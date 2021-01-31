Big 10, high-schoolers edition: The thing I most look forward to once the pandemic's over
In the final, super-sized installment of our monthlong series, we asked area high schoolers: What’s the one thing you most look forward to doing again once the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror?
BAYLEE COSGROVE
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
“The one thing I am looking forward to is interaction with all of my friends, teammates and classmates again. We have all been playing and going to school together since we were little.
“My favorite part of high school has been creating relationships with all of the people around me. Without sports up until now, it has been really tough to stay close with all of them.
“We were all looking forward to our last year together, but we are all hoping to have somewhat of a normal end to our senior year.”
ERIKAH BROWNLEE
Urbana
“I can’t wait to be in real school again. I don’t like online learning and my grades were bad because of it.
“I need to be in class with my teachers so my grades get better. I am glad I can come in and work in the building now, but I just want regular school back so I can learn better.
“Also, I want to be able to find a job so I can earn some money.”
JADEN CAMPBELL
Centennial
“I’m very eager to get back to in-person school. Being able to see friends, teammates, teachers and staff really makes my time at Centennial fun and special. So when COVID is over, there will be a lot of catching up to do.
“I haven’t seen that many people from my school since March. I never would believe I would say this but I miss going to school. Being able to interact with other people and learning stuff in person is something that back then I didn’t really care for; I just went about my day. Now, I remember it and miss it.
“If I ever get the chance to come back to Centennial, I want to thank my teachers for all their hard work during the pandemic.”
AMAIRANY BUENO BENITEZ
Rantoul
“I can’t wait for the day I can go outside, text my entire friend group to hang out and we are able to. It’s been about a year since I’ve been able to see all of my friends together in the same place.
“When our entire friend group is united, a good time is guaranteed. The probability of us meeting up at a park just to talk to each other when this is all over is very high.
“Just the thought of having all of my friends at the park on a sunny day, with the wind blowing and hearing the chirping of birds, makes me excited and want that day to come sooner. We are all unique and have amazing personalities that always keep the conversations fun and interesting.
“Despite not being able to be with each other physically, these past couple of months have brought us together a lot more. There are nine of us, including myself, so when COVID hit, we wanted to make sure we were all safe and decided not to hang out all together.
“But I know as soon as we are able to hang out as a group, it will be a memory that we will all never forget.”
TEAGAN CAWTHON
Watseka
“I can’t wait to visit my mom in Ireland. Since she lives in a different country, we can get flights to fly over there; it’s just that my family over there is really scared of getting COVID-19 and they just recently went into their third lockdown.
“It’s been almost eight years since I’ve seen them. We were planning on going last summer but that is basically when everything hit so now we kinda have to wait it out.”
SUZET SERMERSHEIM
Danville Schlarman
“The first thing I would like to do is jump on a plane and visit my family in Panama.
“My mother is from Panama and we typically visit her side of the family once a year. I haven’t been able to see my family for two years now. I miss them greatly and I hope to plan a trip as soon as COVID is no longer a threat.
“Another thing I would do is have a Sunday dinner with my grandma. My Grandma Carol has always played a huge role in my life and before COVID, I probably saw her five days out of the week.
“She drove me to school, picked me up. Occasionally, she invited us for dinner and we would play cards after we ate.
“Every Sunday, my grandma and I would go to church and then go out to breakfast and talk about our week. I miss her very much and I hope to return to our weekly activities.
“I’m also the youngest out of my grandma’s 12 grandchildren and I really hope that COVID becomes a thing of the past soon so that my grandma is able to see her last grandchild graduate.”
ELIJAH TIDWELL
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
“I cannot wait to either play or go to a sporting event with no limits on how many people can come.
“Whether it be playing or watching, having fans at games makes it better by showing encouragement and uplifting players during games. The adrenaline rush players feel during this stays with them forever.
“Fans all cheering for the same goal — whether it be a cold Saturday afternoon high school football playoff game or a Friday night championship basketball game — creates a special atmosphere and feeling among both fans and players that doesn’t get forgotten.”
ABIGAIL TANSY
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
“The one thing I can’t wait to do once COVID is over is go get a haircut from a professional because doing it myself isn’t going very well.”
ERIN HOUPT
Danville
“There is a lot I really miss. I can’t wait to hang out with groups of friends. I look forward to going to sporting events with friends. I can’t wait to play basketball games, like normal.
“I really miss all of this, especially being my senior year.”
AAKASH VASLREDDY
Urbana Uni High
“Online games and activities are still enjoyable, but after 10 months of quarantine, something to do with friends and family outside of looking at a computer screen 24/7 would be an extreme breath of fresh air for all of us.
“I severely miss being able to go out to watch the newest movies in theater, eat out at restaurants, go to the gym to exercise and to play basketball and volleyball, have sleepovers and hangouts to just mess around and bond, and many other activities that myself, my family and my friends used to do often back when having fun was the number one priority rather than staying safe from an extremely contagious virus.
"I haven't been able to see any family for what feels like forever, and as my family is so close, only being to talk through Zoom or FaceTime is not the same. I've occasionally tried to organize activities with some friends in-person, obviously taking the proper precautions of testing, masks, and social distancing into account, but we have been very limited, and more times than not, we cannot pull it off at all.
“I would also add that being able to see my classmates and be in-person for school would be really amazing because I love my experiences at Uni, especially when it comes to interacting with friends, peers and teachers.
“I was very disappointed going into this year knowing that I was going to miss majority, if not all, of my junior year. However, I think with the vaccines and us moving to Phase 4, my hopes are looking up and I really do hope that the time when COVID-19 is behind us is sooner rather than later if we can all stay safe and be responsible."
HANNAH HORNADAY
Tuscola
“I think the thing I look forward to the most is going out to eat with my friends.
“Before the pandemic, my friends and I would always go out and eat at some place like Denny’s to just talk and spend time together. I’ve really missed that and look forward to when we can do that again.”
OLIVIA BIRGE
Salt Fork
“One thing I cannot wait to do is to enjoy and be optimistic of high school sports again.
“Athletics is a huge part of who I am and not having a stable source of competition has been tough for me. I cannot wait to get to compete under my school’s name again and not just through club sports.
“I hope to get to enjoy my junior year track and field, volleyball and cheer seasons. The COVID pandemic has been awful for everyone but I hope all of my fellow athletes are staying strong mentally and physically; staying optimistic for a light at the end of the tunnel. We can do this!”
NOAH EYMAN
St. Thomas More
“One thing I am very excited to do is to play high school baseball. I really missed not being able to play last season, as I love the game and my teammates.
“It is something I have enjoyed every year, and as a senior, I hope I can play one last time with my high school teammates.
BLAKE KIMBALL
Unity
“I look forward to playing sports again with crowds and going out to eat after games at Buffalo Wild Wings with my friends.
“I miss the long winter bus rides to away basketball games. I miss hanging with my teammates during the bus rides.
“Those are the things I miss most about normal life.”