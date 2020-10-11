Listen to this article

With all but three districts still conducting some version of in-person learning, we asked area educators what creative new twists they’ve put on the school day to keep students engaged and entertained.

Meade Park

The third-grade teachers at Danville’s Meade Park ‘greet’ families in a virtual open house.

Danville Meade Park Elementary

Principal CHRIS RICE says: “One of the creative things we tried this year due to parents and students not being able to attend our annual school year kickoff was to create a virtual open house for our families.

“Mr. Owens, our music teacher, created it with an emoji of each staff member in our building. Parents and students have the ability to navigate through our building and click on each staff member for a brief narrative of their role at Meade Park.”

Northview Elementary

Which of these staff members ‘stole’ all the books at Rantoul’s Northview Elementary? The student body is on the case.

Rantoul Northview Elementary

Literary specialist CHERYL VAN HOY says: “I write a whole school mystery as a culminating activity to our mystery genre for the month of October. The staff are the suspects and the students are the detectives.

“This year’s mystery is: The Case of the Empty Little Free Library. Who stole the books? Tune in to find out which staff member is guilty, who is the red herring and all of the clues that lead us to solve the school mystery.

“It is a great way to unite all the grade levels and students learning at home and school together for a common goal — to solve the case.”

Prairieview-Ogden South Elementary

The morning mystery at Prairieview-Ogden South: Which of her many masks will secretary Lisa Alsip have on?

Prairieview-Ogden South Elementary

Superintendent JEFF ISENHOWER says: “Lisa Alsip, the secretary at our South Elementary building in Ogden, has made the whole mask thing fun for the kids.

“They like to come into her office to see what new mask she has on for the day. She has a bearded guy, bacon, cheeseburgers — and who knows what else.”

Big 10: DeLand-Weldon Elementary
Buy Now

Pre-K puppets have been a hit at DeLand-Weldon Elementary.

DeLand-Weldon Elementary

Pre-K teacher PENNY COX says: “Pre-K students need a lot of hands-on experiences, which means a lot of sanitizing. We need ways to sanitize materials quickly.

“I was disappointed at the prospect of no puppet stage or puppets, as they enhance language and literacy skills in young students. It would take too much to sanitize them. Since they had to be washed, only one child could use each puppet during the day; that limits their creativity. I decided to use items that could be quickly wiped down between children, so they could be used by multiple students each day.

“Coming up with a makeshift puppet stage was easy. We have a writing desk students can easily duck behind as they hold up their puppets. Puppets, however, were another matter.

“I made some story props from wooden spoons a few years ago after attending a workshop on storytelling. Since spoons can be quickly wiped with sanitizing wipes, I decided to use them. I wanted the puppets to look different, so I bought different sizes. I painted them and added other things.

“I only have a few now but plan to add more. It has been a big hit with my young friends.”

Unity West

The kids at Unity West Elementary have come to embrace masks during what’s been a non-traditional school year.

Unity West Elementary

Principal LANEE REICHERT says: “Unity West launched a ‘New Learning Adventure’ this fall and students are learning new and creative ways to play and interact with each other.

“Our classroom teachers are being creative with outdoor story time, sending students with beach towels so they can have an outdoor lesson, and though classroom decorations are limited, teachers have found ways to keep the environments fun and festive. While students aren’t moving between classes, our specials teachers are taking art, music and library to the classrooms.

“Our students are just as amazing. They are creating new games on the playground like shadow tag, team rock paper scissors, various races and other ways to continue old favorites in new ways.

“In many ways, it feels like a normal school year with a few new procedures. It’s fun to hear them complimenting each other on their masks or even saying ’thank you’ when doling out hand sanitizer on the way out to the playground.”

Big 10: Oakwood Grade School

From left: Oakwood Grade School’s Daylan Deline, Carsen Dudley and Lauren Covington.

Oakwood Grade School

Principal NICOLE LAPENAS says: “Sixth-graders at Oakwood Grade School had a blast playing Baamboozle Trivia on Wednesday during our remote learning day.

