Throughout January, we’re turning over this space to the kids. In chapter 2 of this supersized edition of the Big 10, we asked them: What’s the one thing you most look forward to doing again once the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror?
NOAH DRAKE
Third grade, Tuscola North Ward Elementary
“I miss going on vacation and I want to go on a cruise. I really like ships. They have big engines and lots of cool stuff.
“I really want to see all of the water and hopefully see some dolphins. I think it would be cool if it would rain when you are in the pool and water is splashing everywhere because it would feel like you are in the ocean. This would be so relaxing and I could watch out the window and possibly see rain.
“I like vacations because I get to do whatever I want, like swimming and relaxing. I would eat waffles, donuts and cereal for breakfast every day and might even try shrimp at lunch or dinner. I love vacationing with my family and friends but especially my cousins because they are so much fun.
“Also, I just think it would be cool to ride on the elevators and not have to wear a mask.”
AUDRIA LOPEZ
Third grade, Champaign University Primary School
“After COVID-19 ends, I would like to get a pedicure, and go to Mexico to visit, and eat many mangos and coconuts in Puerto Vallarta, where my grandma’s sister and her family live.
“I want to go to the beach and pull my papa into the ocean with his phone and wallet still in his pockets.
“I also want to go to normal school and play with my friends, and I want to go to the lake and the pool to swim.”
ISAAC SULKIN
Fifth grade, Champaign Countryside School
“When COVID-19 is over, I can’t wait to go to Ethiopia. My mom and brother and I were supposed to go last summer, but since COVID-19 came, we could not go.
“I will be so excited when I get to Ethiopia because I will get to see my birth mom and my family. I will eat all the delicious food, like injera and Ethiopian lentils. They are my favorite. I will play soccer with all the kids in the village where I was born.
“I really, really want to go back and visit. I have not been there since I was 19 months old and was adopted and came to America.”
KOLE VANSICKLE
Fifth grade, Tolono Unity East Elementary
“Once COVID is a thing of the past, I can’t wait to go to the Sidney Fun Days.
“One reason why is because it is good family time. We ride the rides and play the games. Another reason is that I love the prizes like a yo-yo, plushies or inflatables.
“Last reason: It is good to get out of the house once in awhile and not just sit around and be lazy.”
ANA ALVAREZ WYMAN
Sixth grade, Montessori School of CU
“The one thing that I can’t wait to do after COVID ends, is to see and hang out with two of my best friends, Katie and Harper.
“I have known Harper for three years now and Katie for six years. I really miss them both. Once COVID is over, I would love to go to the movies with them. I hope to see them soon.”
RUHEE PATEL
Eighth grade, Champaign Franklin STEAM Academy
“Something I cannot wait to do once COVID-19 is a thing of the past is travel. I feel like traveling is so fun.
“Last year, I was supposed to go to India but I couldn’t because of the pandemic. Also, I miss traveling because normally me and my family travel about two to three times a year. But I haven’t done so in about a year-and-a-half so it has been awhile.
“However, when we can travel, I hope we go to India because we had been planning to for a while and we had to cancel it last minute, which was slightly disappointing.”
EJ BROWN
Fifth grade, Villa Grove Elementary
“The first thing I want to do when COVID is done is play football with my friends.
“I miss being able to play in games and wear helmets and pads. I miss the feeling of scoring a touchdown.”
MARIA POBLANO
Fifth grade, Urbana Leal Elementary
“There are millions of things that I can’t wait to do once COVID is over, but I want others to have space to share, too. So, I will just share the top five things I am most excited about doing ...
“I can’t wait to visit my amazing family in Mexico, who I miss a lot.
“I can’t wait to go back to church to socialize with my Stone Creek Church community in person.
“I am hoping to be able to start my first year of middle school in person at Urbana Middle School.
“I can’t wait to be able to safely go on trips with my family.
“And last, but not least, I can’t wait to be able to get together with all my family and friends to have celebrations and fun."
ANNA LOFTUS
Eighth grade, Champaign Holy Cross School
“I’m going to get together with my friends for a movie night and sleepover. It’s been since March that I have been able to do anything.
“I’m going to beg my parents to take me and my siblings on a vacation somewhere away from Illinois because I’ve been cooped up here for way too long.”
CHANCE RICHARDSON
Fifth grade, Rantoul Northview Elementary
“This is the worst year for me and everyone. I miss family, really cool places and friends the most. I miss friends’ birthday parties, just hanging and playing.
“Friendship is one of the meanings of life. I think that a lot of times in life, people are meaningless without friends or something to do. And that kind of sums it up for me.”
RYAN BOLDEN
Fifth grade, Champaign Barkstall Elementary
“After COVID is over, I want to get back on the football field. I am ready to work on my game. I am just ready to play.”
LIZZIE SKOVRAN
Sixth grade, Danville South View Upper Elementary
“The thing I think I most missed in 2020 was traveling. I will admit: I have a gypsy soul. I always want to go somewhere.
“A lot of people get nervous on planes — after all, you are 42,000 feet up in the air, but I absolutely love flying.
“It makes me feel ... it’s hard to explain but just that feeling in life when you just know ‘this is why we are on this planet,’ to do the things that you love.
“In this pandemic I’m sure we have all thought these thoughts in some certain way or form — wanting to leave, wishing this whole thing would just end, wondering why this is all happening.
“It is OK to have these emotions; emotions are part of life, I don’t know what the world would be like without having emotions. Even the sorrow and hurt is good. These feelings make you who you are.
“I miss my grandparents, who live down in Tucson, Arizona. I haven’t seen them since December of 2019. Now, I know compared to some people, that isn’t that much. The thing is, though, is that Arizona is my happy place — well, at least my favorite place in my 12 years of living.”
ROBERT BOYD-MEENTS
Eighth grade, Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High
“I think what I missed the most is playing football and seeing my friends. I am looking forward to getting back out on the field and beating all the teams we encounter.”