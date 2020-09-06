In the latest installment of our occasional how-to edition of the Big 10, we asked those in the know for a few words of advice on a range of topics.
How to manage expectations when it comes to a timeline for a coronavirus vaccine.
Says DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases: “It is likely that we will have a vaccine available in moderate amounts — tens of millions of doses — by the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021.
“As we get into mid-2021, more doses — 100 million-plus — would be available. We are cautiously optimistic about this since we are already more than halfway enrolled in Phase 3 efficacy trials in two of six vaccine candidates.
“Early data indicate that the vaccine induces a robust response of antibodies that you would predict would be protective.
“Having said this, you can never make guarantees with vaccine development. However, things look promising at this point.”
How to get Carolyn Hax to answer your question.
Says CAROLYN HAX, whose syndicated advice column runs in The News-Gazette: “It has to be short enough to fit into a column, detailed enough to make an answer possible, universal enough to be relevant to a wide audience — or interesting enough for people not to care whether it’s relevant — and it has to fall within the range of topics I’m comfortable addressing.
“No work problems, medical diagnoses or car maintenance.
"The ones I answer almost always involve an issue the letter-writer is too close to the problem to see.”
How to view Brad Underwood’s fourth Illini basketball team in the national picture.
ESPN analyst JAY BILAS says: “The Big Ten will be the toughest title to win in 2021, but Illinois will have a great shot to do it. And, if you can win the Big Ten, you can win the whole thing.
“With Ayo (Dosunmu) and Kofi (Cockburn) returning, Illinois can beat anybody.”
Fox Sports analyst CASEY JACOBSEN says: “Over the last several years, the best college teams in the country have two roster characteristics in common: upperclassmen leadership and NBA talent.
“With Ayo and Kofi returning, they check both of those boxes. Illinois has a chance to contend for a Big Ten championship and make a Final Four.”
Fox Sports analyst DOUG GOTTLIEB says: “Brad Underwood changing his coaching style on defense, combined with Ayo and Kofi coming back, make the Illini a clear favorite to win the Big Ten and go to at least the second weekend in March."
How to rock a beard without looking like Grizzly Adams (in honor of Saturday being World Beard Day).
UI System President TIM KILLEEN says: “I have no secret; somehow, it just grows all by itself. I did shave it off when our youngest was a baby — for a while — until (wife) Roberta made a clear and quite concise demand to grow it back.
“It’s not a fashion statement for me but rather an important investment in domestic tranquility.”
How to whip up a quick dish that will be the talk of your socially-distanced Labor Day picnic.
Says MELISSA KING, last season’s winner of 'Top Chef All Stars: Los Angeles' on Bravo: “Keep it simple with something that doesn’t require cooking, and always buy high-quality ingredients.
My go-to appetizer that’s quick and easy is a ball of burrata; any really ripe fruit that is in season at the farmer’s market, like sliced melon, peaches or pears; garnish that with some delicate herbs like hand-torn basil or mint, a drizzle of quality extra virgin olive oil and flaky sea salt, and serve it with a nice loaf of crusty bread.
“You can’t go wrong.”
Says ERIC ADJEPONG, a Season 16 'Top Chef' finalist and Season 17 contestant: “Secret tip: Keep it simple. You want to be able to enjoy yourself, your guests and, of course, your picnic.
“A cheese board with some fresh fruit and charcuterie, or grilled chicken sandwiches with an herb-laced aioli, will allow you to do just that while still making a splash.”
Says CARLA HALL, a contestant on 'Top Chef' seasons 5 and 8: "Surprise your guests with simplicity — with a chunky peach and tomato salad.
"It's seasonal, no cooking involved, goes great with BBQ, grilled meats and green salads. Adding a touch of spicy peppers and a sharp vinaigrette also cuts through rich foods."
How to drive a public health administrator bonkers in one (uninformed) sentence.
Says DR. NGOZI EZIKE, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health: “Pick a favorite: ‘It’s a SHAM-demic.’ ‘Masks don’t work.’ ‘Wearing masks infringe on my rights.’ ‘It’s just like the flu.’ ‘It’s a hoax.’”
Says JULIE PRYDE, administrator of the C-U Public Health District: “Ours here will probably be ‘COVID only has a 1 percent mortality rate, so we need to open things up and just get herd immunity.’
“This comment is all over social media and it makes me insane.”
Says AMANDA MINOR, administrator of the Douglas County Health Department: "I think what frustrates me the most is that people don’t think the virus is real.
"However, there are many mornings I wake up and hope that it is not real as well and it is all a dream. But then I realize it is not a dream and the virus is very real."
How to avoid being duped by a foreign operative with bad intentions when scanning news about the race for president on social media.
Says BRET SCHAFER, media and digital disinformation fellow at the D.C.-based, bipartisan Alliance for Securing Democracy: “Sophisticated foreign manipulation campaigns intentionally try to mask their foreign origins, including hiring local writers to produce content.
“That makes it exceptionally difficult, just by looking at a news article, to determine whether or not a website or social media account is foreign or domestic. In the past, we could spot problems with grammar or syntax that might identify a foreign actor, but bad actors have evolved and rarely make those mistakes any more.
“If people encounter information from an unknown source, they should quickly run a Google search to determine whether or not that source is reputable, adheres to basic journalistic standards and if it has known political biases. If there is no or limited available information about the source, it should be regarded with extreme caution — even if it appears, on the surface, to be legitimate.
“One of the known tactics of Russia’s 2016 disinformation efforts was to create faux local news sites to make information appear credible. So instead of the Chicago Tribune, they created the Chicago Daily Herald, which was a real news outlet that was closed in the late ’70s.
“Caution should be given to sites or accounts that frequently use words like ‘BREAKING’ and ‘BOMBSHELL’ to attract clicks — bad actors prey on people’s thirst for immediate information.”