“We had three teams and the kids were excited to answer trivia questions that varied from how many months have 30 days to naming all the NBA teams in California.

“It was a great time with lots of smiles and silent cheers.”

Lincoln Trail Elementary 1

Lincoln Trail Assistant Principal Ted Martin builds Friday’s eagerly anticipated playlist.

Mahomet Lincoln Trail Elementary

Principal MEGAN HUNTER says: “At Lincoln Trail, we have music to welcome our students to school on Fridays during both morning and afternoon arrivals. We currently have a hybrid model of morning and afternoon sessions of learning.

“Since students can’t see our smiles, this is a way that we can share some joy with them. Mr. Martin, our assistant principal, has a great playlist each week.”

Clara Peterson Elementary

That's Clara Peterson Elementary librarian Susan Skonberg surrounded by books.

Paxton Clara Peterson Elementary

Remote Learning Coordinator HILLARY SAWYER says: “What do you do when you have an incredible library full of books that students are unable to visit? You bring the library to the students, of course.

“Introducing the Clara Peterson Book Hub for remote and in-person learners. School librarian Susan Skonberg meets with in-person learners weekly in their classrooms to share library lessons. She also has a Google Classroom to share those lessons and read-alouds for the nearly 80 elementary students who are learning from home.

“One of the very first lessons taught was how to access the library website to browse and order books. Soon, Mrs. Skonberg could be seen making laps through the school to deliver the multitude of book requests to excited children.

“For students who are not quite sure which library book would be best for them, Book Hub requests can be made by interest, genre and style of book. This experience is not limited to in-person learners. Books are bagged and available for a no-contact pickup at the school’s front doors for the nearly 80 elementary students who are distance learning.”

Eastlawn Elementary

Students at Eastlawn Elementary perform a socially distant ‘high-five.’

Rantoul Eastlawn Elementary

Assistant Principal SAMANTHA SEBESTIK says: “One of our teachers, Alexandra Holsapple, got the idea from social media to create high-five sticks so that her students can give each other social distant high fives to celebrate with each other when they do something awesome.”

Westville High

Pictured from left: Westville Principal Guy Goodlove, Guidance Counselor Johnnie Hull, student Cole Eller, social studies teacher Bob Lehmann and students Desiree Stevens, Aaron Williams, Katlin O’Herron, Halee Douglass and Heaven Vance.

Westville High

Superintendent SETH MILLER says: “Guidance Counselor Johnnie Hull and Assistant Principal Michelle Schaumburg came up with an idea to help students get over the hump each week.

“Every Wednesday, a team puts together a ‘cocoa cart’ filled with hot chocolate, coffee, tea and small candies and snacks. The teachers and students have enjoyed the weekly infusion of caffeine and positive energy.”

Mahomet-Seymour High

Construction class has gone on — part on-site, part-remote — at Mahomet-Seymour.

Mahomet-Seymour High

Career and Technical Education Teacher ERIC ANDRACKE says: "This year is unique in itself — teaching a course that is predominately 'hands-on' creates its own unique set of circumstances.

"In my construction courses, I created some pre-cut wood bundles for students that are involved in remote learning to participate in activities. In a typical year, my construction students build a yard shed for someone in the community and we are starting that soon.

"The at-home construction bundle will allow the students to build five different projects with the same provided materials. They will build each project individually — then be able to disassemble it and build the next one, using the materials from the previous project. Some of the activities mirror what we are doing in the classroom, but the remote students are doing it on a smaller scale.

"The project teaches print reading, material layout, tool use and wall and floor framing techniques."

PBL Junior High

PBL Junior High eighth-graders Charles Cambridge, Bryar Cosgrove and Sawyer Floyd got in the patriotic spirit for Red, White and Blue Day at the school.

PBL Junior High Student

Guidance Counselor STACY JOHNSON says: "The PBL Junior High Student Council designated Dress Up Days in September. One of these days was Red, White and Blue day."