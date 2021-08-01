Big 10: How to sell the 'get vaccinated' message, from those in the persuasion business
They’ve tried selling the science and safety, marketing on social media, even offering cash incentives — none of which have gotten us much closer to COVID herd immunity. Might a different approach convince the masses to get vaccinated?
For ideas, we turned to people in the persuasion business.
MIKE BUCHNER
1983 UI grad and chairman of Fallon Worldwide, Ad Age’s three-time agency of the year
“I would do a public service announcement-style multimedia campaign using children under the age of 12 to convince unvaccinated adults to step up and do their part to protect our future generations.
“So, in essence, use the largest population of Americans who literally cannot receive the vaccination to ask others to do what they cannot do themselves.
“As only kids can do, a representative group of children from the groups, communities and geographic areas that are under-vaccinated could be a highly effective vehicle for delivering a serious, tough love message in a lovable and charming way.
“But as no communications effort is successful in a vacuum, I would also use some of the trillions of dollars in COVID economic relief funds as a financial incentive for unvaccinated individuals to get the shot.”
MARK CUBAN
‘Shark Tank’ star and Dallas Mavericks owner worth $4.2 billion, checking in at No. 177 on Forbes 400
“Sick employees not only put their peers at risk, they miss work days. Which impacts productivity, which impacts profitability, which impacts the number of people who have jobs at the organization.
“Sick people also impact health-care and insurance costs, which are already incredibly expensive.
“Public health organizations can work together to quantify the impact of non-vaccinated employees, contractors and even vendors on an employer and their employees. That could lead more employers to require vaccinations to keep jobs. To not offer insurance or increase deductibles for the un-vaxxed or on the other side, offer raises or better perks to employees who have been vaxxed.
“At the companies I operate, I am requiring vaccination as a term of employment. I don’t want one employee putting the health of another at risk simply by doing their job.”
RONN TOROSSIAN
President & CEO, 5W Public Relations
“I have found it incredibly influential for those in a position of power and influence to receive the vaccine themselves, and openly share the experience on social media.
“Watching President Biden receive the vaccine live on TV was a reassuring moment for many; here is someone of absolute authority, asking us to do something and leading by example.
“This is a tactic that can be adopted at a local, national and global level. If you can pinpoint a person of influence, someone who comes across as authentic and provides a sense of trust, and who is willing to share their journey of receiving the vaccine, I believe that will have a positive impact on the communities they touch.
“This can be a local celebrity, a politician, a community leader, whoever.
“Testimonials have always proved to be a powerful communications tool, but seeing is believing. At this point, it’s going to take more than a statement from a celebrity on why you should receive the vaccine. We’ve been hearing it for months; those groups who have yet to receive the vaccine are going to need to see something powerful to change their stance.”
CHERYL BERMAN
1974 UI grad and former North American chair at Chicago’s Leo Burnett
“I’ve spent the majority of my life coming up with words and concepts that seduce and entice people to buy or experience something. Although I believe advertising doesn’t always change minds, it has been quite effective in persuading people to look at things from a different perspective.
“So here is my perspective when it comes to getting vaccinated: DO IT FOR THEM.
"We are trying to convince people who do not want to get vaccinated to change their perspective. I believe these people probably have good reasons and certainly have an individual right to refuse any medical intervention for any reason or for no reason. I respect their viewpoints.
"But I would also say the society around you is very afraid of this virus. If you are part of that society to any extent, if you are connected to that society, you have a sense of responsibility for that. I believe you will find going forward, that almost everyone wants you to get vaccinated because they believe it will make them safer. It will make the environment safer for them and for others whom they care about because the virus will then die out.
"This is how it worked with smallpox and polio. If people had refused to get vaccinated, those diseases would most likely still be prevalent.
"So here is the plea or what we call in advertising 'The Big Idea.' Here is a concept we all can rally around that just might help change the hearts and minds of those who don’t believe in getting vaccinated.
"Do it for the upfront workers exposed to the virus that continues to surge every day.
"Do it for the neighborhoods like those in St. Louis who are infected and watching loved ones suffer from the new variant.
"Do it for the child, who although chances are slim could still lose his life from this virus.
"Do it for all those suffering for symptoms of Long COVID they may have to live with forever.
"Do it for the residents in the nursing homes who have already battled, but now find the battle must continue.
"Do it for our country. A country that stands divided but yearns to move forward not backwards in terms of numbers of cases and deaths from the coronavirus.
"If you don’t want to do it for yourself, then look around you and find someone you love or care about that you believe deserves to live a long and beautiful life.
"And do it for them."
LANDON PARVIN
1966 Champaign High and 1970 Gies College of Business grad, speechwriter for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush
“What I tell my clients is that information by itself never convinces anyone of anything. It takes a messenger who is trusted. This is certainly true when it comes to COVID.
“All the arguments are already out there; they are just not being believed. For whatever segment of the population you are trying to convince, you need a surrogate to deliver the message who is admired and trusted by that audience, a surrogate whom the audience sees as like them and reflecting their values.
