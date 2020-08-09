Big 10: A look at the finer points in area school districts' reopening plans
You name it, area districts have addressed it in textbook-sized reopening plans during a back-to-school season like no other.
We leafed through hundreds of pages and checked in with superintendents to find out what unique pandemic precautions schools were taking.
1. Districts will go the extra mile (or 10) to get students to and from school.
Here's the short version of Rantoul City Schools' transportation plan, which goes well beyond the state's no-more-than-50-in-a-bus mandate.
— Buses built to haul 70 students will max out at 12 — with the possibility of a couple more if siblings are rising together. "Even then," Superintendent Michelle Ramage says, "it is not quite 6 feet apart." (Social distancing isn't required on buses. Masks are).
— "Essentially," Ramage says, "most of our buses will go to one bus stop, load up students and drive them immediately to the school." That means trips of 15 minutes or fewer, a good thing.
— "For our junior high, this means running two routes per bus stop as they have more students in attendance." That means using the whole fleet of buses and higher costs, a not-so-good but necessary thing.
— Every bus this school year will have aboard an extra adult — either a TA or a monitor from First Student — to ensure that student riders sit in assigned seats and help out with contact tracing when necessary.
2. Masks are an indoor must — yes, even when using the restroom, notes Milford's 25-page plan — per the order of the governor.
— They won't all look the same. While some districts have invested in masks emblazoned with district logos (Arcola, Champaign), staffers at others will sport specialized variations. From Salt Fork's plan: "Teachers of students who rely on lip-reading for communication will wear masks that have clear covering over the mouth."
— "I forgot my mask today" won't cut it as an excuse. There will be plenty on hand, no matter the school: Gifford Grade School will start with 325, St. Thomas More 400, the Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin district 2,000 plus, the Oakwood district 7,000. (That's 5,000 purchased for staff, 1,000 bought for students and 1,000 care of the state. "This will get us started," Superintendent Larry Maynard says).
— Prairieview-Ogden's Jeff Isenhower said parents have been encouraged to "have fun with the masks with the kids."
— But not too much fun. "Masks should not contain messages or images that would detract from the educational environment of the school," the Diocese of Peoria instructs Catholic schools in its reopening plan.
3. No, those aren't tailgating tents you'll see outside Mahomet-Seymour school buildings this fall. Just another new twist on education during a pandemic.
Talk to any epidemiologist and they'll tell you that, as long as social distancing rules are followed, outdoors beats indoors for coronavirus prevention all day, every day.
Which is why several area districts — Arcola, Bement, Champaign, Mahomet-Seymour, Salt Fork — have invested in tents, which will be placed outside schools and used for class, lunch or just a place "to take off their masks for a break," Arcola's Tom Mulligan says.
Thanks to "generous financial support from outside entities," Mahomet-Seymour will pitch eight tents — two outside each school — when they arrive next week, Superintendent Lindsey Hall says.
Oakwood has installed picnic benches for the same purpose, while DeLand-Weldon is allowing students to bring towels to sit on for outdoor classes.
"With the winds we have out here," D-W Superintendent Amanda Geary says, "tents aren't really an option."
4. No matter if you're a student or the superintendent, you'll need to have your temperature checked before being allowed in any Unity or Danville school.
In Tolono, staffers will be stationed at dedicated entrances of every building — next to tables with shields, disinfectants, rubber gloves, masks and digital thermometers — "to conduct screenings and get kids to class as efficiently as possible," Unity Superintendent Andy Larson says.
Danville is planning a similar approach, likely involving teachers aides or support staff, but hasn't finalized logistics, as district families are still choosing between the in-person and remote learning options. In the meantime, Superintendent Alicia Geddis says, she's getting her own temperature taken before reporting to her office in the weeks leading up to the start of school.
5. No-gos this school year: Perfect attendance awards, field trips and, at least in a few area schools, lockers.
"Suspended until further notice" in Urbana schools, hallway lockers are also off-limits for now at St. Joseph-Ogden, Tuscola High and Arcola and Unity schools.
Tuscola made the move "to encourage our students to not gather in the halls, keep the traffic pattern moving and (avoid the) need to sanitize the inside of the lockers," Superintendent Gary Alexander says.
As an alternative, many districts are encouraging backpacks and book bags. But not just any backpacks and book bags — at SJ-O, due to safety concerns, "non-see-through" bags won't be allowed; only clear ones will.
6. 'Wash your hands' is not a request.
The pandemic playbook in Monticello calls for thrice-daily student hand washing and/or sanitizing, to be supervised by teachers, and sanitizer being placed in every nook and cranny of every building.
The district will start with 20 cases of it, at a cost of $165 per, Superintendent Vic Zimmerman says.
7. After facial coverings, the No. 2 item on recommended school supply list is water bottles.
Slurping water out of fountains the old, germy way is expressly prohibited and emphasized in every area district's plan.
Allowed: filling up water bottles to go — either from drinking fountains, most of which will be turned off around the area, or special bottle filler fountains, like the ones installed this summer in every Urbana district school and at St. Joseph-Ogden.
Anticipating a whole different 2020-21 school year when in-person classes were cut short in March, SJ-O spent roughly $3,000 on three new fountains, $13,000 on 29 touchless faucets/sinks and $420 on 42 touchless towel dispensers.
"We felt that these were not only good additions due to the current pandemic we are in, but also very good upgrades to our facility for the future," Superintendent Brian Brooks says.
Bement found room in its budget to treat every student and staffer to one water bottle and one lanyard to attach masks to, as well as clear masks for all staff — "so that the children can see their smiles, mouths and expressions," Superintendent Sheila Greenwood says.
8. So long, salad bars. Hello, grab-and-go.
Of all the main chapters of reopening plans, feeding students is the part that will feel the most different from past years.
With no more than 50 people allowed in any room at any one time, most districts are offering some twist on takeout, with breakfast and lunch being consumed in classrooms, libraries, auditoriums, spaced-out cafeterias and outdoors.
Westville anticipates a significant increase in students taking advantage of its grab-and-go breakfast program — "maybe as high as 70 percent participation," Superintendent Seth Miller says — and few complaints about brown-bagged lunches, with "items like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, bagged apple slices, baby carrots and grapes that should cater to most of our students' taste buds."
9. P.E. class will have a different vibe altogether this school year.
Out: "Games and activities which require close guarding or potential physical contact," according to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's plan.
In: "A creative curriculum that does not involve shared equipment where possible," GCMS Superintendent Jeremy Darnell says, and outdoor classes when weather permits
Fisher's plan includes the recommendation that "P.E. teachers use a megaphone or microphone to maximize physical distancing."
10. Students aren't the only ones with homework assignments.
Most plans include some element of best parental practices — some of them mandatory in every district (taking children's temperature before they board a school bus), others just suggestions (from Paxton-Buckley-Loda's plan: "Practice ways your child can greet/interact with peers that does not involve contact").