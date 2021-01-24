Big 10, high-schoolers edition: The thing I most look forward to once the pandemic's over
Throughout January, we’re turning over this space to the students. In chapter 3, we asked area high schoolers: What’s the one thing you most look forward to doing again once the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror?
YASMIN LLANO
Mahomet-Seymour senior
“More than anything else, I can’t wait for normal, inconsequential human interaction again. Throughout this pandemic, we’ve come up with so many ways to connect with our family and close friends, but what I really miss are those small moments of connection with people outside of our close bubble.
“I didn’t realize how much it meant to me to chat with a classmate who wasn’t six feet away or smile at a cashier without wondering if she could even tell I was smiling under my mask.
“In essence, the first thing I’ll do once COVID is over is smile at a stranger, or strike up conversation with an acquaintance, or do any of those trivial, wonderful little things that make life so special.”
ERIN SHUNK
Villa Grove senior
“While there are many things that I am looking forward to doing once COVID is over, I am most looking forward to getting to see my grandpa again.
“He lives in an assisted living home, so we haven’t been able to see him for almost a year now. Since the last time I saw him he has changed apartments, so I’m really excited to see the new apartment and see how he’s decorated.
“What I’m most excited about though is getting to hug my grandpa. I really miss him and hope to get to see him soon.”
LACEY COTTER
Fisher senior
“There are a lot of things that I miss being able to do — a big one is going to fairs over the summer and showing my animals.
“I’ve grown up showing sheep, goats and rabbits and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. That would definitely be one of the firsts things I would want to do.
“I grew up going to Fisher Fair and Iroquois County Fair and it just doesn’t feel normal not being able to have that opportunity, since they were canceled last summer.
“The fairs are always something I look forward to every year because people get to show off all the hard work they put into their projects over the previous year.
"Another thing I would love to do is spend time outside of my house with my friends from different towns. Before everything got shut down, my friends and I loved to do things together, whether it was going out to eat or doing something fun in town.
"I'm thankful I am still able to see most of my friends but it’s just not the same when we’re stuck in the house. You don’t realize how much you relied on things like that until they aren’t available to you anymore."
DREW SHEPPARD
Monticello sophomore
“I cannot wait to get back to competing. I’m an athlete to the core, so the lack of organized games and practices has really driven me crazy these last 10 months.
“I’m the kind of person that needs exercise in order to stay focused throughout a school day, and especially to stay in a good mood at home. I’ve missed all of the social, connecting-with-my-teammates part that COVID’s taken, along with our sports too.
“Basketball and football are my sports, and I can’t wait to get back to the practices, team events and competing in games alongside my brothers.”
AUDRA FUNK
Hoopeston Area senior
“The first thing I would do once COVID is in the past would have to be going to see my great-grandparents, Bonnie and Bob Ramsey, and also my great-aunt, Kimmy Hamilton.
“My great-aunt lives in a group home so she’s only allowed window visits. I haven’t been going to see my grandparents in fear of getting them sick because it affects everybody differently and they are elderly so they are more at risk.
“Our family does most of their family functions and holidays at my grandparents’ house which we weren’t able to do at all this year because of COVID. I’ve only seen my grandparents once since March of 2020 and I haven’t seen my great aunt since February so it would be nice to go over to their house and have lunch and just talk to them in person.
“COVID has not only put a damper on family functions and holidays but I also work at the local nursing home and it’s taken a toll on my residents. They miss their families more than anything, and window visits and phone calls just don’t cut it.”
BRODIE MENEELY
Heritage junior
“Over the past 10 months, I’ve thought about all the things I would do if the pandemic was a thing of the past.
“I’d finally be able to conduct the marching band season that got canceled, I’d be able to perform our fall play ‘The Experiment’ in front of a full house, I’d be able to shoot hoops with some friends that I haven’t seen since summer, and I’d be able to once again enjoy the smiles that brighten any occasion.
“However, those are all minuscule to the thing I’d really like to partake in if possible. That is, to simply enjoy the day-to-day experiences that were in my life before all the regulations set in. Since last spring, everything has been put on the back burner, including the things I used to do daily.
“I’d love to see my friends’ reactions to all the quirky jokes I tell, I’d love to go to work and see the smile of someone I was able to help, and I’d love it if I could regulate my days like I used to — wake up in the morning; go to school; get in a full eight hours of hanging out with my peers and learning all the knowledge that could be lost by now; go to my after-school extracurriculars, whether it be rehearsal for the upcoming theatre performance or playing baseball with the people I’ve had the honor of knowing for three years; and to finish my day off by doing my homework.
“A return to normalcy might be a bit of a stretch, but after this pandemic is done and over with, I want to be, once again, the one holding the reins to my day.”
ELIZABETH BUDD
Arcola senior
“As much as I miss sports, I miss being able to have in-person Bible study with my friends.
“About two years ago, a couple of my friends and I started a community youth Bible study. Last year before our state got shut down, our Bible study was at an all-time high with over 25 teens coming to each meeting.
“During summer quarantine, we had online meets, but it just did not feel right. Right now, we are in the process of trying to plan a safe and socially-distant meeting, and with limited people unfortunately.
“I am ready to be able to socialize with the rest of my Bible study in person when COVID is somewhat over.”
MAX SHONKWILER
St. Joseph-Ogden senior
“One thing I have been waiting to do for a while is go to a movie theater and watch a movie.
“It has been almost a year. The last movie I saw was ‘The Rise of Skywalker.’”
OLIVIA McARTY
Oakwood senior
“I cannot wait to return to Ethiopia once traveling is safe again.
“I traveled there in 2019 to serve the children and community of Hosanna. My goal is to go back to Ethiopia as soon as I can and visit the families I met across the world.
“In addition to traveling, I wish I could cheer one more football game and have a real senior prom experience. I truly believe that this situation has allowed people including myself, to grow and find what makes them happy.”
TYLER WEBBER
Westville freshman
“I’m most looking forward to starting guitar lessons.
“I have an acoustic guitar I got about a year or two ago and I have taught myself a few chords but I got an electric guitar for Christmas and wait to learn more.”