Big 10: Creative touches to teaching during a pandemic
With all but three districts still conducting some version of in-person learning, we asked area educators what creative new twists they’ve put on the school day to keep students engaged and entertained.
Danville Meade Park Elementary
Principal CHRIS RICE says: “One of the creative things we tried this year due to parents and students not being able to attend our annual school year kickoff was to create a virtual open house for our families.
“Mr. Owens, our music teacher, created it with an emoji of each staff member in our building. Parents and students have the ability to navigate through our building and click on each staff member for a brief narrative of their role at Meade Park.”
Rantoul Northview Elementary
Literary specialist CHERYL VAN HOY says: “I write a whole school mystery as a culminating activity to our mystery genre for the month of October. The staff are the suspects and the students are the detectives.
“This year’s mystery is: The Case of the Empty Little Free Library. Who stole the books? Tune in to find out which staff member is guilty, who is the red herring and all of the clues that lead us to solve the school mystery.
“It is a great way to unite all the grade levels and students learning at home and school together for a common goal — to solve the case.”
Prairieview-Ogden South Elementary
Superintendent JEFF ISENHOWER says: “Lisa Alsip, the secretary at our South Elementary building in Ogden, has made the whole mask thing fun for the kids.
“They like to come into her office to see what new mask she has on for the day. She has a bearded guy, bacon, cheeseburgers — and who knows what else.”
DeLand-Weldon Elementary
Pre-K teacher PENNY COX says: “Pre-K students need a lot of hands-on experiences, which means a lot of sanitizing. We need ways to sanitize materials quickly.
“I was disappointed at the prospect of no puppet stage or puppets, as they enhance language and literacy skills in young students. It would take too much to sanitize them. Since they had to be washed, only one child could use each puppet during the day; that limits their creativity. I decided to use items that could be quickly wiped down between children, so they could be used by multiple students each day.
“Coming up with a makeshift puppet stage was easy. We have a writing desk students can easily duck behind as they hold up their puppets. Puppets, however, were another matter.
“I made some story props from wooden spoons a few years ago after attending a workshop on storytelling. Since spoons can be quickly wiped with sanitizing wipes, I decided to use them. I wanted the puppets to look different, so I bought different sizes. I painted them and added other things.
“I only have a few now but plan to add more. It has been a big hit with my young friends.”
Unity West Elementary
Principal LANEE REICHERT says: “Unity West launched a ‘New Learning Adventure’ this fall and students are learning new and creative ways to play and interact with each other.
“Our classroom teachers are being creative with outdoor story time, sending students with beach towels so they can have an outdoor lesson, and though classroom decorations are limited, teachers have found ways to keep the environments fun and festive. While students aren’t moving between classes, our specials teachers are taking art, music and library to the classrooms.
“Our students are just as amazing. They are creating new games on the playground like shadow tag, team rock paper scissors, various races and other ways to continue old favorites in new ways.
“In many ways, it feels like a normal school year with a few new procedures. It’s fun to hear them complimenting each other on their masks or even saying ’thank you’ when doling out hand sanitizer on the way out to the playground.”
Oakwood Grade School
Principal NICOLE LAPENAS says: “Sixth-graders at Oakwood Grade School had a blast playing Baamboozle Trivia on Wednesday during our remote learning day.
“We had three teams and the kids were excited to answer trivia questions that varied from how many months have 30 days to naming all the NBA teams in California.
“It was a great time with lots of smiles and silent cheers.”
Mahomet Lincoln Trail Elementary
Principal MEGAN HUNTER says: “At Lincoln Trail, we have music to welcome our students to school on Fridays during both morning and afternoon arrivals. We currently have a hybrid model of morning and afternoon sessions of learning.
“Since students can’t see our smiles, this is a way that we can share some joy with them. Mr. Martin, our assistant principal, has a great playlist each week.”
Paxton Clara Peterson Elementary
Remote Learning Coordinator HILLARY SAWYER says: “What do you do when you have an incredible library full of books that students are unable to visit? You bring the library to the students, of course.
“Introducing the Clara Peterson Book Hub for remote and in-person learners. School librarian Susan Skonberg meets with in-person learners weekly in their classrooms to share library lessons. She also has a Google Classroom to share those lessons and read-alouds for the nearly 80 elementary students who are learning from home.
“One of the very first lessons taught was how to access the library website to browse and order books. Soon, Mrs. Skonberg could be seen making laps through the school to deliver the multitude of book requests to excited children.
“For students who are not quite sure which library book would be best for them, Book Hub requests can be made by interest, genre and style of book. This experience is not limited to in-person learners. Books are bagged and available for a no-contact pickup at the school’s front doors for the nearly 80 elementary students who are distance learning.”
Rantoul Eastlawn Elementary
Assistant Principal SAMANTHA SEBESTIK says: “One of our teachers, Alexandra Holsapple, got the idea from social media to create high-five sticks so that her students can give each other social distant high fives to celebrate with each other when they do something awesome.”
Westville High
Superintendent SETH MILLER says: “Guidance Counselor Johnnie Hull and Assistant Principal Michelle Schaumburg came up with an idea to help students get over the hump each week.
“Every Wednesday, a team puts together a ‘cocoa cart’ filled with hot chocolate, coffee, tea and small candies and snacks. The teachers and students have enjoyed the weekly infusion of caffeine and positive energy.”
Mahomet-Seymour High
Career and Technical Education Teacher ERIC ANDRACKE says: "This year is unique in itself — teaching a course that is predominately 'hands-on' creates its own unique set of circumstances.
"In my construction courses, I created some pre-cut wood bundles for students that are involved in remote learning to participate in activities. In a typical year, my construction students build a yard shed for someone in the community and we are starting that soon.
"The at-home construction bundle will allow the students to build five different projects with the same provided materials. They will build each project individually — then be able to disassemble it and build the next one, using the materials from the previous project. Some of the activities mirror what we are doing in the classroom, but the remote students are doing it on a smaller scale.
"The project teaches print reading, material layout, tool use and wall and floor framing techniques."
PBL Junior High Student
Guidance Counselor STACY JOHNSON says: "The PBL Junior High Student Council designated Dress Up Days in September. One of these days was Red, White and Blue day."