worry about their ability to recover and resume a “normal” school experience. Because they are in the age group that is least affected physically by COVID, our students are learning a valuable lesson about self-sacrifice, as they don masks daily in order to attend school and help protect the more vulnerable age groups and those with underlying health conditions.
They are also seeing the impact on local businesses, as many of our students work for small businesses in town, and they must adjust to the mitigations in order for those businesses to survive.
In the end, it sounds cliche, but how they respond to dealing with adversity will help them develop as young adults. The “COVID Era” will serve as a valuable lesson in sacrifice, discipline and determination.
Their willingness to adhere to our expectations has allowed us to offer an in-person learning option the entire fall semester.