“Off the top of my head, a generic approach would be something like this: ‘Over the years, I feel we have come to know each other and, I think, care about each other. That is why today I am asking you, please, get your COVID vaccine. Ninety-nine percent of the people in the hospital suffering from this disease are unvaccinated. I don’t want you to end up there — with a machine forcing your chest up and down. Get a shot. Please. Do it for me; do it for yourself and your family; do it for our neighbors. Let’s stop this damn pandemic.’”
“This is about trust, not messaging.”
ANDREW ROBERTSON
President & CEO, advertising giant BBDO Worldwide
“It isn’t about persuading the masses. It’s about reassuring the micros — small groups who behave in a way as a group because of something specific they are worried about.
“We need, therefore, to empathize, to put ourselves in their shoes, to understand what’s driving their decision, to respect that and provide reassurance that can get them to make the leap.”
WILLIAM URY
Co-author of long-running best-seller ‘Getting to Yes’ and other spinoff books
“Since the direct approach is not working well, I would consider an indirect approach. The best people to influence the unvaccinated are those close to them whom they trust so public health officials might do well to reach out to vaccinated friends and family of those not yet vaccinated, a little bit like the campaign around: ‘Friends don’t let friends drink and drive.’
"Peer influence is often the most effective.
“For the vaccinated speaking with the unvaccinated, here are some possible tips:
“The best advice often is no advice. Stay present with them, listen carefully, be patient and abandon any pretense of changing their mind. The more you try to change their mind, the more they will resist. Only they can change their minds. What you can do is simply to create a positive safe respectful environment in which they can change their own mind.
“Emotion prevails over reason in these matters. So speak from your heart about your personal experience with COVID and the vaccine and any concerns and worries you may have had. If you show human vulnerability, they may as well.
“The cheapest concession you can make is respect. If they sense any judgment, they will instantly recoil and resist.
"Trust breeds trust. If you trust them, they are more likely to trust you. Listening breeds listening. If you listen to them they are more likely to listen to you.
“None of this is easy. It requires us to leave aside judgment and moral certainty. If we want to influence them, we have to influence ourselves first. That is our first task."
LINDA KAPLAN THALER
American Advertising Hall of Famer, president of President of Kaplan Thaler Productions
“First off, I’ve been singularly unimpressed with most of the messaging that’s out there, which feels far too left brain and unemotional. We need ads that are riveting and breakthrough, giving the viewers goosebumps — a surefire sign that the messaging is hitting your gut, your emotional core.
“Years ago, there was an ad that showed an egg, and the VO calmly said, ‘This is your brain,’ and then the egg cracks and is thrown into a scorching hot frying pan. ‘Now this is your brain on drugs.’
“So incredibly simple, but boy did that metaphor leave a lasting imprint. Time after time, when words fail us, a compelling image can do far more than language to convey emotions that are deeply embedded in our reptilian brains.
“To that end, how can we visualize the COVID and illustrate just how transmissible it is? Illuminating the virus in a menacing color like wicked witch green — channeling 'The Wizard of Oz’ for that particular deathly shade — and then watching one person interact with those around him could be compelling to watch.
“In the course of a 60-second ad, we could actually see his initial viral load exponentially infect thousands of people.
“Would it scare people into getting vaccinated? Worth trying.
"That kind of ad, coupled with direct communications — via email or a phone call — from their physicians could seal the deal.
"Add that to a vaccine mandate from employers and, combined, it might work wonders.
"At least it’s worth a try, don’t you think?"
JOE HART
President & CEO, Dale Carnegie & Associates, Inc.
“One of Dale Carnegie’s key insights was to try honestly to see things from the other person’s point of view. What is most important to them? What matters the most? Why do they feel the way they do?
“When we understand other people’s interests and concerns, and talk in terms of those, they usually are far more receptive to the message. Showing respect for the other person’s opinion is also an important way to build trust, which is critical in any relationship or interaction.”
DAN O’KEEFE
Three-degree UI grad teaches four courses on persuasion at Northwestern
“The misstep that is invited by the question is supposing that there’s one magic message that will work for all those who are not yet vaccinated.
“But there’s good reason to think that different people will have different concerns to be addressed — some are willing to be vaccinated but don’t have a pharmacy around the corner, others are convinced they will not suffer bad consequences even if infected, still others worry about the side effects of vaccination, and so on.
“So the best piece of strategic communication advice I could offer is: Don’t assume there is just one key that will unlock this puzzle.”
NICK KOLENDA
Author of ‘Methods of Persuasion: How to Use Psychology to Influence Human Behavior’
“Vaccination has, unfortunately, become politicized. Republicans seem to be the largest group against vaccinations.
"It will likely become ineffective — if not, counterproductive — if scientists and mainstream media continue repeating the same messages. We need prominent people from the Republican ‘in group’ to recommend vaccination.
"They need to see their 'tribe' advocating for vaccination in order to receive and follow the recommendations.
“Even turning the narrative into the ‘Trump vaccine’ — as much as I loathe the hypocrisy of that — could save lives.”