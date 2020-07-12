Breaking News
Big 10: Seventy over 70'ers on life after the coronavirus
A weekly feature from Editor Jeff D'Alessio, powered by the Gies College of Business
With Saturday marking four months to the day since the term ‘pandemic’ was reintroduced to our daily lexicon, we asked N-G Seventy over 70 honorees:
What’s the first thing you look forward to doing once the blasted coronavirus is behind us?
Next week: Same question, for 10 more super seniors. To suggest a topic, email jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
FRED DELCOMYN
2020 honoree
“With a nod to ‘The Sound of Music,’ photographing nature and visiting with family are two of my favorite things. I have still been able to photograph nature in our beautiful local parks, but the pandemic has pretty much quashed the visiting part.
“True, the reopening of Illinois this month allowed us to get together with six grandkids and their two families from Springfield last week. Unfortunately, a trip to New Zealand to hug our daughter, two granddaughters and their Kiwi dad is going to be out of the question for quite some time.
“Two out of three ain’t bad, but we sure do miss the third.”
KIMIKO GUNJI
2020 honoree
“Yesterday was my granddaughter Mika’s sixth birthday.
“I never missed her birthday — when (husband) Ken was alive, he and I even went to her daycare on her birthday and I presented a special Japanese program to share with her friends.
“I haven’t seen her, nor a year-and-a-half-old grandson, in person for the last four months. Thanks to a modern device, I get to see them every day through FaceTime or Zoom, though.
“He was a baby in early March and now he acts like a terrible two. I miss seeing them in person so much, so once the dark clouds move away, I would very much like to visit them or have them visit me.
“I’ve wanted to hug them so badly.”
ROGER FRANCISCO
2020 honoree
“I’m very fortunate in these troubling times in that most of the things I enjoy most, I do at home, especially movies in my home theater.
“What I miss mostly away from home is dancing with my wife and socializing Friday evenings at the Regent Ballroom weekly dance. Lots of good friends and good times.
“And especially so since I met my wonderful wife Peggy 14 years ago when we were each taking ballroom dance classes there.”
DAVID KUEHN
2019 honoree
“What I miss most are the hugs and kisses and touch of our five grandchildren. That glorious warmth and love that comes through touch.
“My wife and I miss our role of grandparenting. Since retirement, we have enjoyed trying to make the lives of our two daughters and their families a little easier by helping with after-school and summer childcare.
“We are the chauffeurs to sports practices and other after-school activities while trying to enrich and sometimes entertain the grandchildren when the parents are still working.
“That has come to a screeching halt, and we are sadly and quickly learning we are becoming ‘obsolete.’ We are anxious to get back to our purpose in this stage of life before our grandchildren outgrow us.”
BARB BARKER
2020 honoree
“When things return to the new normal, I look forward most to my life as I once knew it with my grandkids.
“I was very sad my grandson had no graduation ceremony at the U of I, where I could see his smiles of accomplishment as well as the emotion, pride and tears any grandparent feels. I want that No. 1 favorite Alma Mater photo with him and me together.
“I will look forward to my sophomore grandson’s soccer games at Mahomet-Seymour, where I can be a constant fan cheering with bulldog pride. I look forward to my eighth-grade granddaughter’s M-S volleyball games with her awesome teammates.
“Finally, I hope and pray for schools to resume with some sense of normality so routines are clear and plans can be made together.
“It is all about the grandkids. I want hugs I have been unable to have since March because of social distancing and precaution due to the ‘blasted’ coronavirus.”
MORGAN POWELL
2019 honoree
“The activity I miss most is performing music with my friends in the Traditional Jazz Orchestra, for people who appreciate early jazz.
“Music of all kinds is and has been a large part of our community for many decades and it is difficult to have it suspended, for it, like all of the arts gives people pleasure, intellectual stimulus and the opportunity to socialize in appropriate venues like the Iron Post in Urbana.
“Miss seeing you all.”
PAT MONAHAN
2019 honoree
“I have seen some bleak times — mostly with the World Famous Lawn Rangers from Amazing Arcola. The Rangers have been through some hardship.
“There was the time on a trip to Benton Harbor, Michigan, for the Blossom Parade, where we lost all of our provisions — and had to exist for three days on nothing but food and water.
“Then, on our way to Skagway, Alaska, strong men cried when we had to eat the lead dog.
“But I have never been through anything like this. What I miss the very most is the ‘fellership,’ the human comedy — the back slaps and bear hugs — and sweet kisses from the grandchildren.
“This is not an Arcola problem or a Champaign problem — it is a world problem. Someday soon, the fog will lift and we can all celebrate our resilience and return to barking at the moon.”
SHOZO SATO
2020 honoree
“I miss being able to attend Krannert Center’s musical and theatrical performances.
“I haven’t even been to the movie theaters.”
PRUE RUNKLE
2020 honoree
“Before the quarantine, I’d spend quality time with my friends. Several times a week, I’d be with someone, lunching in a restaurant, drinking coffee in the park or enjoying a glass of wine on my front porch.
“I love talking with my friends and laughing; I especially miss the laughing. I love the energy I get from friends, the affirmation and their ideas or suggestions of change. They challenge me.
“I love listening to their wisdom and their humor. I have some very clever friends and when we get together, we spend a fair amount of time laughing.
“Laughter is such good therapy and laughter lets me know I’m still alive.”
DAVE HENSLEIGH
2020 honoree
“I was in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico when the virus first landed there. Without a doubt, what I miss most is traveling through Mexico working with my guides there and developing authentic experiences for travelers.
“Good news is that the Copper Canyon train opens next week.”