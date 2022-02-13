Big 10, COVID experts edition: How confident are you that the worst of the pandemic is behind us?
And now, 704 days later, some long-overdue (mostly) encouraging COVID-19 news. We asked experts near and far: On a 1-to-10 scale, with 10 being the highest, how confident are you that the worst of the pandemic is behind us?
DR. LAMAR HASBROUCK, former director, Illinois Department of Public Health
"Nine out of 10. Here’s why. First, coronavirus is no longer novel. During the past two years, society has become familiar with the pandemic basics. Prevention strategies will continue, especially during upticks of hospitalizations and deaths.
"Second, the majority of Americans have received vaccines and vaccine hesitancy seems to be fading.
"Third, when adding those people who gained immunity through natural infection, we are well down the path to reaching herd immunity.
"Fourth, I imagine that future booster shots will likely be customized for emerging variants because the virus will continue mutating.
"Finally, similar to H1N1 and the seasonal flu, I expect public health authorities to recommend annual vaccinations for COVID in the not-too-distant future.
"In summary, this novel virus began as an outbreak. It became an epidemic, then grew to a pandemic. It has now essentially become endemic — ever present — in the U.S. Fortunately, during the past two years we have gained valuable tools, including therapeutics, vaccines and practiced mitigation strategies.
"These tools will enable us to live with coronavirus whilst minimizing its impact rather than eradicating it altogether."
DR. LEANA WEN, D.C. emergency physician, CNN medical analyst, George Washington University professor
“A 7.5. No one can say for sure that the worst of this pandemic is behind us, and we always have to be humble about our ability to predict the future. That said, we are at a very different point now than even a few months ago.
“Between vaccination and recent infection with omicron, a large proportion of the United States has immunity from COVID-19. We will soon be able to vaccinate virtually everyone, including young kids. There are high-quality masks for those who wish to have an additional level of protection, and treatments that further reduce the severity of the disease.
“The major downside is that new variants may still arise that evade existing immunity, and the American people will be less tolerant of restrictions than ever before — hence the 7.5 and not 10.”
CHRIS BROOKE, UI associate professor of microbiology
“I would say I am an 8, defining worst in terms of suffering and death. If there hadn’t already been so many surprises with this pandemic, I would probably go higher.
“While vaccination rates have not been as high as I would have hoped, the degree of immune protection in the population — generated through vaccination, infection or both — keeps increasing and will continue to drive down hospitalization and death risks associated with infection.
“We are already seeing this to some extent with the omicron wave. I am hopeful that even as future variants and waves of cases inevitably occur, we will not see hospitalizations and deaths hit the same numbers that they have in previous waves.”
DR. WILLIAM SCHAFFNER, medical director, National Foundation for Infectious Diseases
“My confidence that the worst of the COVID pandemic is behind us is 8.
“Across the country cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths due to COVID are trending downward. Mind you, the levels of illness still are too high and these downward trends have not yet been sustained long enough to raise the ‘Mission Accomplished’ banner; we’re still at the beginning of the end. But the end of the pandemic phase is in sight.
“The entire country will not move forward at the same pace and there can still be flareups of cases and hospitalizations in some areas.
“The driving forces now are the combined effects of progressive vaccination and boosting, along with the contagiousness of omicron, which is creating its own natural protection.
“Of course, this is all predicated on there being no new variant of concern that suddenly appears on the global scene.”
AWAIS VAID, deputy administrator, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District
“I believe we are at an 8. I truly believe the worst of the pandemic is behind or almost behind us.
“We now understand COVID much better than we did in March of 2020. We have safe and effective vaccines that reduce complications and hospitalizations. We have effective treatment options available.
“Finally, as a community we have learned to live with COVID by raising our guards when there is a surge to protect ourselves and the most vulnerable population.”
DR. CEDRIC DARK, health policy scholar, Baylor College of Medicine
“For those of us who are vaccinated, I do believe that the worst of COVID-19 is behind us. As omicron has demonstrated, breakthrough infections are still possible but the risk of severe disease and death has been largely avoided in vaccinated people.
“Our priorities moving forward should center around getting people vaccinated at home and especially abroad and determining what our new normal looks like.
“Which communities and institutions need to keep masking aggressively? How do we handle exposures in schools and other critical places where a test-to-remain strategy seems useful to prevent future community spread?
“What metrics — community positivity level, hospitalization rates, vaccination rates — do we use to determine when or if additional public health measures are necessary whenever the next variant emerges?”
DR. PETER HOTEZ, co-director, Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development
“As long as we refuse to vaccinate the world’s low- and middle-income countries, we’ll continue to see new variants of concern.
“Delta arose out of India and omicron and BA.2 from southern Africa.
“We’re likely to see yet another new variant by this summer, so I have no confidence. I guess that’s a 1 or a 2.”
REBECCA SMITH, UI associate professor of epidemiology
“I would say 5 — I am hopeful, but nowhere near confident.
“Unfortunately, we haven’t seemed to have learned as a society from the patterns of the last two years. We keep seeing the same mistakes: overconfidence leading to early phasing-out of mitigations, resulting in new waves.
“When we add in that global vaccine equity is still a long way away, that politicization has hardened the fault lines in our personal response and that large-scale institutional changes have not materialized, well, I’m afraid that new variants and new waves are still likely.
“That scares me, because our ability to respond has been slowly eroded by the narrative that we are over this. We are not.”
DR. JANET JOKELA, acting regional dean, UI College of Medicine, Urbana campus
“How about a 7. Let’s hope that overwhelmed health-care systems, adverse impacts on health care such as canceled surgeries and high daily death counts will soon be behind us.
“We are much better at treating COVID-19, and we have immunity from vaccinations and/or prior infection. However, if persons anywhere around the world remain unvaccinated and the virus continues to circulate, new variants of concern may arise.”
CARL BERGSTROM, University of Washington biologist and author of ‘Calling (BS): The Art of Skepticism in a Data-Driven World’
“My confidence level would be a 9. The reason is that when I think about ‘worst of the pandemic,’ I’m thinking particularly about severe illness and death.
“We have every reason to think that COVID is far more dangerous for people who are immunologically naive, and there are increasing few people who fit into this category in the U.S.
“At this point, most people have been vaccinated or infected or both. This doesn’t mean that we won’t ever have another wave like omicron. It just means that I don’t expect to see 2020’s hospitalization and death rates again.
“Why not a 10 then? Because nature can always surprise us. It’s unlikely, but never impossible that some new strain emerges that both spreads well among people with prior infection/vaccination, and which causes severe disease in those people.”
DR. TSION FIREW, New York emergency physician, Columbia University assistant professor
“I’d put it at a 4. The U.S. is the only high-income country with one of the lowest vaccination rates.
“Much of the South and Midwest have vaccinated less than 70 percent of the population. I worry that omicron is going to wreak havoc like delta did over the summer in these states.
“‘Worst of the pandemic’ is defined as when hospitals are working over their bed capacity and many of the essential services are halted.
“I also worry about the post-COVID time period. I believe many chronic conditions are going to be exacerbated by the effect of this pandemic on the physical and mental health of individuals.
“We are just starting to see it and it will take another decade before we bounce back to our ‘normal.’”